When I first laid eyes on this bike, I figured there would be a captivating story behind it. Dirt jump and slopestyle guru, Marcel Hunt, built up a Forbidden Druid V2 that's totally capable of flipping and spinning through the woods, but didn't want to limit what new trails he could venture to. "Custom build" barely describes this bike as it has everything from dual 27.5" wheels, specially-tuned suspension and hand-milled machined bits.
Originally from the United Kingdom, Marcel was drawn to British Columbia years ago after first seeing freeride flicks like the New World Disorder films and Drop In TV series. Fast forward to present day where he's the star in an upcoming video project that will showcase his slopestyle talents on the woodwork and rock slabs around Squamish. Along with some friends, Marcel is creating a jibby trail and built this Forbidden Druid to tackle it. Being the humble guy he is, Marcel's stoked to share his trail with everyone once the film project is wrapped.
|Running the front brake further inboard gives me more room to catch bar-spins and get my hand back on to land superman seat grabs.—Marcel Hunt
Bike Details:
Frame: Forbidden Druid V2, size S2 (MD), 130mm travel
Fork: RockShox Zeb 27.5" 160mm travel
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Wheels: Industry Nine Grade 300 rims 27.5", Hydra Hubs, straight pull alloy spokes
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO casing, Maxx Grip front & rear
Inserts: N/A
Brakes: SRAM Maven Ultimate, 200mm front/180mm rear rotor
Bars: Chromag OSX LTD 25mm rise
Stem: Chromag Riza 31.8mm diameter, 32mm long
Grips: Chromag Wax
Shifting: SRAM GX Transmission w/ AXS Pod Ultimate
Cranks: North Shore Billet Talon 155mm, 30-tooth, 0mm offset chainring
Pedals: Chromag Pressure
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Post: OneUp Components V3 Dropper & Lever
Extras: Custom machined components, laser engraving and painted spokes.
Weight: 15.67kg / 34.55 lb
Oh and, since this is PB comments: the people want 27.5"!! Give us the 27.5"!!
If you're going to do this, at least sell it as an option on the website.