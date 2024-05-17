Bike Check: Estelle Charles' Specialized Stumpjumper EVO with a Flight Attendant Coil Shock

May 17, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
Estelle Charles'
Specialized Stumpjumper
Photos & Words: Dario DiGiulio


Having spent a successful few years on the Rossignol Factory Team, Estelle Charles was signed to the Specialized Enduro Team after a strong 2021 EWS season. She's been racing for the big S ever since, and came to Bielsko-Biała with a rather unique setup.

Her S-Works Stumpjumper was decked out in a Sram/RockShox/Roval kit that few other competitors had, including a fair share of unseen parts that left me curious about what's on the horizon.

Estelle's brother Clément is her mechanic, and was in the pits to walk me around the bike and go through her race setup while she stepped onto the podium after her 4th place finish today in Poland.
photo


Age: 27
Height: 154 cm / 5'1"
Weight: 53 kg / 116 lb
Residence: Brittany, France
Sponsors: Specialized Enduro Team
Instagram:@estellecharles10

photo
I'm pretty into the condiment-themed colorway.

Bike Details:
Frame: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO S2 / High-Slack / Mixed Wheel
Fork: RockShox Lyrik, 160mm, Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Coil, Flight Attendant, 350# spring
Wheels: Roval Alloy, 28h front, 32h prototype rear
Tires: Specialized Butcher, T9, Grid Gravity
Dropper: RockShox Reverb AXS, 150mm
Brakes: SRAM Maven, 200mm front 180mm rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission
Bars: Renthal Fatbar, 20mm rise 730mm wide
Stem: Renthal Apex, 40mm
Grips: Renthal Push-On, wired
Saddle: Specialized Power, 160mm wide



photo
The chainstay flip chip is set in High mode.

photo
And the headset is clocked in the -1° position.

photo
Hello, robot shock.
photo
Almost can't tell from this side.

photo
And an electrified red Lyrik to match.

photo
There wasn't too much info besides what you can see on the shock's exterior.

photo
All that Bluetooth certainly makes for a clean cockpit.
photo
With a comfy seat to view it from.

photo
The Van Halen Mavens don't perfectly match the candy red of the fork, but it's close.

photo
Estelle runs the new SRAM Pod Rocker on the left.
photo
And the older Rocker Paddle on the right.

photo
And some nicely wired Renthal grips.

photo
The shock has externally adjustable hydraulic bottom out and low speed compression, but appears to lack LSC and HSC.
photo
The fork has the same interface as the new XC Flight Attendant, as well as externally adjustable low-speed rebound.

photo
Estelle is running some prototype Look pedals with a very large pinned platform.
photo
The fancy S-Works carbon shock yoke.

photo
A well-sorted yellow shredder.


More photos can be found in the album here.

