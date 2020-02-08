Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands Tsunami Front Flip - DarkFest 2020

Feb 8, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  
by SaskiaD
Views: 710    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
Video: Martin Vinje

It has been 5 months since the first time he ever performed this trick back at Audi Nines in Germany, and Bienvenido was stoked to bring this to the table for his Darkfest debut. After dreaming about an invitation to a Fest Series event for the past few years, Bienvenido was beyond stoked when Sam put him on the list for the 2020 iteration of Darkfest.

After taking some runs to warm up on the step up, he took some deep breaths and went for it, his second ever try at a Frontflip Tsunami. Talking to him about how it felt, Bienvenido said: "I'm more scared when I'm hitting big jumps for the first time than doing tricks on a jump I'm comfortable with, but when I did it it was such a huge sense of relief."

bigquotesI love doing front flips and tsunamis, so I wanted to put it together, plus no one had done it before. When I landed it the excitement of everyone was insane, they went crazy. The feeling of seeing everyone so stoked was even better than the feeling I got of landing it! Fest is Best!

Bienvenido Aguados Frontflip Tsunami at Darkfest 2020 - Photo: Syo Van Vliet


Posted In:
Videos Bienvenido Aguado Darkfest Fest Series


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
74849 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
62672 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
55912 views
Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar
42577 views
Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray
41377 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
40582 views
Cody Kelley Confirms His Return to Specialized
39533 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Darkfest 2020
35541 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Unbelievable !!!
  • 3 0
 What the fucking fuck!
  • 1 0
 thats sick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008089
Mobile Version of Website