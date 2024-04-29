Bas Van Steenbergen Dives Into the Goggle & Eyewear Space with His New 'RNDM Company'

PRESS RELEASE: RNDM / Ban Van Steenbergen

I have always dreamed of starting my own company within the mountain biking industry. A few years back, I began exploring the possibility of creating something, but I had no clear direction on what exactly to do. I had a file on my computer titled "Random Company," full of designs for various mountain biking gear and apparel. Over the years, it became increasingly clear that I was interested in the goggle and eyewear space. This "Random Company" document evolved into a goggle design sketchbook.

My fascination with goggles and eyewear stemmed partly from not having an eyewear sponsor for the last few years. This gave me the opportunity to try out nearly every goggle and set of riding glasses on the market. I knew I could make a significant contribution here, as I knew precisely what I was looking for in goggles and riding glasses, especially as someone who loves riding all disciplines—from Downhill bikes to BMX and anything in between. The idea of being able to offer a high-performing, yet stylish product while supporting fellow athletes truly inspired me to dive in.

This is my way of giving back to the mountain biking industry by creating a platform to support some incredible riders (and hopefully more to come soon!), and to invest in unique video projects that push the boundaries of mountain biking.

It's been a crazy learning experience starting a goggle and eyewear business, and I am so stoked to finally share the RNDM Company with you all!

-Bas

P.S. Can't wait to read all the comments without vowels.

.


.
RNDM
.

PRODUCT DETAILS

-Injection molded lens.
-Extra thick 20mm 3 layer high density foam for added comfort and sweat absorption.
-Fix switch system to make changing out lenses easy.
-Anti slip rubber on inside of strap.
-Bottom and side ventilation to reduce fogging while keeping dirt out.
-MSRP: $120 CAD
-RNDMcompany.com

WHAT’S INCLUDED

-Clear lens
-Tinted lens (VLT 10.5%)
-Microfibre Goggle bag


.
RNDM
RNDM

PRODUCT DETAILS

-1.5mm thick lenses
-Replaceable lenses
-Grip rubber nose piece
-Grip rubber on arms to secure to face
-MSRP: $110 CAD
-RNDMcompany.com

WHAT'S UNCLUDED

Clear lens
Tinted lens (VLT 10%)

-Protective sunglass case
-Microfibre glasses bag
-Microfibre lens bag
-Microfibre lens wipe
-(optional) prescription insert


.
.

Order up to 5 lenses a year when you sign up for the lens warranty program. All you need to do is send a photo of your scratched lenses, and we’ll send you a fresh lens.
-$75 CAD


This is only the start, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store - more video projects, athlete partnerships, and fresh gear will all be announced on our Instagram and website!
instagram.com/RNDM.company
RNDMcompany.com

