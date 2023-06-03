Live Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

Live Race Results:



Course Map





Total: 56km / 3105m descent / 2070m climb (Riders will have a shuttle to help them around part of the course.)





Stage 1



Stage Details



Hiroshima Mon Amour: 5.07km / 760m descent





1:34 am PDT: Bailey Christie Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Bailey Christie has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race besting Jt Fisher by just over two seconds.



1st. Bailey Christie: 8:35.630

2nd. Jt Fisher: 8:38.000

3rd. Alexis Icardo: 8:40.300

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 8:40.300

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 8:41.560



1:43 am PDT: Emmy Lan Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Women

Emmy Lan has kicked the day off win a win on the long first stage. Emmy pulled ahead of Lily Planquart by two seconds with Elly Hoskin nine seconds back in third.



1st. Emmy Lan: 10:00.580

2nd. Lily Planquart: 10:02.660

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 10:10.200

4th. Sophie Riva: 10:17.000

5th. Claire Chabbert: 10:30.040



1:59 am PDT: Gloria Scarsi Leads the Elite Women on Stage 1

After the first group of Elite Women have completed the first stage it is Gloria Scarsi who leads by over 19 seconds ahead of the final riders hitting the stage shortly.



1st. Gloria Scarsi: 9:23.520

2nd. Chloe Taylor: 9:42.900

3rd. Amy Morrison: 9:49.270

4th. Jess Stone: 9:57.400

5th. Charlotte Rey: 9:58.130



Stage 2



Stage Details



Oltrefinale: 3.9km / 690m descent





Stage 3



Stage Details



Armuin: 0.85km / 120m descent





Stage 4



Stage Details



Dolcenera: 1.02km / 255m descent





Stage 5



Stage Details



Spillpietra: 1.88km / 240m descent





Stage 6



Stage Details



Cuore Di Cervo: 1.28km / 220m descent





After a two-month break we are back with the third round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 56km and 3105 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the third stop of the 2023 series.