Bike Check: Kova Bikes #2 Is A Machined & Bonded High-Pivot Engineering Project

Buid Details

• Frame: CNC machined 7075-T651 aluminum lugs bonded to custom made carbon tubing from Europe

• Fork: EXT Era V2.1

• Shock: EXT Aria

• Wheels: DT Swiss FR541 with Hope Pro 5 Hubs, Mullet

• Tires: Continetal Kryptotal with Pepis R-Evolution

• Drivetrain: Hope Evo cranks with 32T Hope chainring. Sram GX AXS derailleur

• Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4 with 200mm floating rotors

• Cockpit: Fraezen stem with Title AH1 Handlebar

• Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E Silver

• Headset: Enduro Bearings Maxhit ZS44/ZS56

• Bottom Bracket: Enduro Bearings Maxhit BSA30

