Burgtec Announces Enduro MK3 Stem

• Forged and fully CNC machined from AL6061 T6

• Stainless Steel Hardware

• Available lengths - 35mm , 42.5mm and 50mm

• Available in both 31.8mm and 35mm Clamp

• Weight; 35mm 138g , 42.5mm 152g , 50mm 160g

• 9 Colours; Burgtec Black, Race Red, Deep Blue, Purple Rain, Kash Bronze, Iron Bro Orange, Rhodium Silver, Burgtec Bullion Gold and Toxic Barbie Pink

• RRP £89.99 / $110 USD / $150 CAD / €99.00



