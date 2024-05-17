Bike Check: Estelle Charles' Specialized Stumpjumper EVO with a Flight Attendant Coil Shock



Having spent a successful few years on the Rossignol Factory Team, Estelle Charles was signed to the Specialized Enduro Team after a strong 2021 EWS season. She's been racing for the big S ever since, and came to Bielsko-Biała with a rather unique setup.



Her S-Works Stumpjumper was decked out in a Sram/RockShox/Roval kit that few other competitors had, including a fair share of unseen parts that left me curious about what's on the horizon.



Estelle's brother Clément is her mechanic, and was in the pits to walk me around the bike and go through her race setup while she stepped onto the podium after her 4th place finish today in Poland.







Age: 27

Height: 154 cm / 5'1"

Weight: 53 kg / 116 lb

Residence: Brittany, France

Sponsors: Specialized Enduro Team

Instagram: @estellecharles10

