Bike Check: Estelle Charles' Specialized Stumpjumper EVO with a Flight Attendant Coil Shock

Having spent a successful few years on the Rossignol Factory Team, Estelle Charles was signed to the Specialized Enduro Team after a strong 2021 EWS season. She's been racing for the big S ever since, and came to Bielsko-Biała with a rather unique setup.
Her S-Works Stumpjumper was decked out in a Sram/RockShox/Roval kit that few other competitors had, including a fair share of unseen parts that left me curious about what's on the horizon.
Estelle's brother Clément is her mechanic, and was in the pits to walk me around the bike and go through her race setup while she stepped onto the podium after her 4th place finish today in Poland.
Bike Details:
Frame: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO S2 / High-Slack / Mixed Wheel
Fork: RockShox Lyrik, 160mm, Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Coil, Flight Attendant, 350# spring
Wheels: Roval Alloy, 28h front, 32h prototype rear
Tires: Specialized Butcher, T9, Grid Gravity
Dropper: RockShox Reverb AXS, 150mm
Brakes: SRAM Maven, 200mm front 180mm rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission
Bars: Renthal Fatbar, 20mm rise 730mm wide
Stem: Renthal Apex, 40mm
Grips: Renthal Push-On, wired
Saddle: Specialized Power, 160mm wide
More photos can be found in the album here
.