Aaron Gwin Joins Commentary Line-Up for First 4 DH World Cups

May 1, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series have confirmed that five-time UCI Downhill World Cup overall winner Aaron Gwin will be a part of the commentary line-up for the first four DHI rounds, including Fort William in Scotland this weekend, Bielsko Biala, Poland May 17-19, Leogang, Austria June 7-9, and Val di Sol, Italy June 14-16.

The 36-year-old Californian will also be an official Downhill Ambassador for the series.

Gwin spent 10 months off his DH bike due to an elbow injury sustained at the the Lenzerheide World Cup last June. He said three weeks ago that, he still need "some time to get the elbow strong enough to do full laps on rougher trails, but it’s a start."

After Val di Sol, he plans on returning to racing with his new team, Gwin Racing.

bigquotesI’m really excited to come on board as a DHI Ambassador for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series and join Ric McLaughlin in the commentary box for the first four UCI World Cup rounds of the downhill season. I hope to give the fans additional insight into what is going through a rider’s mind as they navigate each race and what it’s like to be on the other side of the tape.Aaron Gwin




Racing and Events World Cup DH Aaron Gwin Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


