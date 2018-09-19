$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup

Last year Pinkbike readers raised over $80,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP, and this year we want to break that record. In the six years that we've been working on this campaign, you've helped us raise over $330K!
Up for raffle is an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Wreckoning LB clad in nothing but the best & a host of other prizes. Donate what you can and know that 100% of the money goes directly to the 501c3 non-profit Young Survival Coalition
. Doing something good while getting a chance to win some sweet prizes… it's a win-win situation!
Grand Prize:
An Evil Wreckoning LB specially built specifically to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.
This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
• FOX:
36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + DPX2 Rear Shock
• SHIMANO:
New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
• PRO Components:
Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
• ENVE:
M730 wheelset w/ XTR Sylence Boost Hubs
• VICTORY CIRCLE GRAPHIX:
All Custom Decals … Plus winner will receive an extra set of custom graphix for future refresh.
• EVIL:
Wreckoning LB - in your choice of available size.
Visit Evil-Bikes.com
for more info on the new and updated Evil Wreckoning LB.Other Prizes:
• 2 x GoPro Hero 6 Black cameras
• 3 x pinkbike.com prize packs
• 2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack
For a free F&CK CANCER sticker, visit www.fcancerup.com/stuff How it works:
For every $5 donated between 9-19-18 & Midnight (PST) of 10-20-18, you will earn one chance to win this bike and other prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes. The winners will be selected from a magical spreadsheet using random.org & will be notified by e-mail. Winner list will be announced on Pinkbike approximately 1 week after the fundraiser ends. We will ship worldwide… Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer. Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone. Raise awareness that young women can and do get breast cancer.
