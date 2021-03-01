Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs

Just a bit of an update after my spill at Champs on Sunday. I’m okay! I’ve got a fracture to the top of my pelvis that luckily doesn’t need surgery and some busted up ribs. My kidney took a bit of a whack but everything has calmed down and I’m back on my feet. Recovery looks to be pretty smooth and I’ll be back on the horse ASAP. Thanks for all the messages, and thanks to everyone who supports me. Big aroha — Ed Masters