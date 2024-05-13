When I first laid eyes on this bike, I figured there would be a captivating story behind it. Dirt jump and slopestyle guru, Marcel Hunt, built up a Forbidden Druid V2 that's totally capable of flipping and spinning through the woods, but didn't want to limit what new trails he could venture to. "Custom build" barely describes this bike as it has everything from dual 27.5" wheels, specially-tuned suspension and hand-milled machined bits.



Originally from the United Kingdom, Marcel was drawn to British Columbia years ago after first seeing freeride flicks like the New World Disorder films and Drop In TV series. Fast forward to present day where he's the star in an upcoming video project that will showcase his slopestyle talents on the woodwork and rock slabs around Squamish. Along with some friends, Marcel is creating a jibby trail and built this Forbidden Druid to tackle it. Being the humble guy he is, Marcel's stoked to share his trail with everyone once the film project is wrapped.









Age: 35

Height: 175 cm / 5'9"

Weight: 75 kg / 165 lb

Residence: Squamish, B.C.

Sponsors: Forbidden Bikes, Chromag Bikes, Industry Nine Wheels, Fluid Function, North Shore Billet

Instagram: @marcelmtbhunt

