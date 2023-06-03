Live Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

After a two-month break we are back with the third round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 56km and 3105 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the third stop of the 2023 series.
Live Race Results:
Course Map
Total:
56km / 3105m descent / 2070m climb (Riders will have a shuttle to help them around part of the course.)
Stage 1Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsHiroshima Mon Amour:
5.07km / 760m descent
Live Stage Updates1:34 am PDT: Bailey Christie Wins Stage 1 for the U21 MenBailey Christie has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race besting Jt Fisher by just over two seconds.
1st. Bailey Christie: 8:35.630
2nd. Jt Fisher: 8:38.000
3rd. Alexis Icardo: 8:40.300
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 8:40.300
5th. Raphaël Giambi: 8:41.5601:43 am PDT: Emmy Lan Wins Stage 1 for the U21 WomenEmmy Lan has kicked the day off win a win on the long first stage. Emmy pulled ahead of Lily Planquart by two seconds with Elly Hoskin nine seconds back in third.
1st. Emmy Lan: 10:00.580
2nd. Lily Planquart: 10:02.660
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 10:10.200
4th. Sophie Riva: 10:17.000
5th. Claire Chabbert: 10:30.0401:59 am PDT: Gloria Scarsi Leads the Elite Women on Stage 1After the first group of Elite Women have completed the first stage it is Gloria Scarsi who leads by over 19 seconds ahead of the final riders hitting the stage shortly.
1st. Gloria Scarsi: 9:23.520
2nd. Chloe Taylor: 9:42.900
3rd. Amy Morrison: 9:49.270
4th. Jess Stone: 9:57.400
5th. Charlotte Rey: 9:58.130
Stage 2Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsOltrefinale:
3.9km / 690m descent
Stage 3Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsArmuin:
0.85km / 120m descent
Stage 4Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsDolcenera:
1.02km / 255m descent
Stage 5Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsSpillpietra:
1.88km / 240m descent
Stage 6Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsCuore Di Cervo:
1.28km / 220m descent
