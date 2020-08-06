First Look: 2021 BMC Twostroke XC Hardtail - Modern Geo & Reasonably Priced

Aug 6, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


The Olympics may have been postponed, but that hasn't stopped a bumper crop of new cross-country bikes from being released this season. BMC's Twostroke is the latest addition to the field, a bike that's billed as “a new school hardtail with race-proven roots.”

The new school portion of the equation comes from the bike's geometry numbers – it has a 67° head tube angle with a 100mm fork, a 75° seat tube angle, and a 465mm reach on a size large. Those numbers may not look that wild if you're used to starting at enduro bike geometry charts, but they're very progressive for a cross-country hardtail, where head angles in the 69° – 70° range are still common
Details

Frame: carbon or aluminum options
Wheel Size: 29"
Fork Travel: 100mm
Head Tube Angle: 67°
Seat tube angle: 75°
Chainstay length: 425mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Price: Aluminum: $1,199 - $1,599; Carbon: $2,199 - $4,299
More info: bmc-switzerland.com

The tubes of the carbon Twostroke were designed with comfort in mind – the thin seat stays and the D-shaped seat tube are meant to provide extra compliance in rough terrain. None of the complete models come with a dropper post, but there is a shim that makes it possible to run a round 27.2mm seatpost. Claimed weight for a size medium carbon frame is 1037 grams.

Other frame details include room for two water bottles, an integrated chainguide, and an integrated fork stopper to prevent the fork crown or brake levers from smacking into the frame during a crash. There's also a PF92 bottom bracket, and 12x148mm rear hub spacing.

Twostroke 01 One: RockShox SID Select fork, SRAM GX / X1 drivetrain, SRAM Level TLM brakes. Claimed weight: 20.6 lb (9.33 kg). $4,299 USD.


The flattened seatstays and D-shaped seattube were designed to create a more comfortable ride.
Sorry, mid-race barspins aren't possible - an integrated fork stopped helps protect the downtube in the event of a crash.

Twostroke 01 Two: RockShox Reba RL fork, SRAM GX drivetrain, SRAM Level TL brakes. $3,299 USD.
Twostroke 01 Three: RockShox Recon Silver fork, SRAM NX / GX drivetrins, Shimano Deore brakes. $2,699 USD.


Geometry


Twostroke AL One: RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM NX/SX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore brakes. $1,599 USD.
Twostroke AL Two: RockShox Judy TK fork, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano MT200 brakes. $1,199 USD.

Along with the four carbon models, BMC also introduced two aluminum models that both come in well under $2,000. Given the rapid growth of high school XC racing in the US, these could be good options for newcomers to the sport. The cost savings of going with aluminum over carbon does come with a weight penalty - a size medium alloy frame weighs a claimed 1850 grams. However, the aluminum frames do use a round, 31.6mm seat tube, which opens up a wider range of dropper post options compared to the carbon models.


Photos: Jérémie Reuiller / BMC

20 Comments

  • 21 0
 Looks fast standing still! Stunning looking frame.
  • 11 0
 That is a very good looking bike...with non-BMC looking prices! Well done!!!
  • 7 1
 Slap a longer fork and an angle adjusting headset and BOOM hard core hardtail.
  • 1 0
 With the exception of the silly seat post sizing on the carbon frame, this actually has me interested. Not only for Xc, but far better option for a gravel bike for around my local dirt roads and much better for the trails. Spot on geo numbers for modern XC.
  • 3 0
 no joke the local high school mtb teams here have 60+ kids in each one! This is a perfect bike for a teenage racer.
  • 3 3
 I came close to buying bmc's new gravel bike and didn't for the same reason I'd never buy this bike: bad design choices that can go wrong during off-road abuse. Press fit BB on a frame designed in 2020? Ok maybe I can ride with earplugs like Gwin.
But that D-shaped seatpost is a deal breaker. Compliance is great but I'm running a dropper and I'll be damned if I have to run a plastic shim to run a 27mm dropper post. That's just double stupid.

So close BMC, so close.
  • 2 0
 '-shaped seattube were designed to create a more comfortable ride.' - it like we invented new standard to make all standards obsolete
  • 3 0
 Any review comparison to KTM two stroke?
  • 1 0
 The AL two is a steal. Id take deore 12 spd over NX, and unless they changed the lineup, the 2018 Judy I has was way better than a recon.
  • 2 0
 I think the prices are wrong, the NX / SX is more than the Deore bike? Why would anyone pay more for that stuff?
  • 1 0
 Those are the prices on bmcs website also. I agree I'd take the deore all day.
  • 1 0
 This is the 3rd really modern BMC release after gravel, kids ... now XCs with rideable geometry.... It almost makes you want to do XC Good Job
  • 1 0
 BMC should have our spot on the chain stays for a baseball card to twap against the spokes. Braaaaaaaaap
  • 3 2
 Those bars look 2000's short.
  • 12 0
 They're 750mm, so pretty normal for an XC bike.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Picture does not do them justice, that angle! Nice to hear they are 750mm though.
  • 2 0
 I want one
  • 1 0
 That is a Klein-esque downtube.
  • 1 0
 Nice flatbar gravel bike!
  • 1 0
 okay, BMC is better

