Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs

Ed Masters broke his pelvis, broke multiple ribs, and injured his kidney in a crash Sunday at the New Zealand DH National Championships.
|Just a bit of an update after my spill at Champs on Sunday. I’m okay! I’ve got a fracture to the top of my pelvis that luckily doesn’t need surgery and some busted up ribs. My kidney took a bit of a whack but everything has calmed down and I’m back on my feet. Recovery looks to be pretty smooth and I’ll be back on the horse ASAP. Thanks for all the messages, and thanks to everyone who supports me. Big aroha—Ed Masters
We have reached out to Ed for more information, and in the meantime, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
As a side note, I’m always amazed when people say things like “I’m ok, I just broke lots of bones>“.
Pretty sure if it was me, I’d be laying there saying things like “Sorry team, I’ll be out for a while, I just broke my everything”.
