Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs

Mar 1, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Ed Masters broke his pelvis, broke multiple ribs, and injured his kidney in a crash Sunday at the New Zealand DH National Championships.

bigquotesJust a bit of an update after my spill at Champs on Sunday. I’m okay! I’ve got a fracture to the top of my pelvis that luckily doesn’t need surgery and some busted up ribs. My kidney took a bit of a whack but everything has calmed down and I’m back on my feet. Recovery looks to be pretty smooth and I’ll be back on the horse ASAP. Thanks for all the messages, and thanks to everyone who supports me. Big arohaEd Masters

We have reached out to Ed for more information, and in the meantime, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Racing and Events Injuries Ed Masters


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Heal up Ed! That sounds rough.

As a side note, I’m always amazed when people say things like “I’m ok, I just broke lots of bones>“.

Pretty sure if it was me, I’d be laying there saying things like “Sorry team, I’ll be out for a while, I just broke my everything”.
  • 2 0
 D: Awh bummer, Ed is definitely one of the most fun riders to watch on or off the bike. I almost broke that exact same spot a couple years back, it's going be hard for a dude who laughs as much as he does as laughing caused a stabbing pain.
  • 2 0
 That may sound terrible, but as a doctor I am pretty confident that he can be back on the bike in spring. A pelvic fracture can be a major trauma, but that sounds like he suffered a fracture at the wing of ilium, which luckily isn't too big a deal. Somehow the same is true for kidney traumas. I wish him speedy recovery.
  • 4 0
 oof.
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick! So cool to see how quick you are to put it in the rearview and focus on what's next!
  • 1 0
 All the best! That’s quite the beating!
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes man. Praying for a speedy recovery and no complications
  • 1 0
 This sucks! Heal up Ed! Damn.
  • 1 0
 Skynda långsamt o krya på dig!
  • 1 0
 Sending healing Vibes Brother \m/
  • 1 0
 Ouch. Hope you get better Ed!
  • 1 0
 Heal up! And hopefully back to shredding in a few weeks/months!
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick Ed! You're the Master! \m/ Big Grin

