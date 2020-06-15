Burgtec Announces Enduro MK3 Stem

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec
Trail riding is long gone and enduro has evolved ever closer to downhill. The Enduro MK3 Stem is all you need for hitting the trails with wing suit type accuracy. This stem was born out of rider’s demands for precision and for those moments when you have to be inch-perfect. Taking design elements from our World Cup winning Direct Mount MK3 Stem and splicing these with our critically acclaimed Enduro MK2 Stem.
As riders, we want a stem that inspires confidence to change lines through the middle of a rock garden like it’s no big deal or slap the inside of a turn and translate all your weight to front wheel traction, ear to ear grins and saying to your mates at the bottom of a trail, “Did you see that?”
From the start of the design process it became clear that we wanted extra rigidity. To yield this, we would need to make the stem using a forging process - a new thing for us - but this allowed us to achieve a more intricate shape than machining alone, it involves applying a huge amount of force to redirect the grain flow of the material to give superior strength, fatigue and impact resistance. Another area where we felt we could make a significant improvement in rigidity was by increasing the clamping surface area on the steerer tube. We’ve vastly increased this to give a stout, rock solid feel and as close to a direct mount stem as we could. Everything is held securely by stainless steel bolts to ensure there is no rust even in the grimmest weather. Like every Burgtec product, it’s fully CNC machined and anodized in all your favourite flavours.
Tested with the world's fastest jibbers and sendiest racers, this stem has everything you need to hit all those rowdy racing lines or pull that little bit harder off that big sender.
Details:
• Forged and fully CNC machined from AL6061 T6
• Stainless Steel Hardware
• Available lengths - 35mm , 42.5mm and 50mm
• Available in both 31.8mm and 35mm Clamp
• Weight; 35mm 138g , 42.5mm 152g , 50mm 160g
• 9 Colours; Burgtec Black, Race Red, Deep Blue, Purple Rain, Kash Bronze, Iron Bro Orange, Rhodium Silver, Burgtec Bullion Gold and Toxic Barbie Pink
• RRP £89.99 / $110 USD / $150 CAD / €99.00
The full range is now available in all lengths in 35mm clamp and 31.8mm clamp will follow in early July along with titanium bolt kits.
Toxic Barbie, Rhodium Silver, Burgtec Bullion Gold
Deep Blue, Purple Rain, Burgtec Black
Marc Beaumont testing earlier this year in Portugal
For more information click here
.
MENTIONS: @burgtec-limited
7 Comments
Post a Comment