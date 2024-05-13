Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike

May 13, 2024
by Matt Beer  

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Marcel Hunt's
Forbidden Druid
A pastel pink frame, flashy chrome bits, and natural brown tones turns heads.

When I first laid eyes on this bike, I figured there would be a captivating story behind it. Dirt jump and slopestyle guru, Marcel Hunt, built up a Forbidden Druid V2 that's totally capable of flipping and spinning through the woods, but didn't want to limit what new trails he could venture to. "Custom build" barely describes this bike as it has everything from dual 27.5" wheels, specially-tuned suspension and hand-milled machined bits.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Marcel was drawn to British Columbia years ago after first seeing freeride flicks like the New World Disorder films and Drop In TV series. Fast forward to present day where he's the star in an upcoming video project that will showcase his slopestyle talents on the woodwork and rock slabs around Squamish. Along with some friends, Marcel is creating a jibby trail and built this Forbidden Druid to tackle it. Being the humble guy he is, Marcel's stoked to share his trail with everyone once the film project is wrapped.

photo


Age: 35
Height: 175 cm / 5'9"
Weight: 75 kg / 165 lb
Residence: Squamish, B.C.
Sponsors: Forbidden Bikes, Chromag Bikes, Industry Nine Wheels, Fluid Function, North Shore Billet
Instagram:@marcelmtbhunt

photo
When I ask Marcel why he runs his front brake wasn't matched to the same position as the rear on the handlebar, I knew there was a good reason.

bigquotesRunning the front brake further inboard gives me more room to catch bar-spins and get my hand back on to land superman seat grabs.Marcel Hunt


Forbidden Druid 27.5
There's no mistaking whose bike this is.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
The chrome to matte pink painted alloy spokes really set this bike off.
Bike Details:

Frame: Forbidden Druid V2, size S2 (MD), 130mm travel
Fork: RockShox Zeb 27.5" 160mm travel
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Wheels: Industry Nine Grade 300 rims 27.5", Hydra Hubs, straight pull alloy spokes
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO casing, Maxx Grip front & rear
Inserts: N/A
Brakes: SRAM Maven Ultimate, 200mm front/180mm rear rotor
Bars: Chromag OSX LTD 25mm rise
Stem: Chromag Riza 31.8mm diameter, 32mm long
Grips: Chromag Wax
Shifting: SRAM GX Transmission w/ AXS Pod Ultimate
Cranks: North Shore Billet Talon 155mm, 30-tooth, 0mm offset chainring
Pedals: Chromag Pressure
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Post: OneUp Components V3 Dropper & Lever
Extras: Custom machined components, laser engraving and painted spokes.
Weight: 15.67kg / 34.55 lb

Forbidden Druid 27.5
The 130mm travel Druid can accept a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel by switching out the specific chainstays to raise or lower the rear axle accordingly. The head angle becomes 0.5 degree slacker with the smaller rear wheel.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
44mm offset, 27.5" wheel, 160mm of travel, not 190.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Industry Nine custom painted these "tie-dye" alloy spoked-wheels for Marcel.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
The 27.5" front wheel - still bigger than what's on a DJ bike, but a rarity on the trails these days indeed. It's hard to fault Minion DHFs.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Marcel has the Zeb set to 70.5 psi with 2 tokens. The low-speed compression is backed off 2 clicks from the "mid" position while the high-speed is closed 1 position.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
This Charger 3 damper has a custom compression tune and the rebound is 14 clicks from closed.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
The Super Deluxe is also custom tuned and pumped to 250 psi. The rebound is 8 clicks from closed and the compression adjusters are fully open. The dual 27.5" wheels make for an extra low BB, but a climb switch and short cranks will help to avoid pedal strikes.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
How short? 155m to be exact. These are off-the-shelf item from North Shore Billet.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Those cranks turn over a standard SRAM GX T-type 10-52-tooth cassette.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
Chromag's Pressure pedal's platform wraps back in towards the crank to give a solid purchase close to the crankarms when landing no-footed tricks. Marcel has removed the spacers to raise the pins.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Chromag OSX LTD bars have a 25mm rise and are cut to 780mm.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
A creative and slick use of ordinary items keeps the brake hose in check.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
The front brake line runs in through the super clean top cap that was made on a manual lathe.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
... and out the bottom. A threaded rod system replaces the usual star nut to preload the bearings.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Marcel is used to a steep brake lever angle from years of riding dirt jump bikes. Check out his Instagram clips. They're working just fine for him.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
SRAM's powerful Maven brakes have been an adjustment for Marcel, though he's loving the responsive lever feel. Organic pads are installed at both ends. Up front is a 200mm rotor and out back is a 180mm.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Much more power than a cable brake.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
Full-length push-on Chromag Wax grips and an AXS Pod Ultimate shifter aren't seen together every day.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Built for more trickery. A OneUp dropper lever is mounted to a bracket hand-milled by Sean Murphy at Fluid Function, who also laboured over the front brake routing. The custom mount frees up the grip area and is one less cable to detangle.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Over, under, and in. The cable housing runs into the storage compartment in the BB shell and up through the seat tube.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Signs of the witch.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
Gotta get up to get down. The saddle is nearly all the way back in the rails for pinching while the hands come off.
Forbidden Druid 27.5
This isn't the first Chromag Overture I've seen bolted to a dropper post. It sure looks comfy.

Forbidden Druid 27.5
You know the deal.


[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
108489 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
45767 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink
39632 views
Norco Race Division Updates on Greg Minnaar & Lucas Cruz's Injuries
38635 views
Final Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024
35875 views
Tech Briefing: New Forks, Race Rotors, Canadian-Made Hubs & More
33042 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
30432 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30060 views
11 Comments
  • 6 2
 Beautiful bike, Forbidden really nailed it with the colourway, and the details on this build are captivating.

Oh and, since this is PB comments: the people want 27.5"!! Give us the 27.5"!!
  • 1 1
 The Spruce Green launch color can't be beat.
  • 1 0
 One of the more stunning bikes I've seen recently, I gotta admit. This is the only type of cable tourism I can get on board with, even if I will probably never in my life attempt a bar spin
  • 1 0
 Jib bike with a 52 cassette. This type of bike needs a gearbox but I like the general idea.
  • 1 0
 I'm not jibby at all, but I am genuinely curious if this is where a high pivot bike makes sense?
  • 1 0
 Exo casing tyres, Pinkbike reviewers be like
Below threshold threads are hidden







