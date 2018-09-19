SPONSORED

$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup

Sep 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FCANCERUP
Presented by Evil Bikes, Pinkbike, & fcancerup.com


Last year Pinkbike readers raised over $80,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP, and this year we want to break that record. In the six years that we've been working on this campaign, you've helped us raise over $330K!

Up for raffle is an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Wreckoning LB clad in nothing but the best & a host of other prizes. Donate what you can and know that 100% of the money goes directly to the 501c3 non-profit Young Survival Coalition. Doing something good while getting a chance to win some sweet prizes… it's a win-win situation!  




Grand Prize:

An Evil Wreckoning LB specially built specifically to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.

This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
FOX: 36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + DPX2 Rear Shock
SHIMANO: New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
PRO Components: Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
ENVE: M730 wheelset w/ XTR Sylence Boost Hubs
VICTORY CIRCLE GRAPHIX: All Custom Decals … Plus winner will receive an extra set of custom graphix for future refresh.
EVIL: Wreckoning LB - in your choice of available size.






Visit Evil-Bikes.com for more info on the new and updated Evil Wreckoning LB.


Other Prizes:
• 2 x GoPro Hero 6 Black cameras
• 3 x pinkbike.com prize packs
• 2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack

For a free F&CK CANCER sticker, visit www.fcancerup.com/stuff

How it works:
For every $5 donated between 9-19-18 & Midnight (PST) of 10-20-18, you will earn one chance to win this bike and other prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes. The winners will be selected from a magical spreadsheet using random.org & will be notified by e-mail. Winner list will be announced on Pinkbike approximately 1 week after the fundraiser ends. We will ship worldwide… Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.

100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer. Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone. Raise awareness that young women can and do get breast cancer.




MENTIONS: @shimano / @foxfactory / @evil-bikes / @GoPro / @ENVE


Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
49689 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
44735 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44285 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43735 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
42650 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
40128 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
39439 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
38054 views

10 Comments

  • + 5
 Good cause for sure. Why don’t you review Evil bikes?
  • + 3
 Thats the real question.
  • + 3
 I'll enter for charity but would rather not own another Evil.
  • + 2
 Let me guess, cracked frame and/or poor customer service?
  • + 2
 I’m so excited every time this comes around each year. It’s for a great cause and the bike is pure eye candy!
  • + 1
 Great cause and rad bike. Cancer took my younger brother earlier this year, so F#ck cancer.
  • + 1
 PORNIEST BIKE OUT THERE (ever ?) - with Ancillotti
  • + 1
 Does not seem to want to take Paypal?
  • + 1
 I'll take it if you win!?
  • + 1
 Very unevil of you!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031379
Mobile Version of Website