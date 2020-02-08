Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands Tsunami Front Flip - DarkFest 2020

Video: Martin Vinje
It has been 5 months since the first time he ever performed this trick back at Audi Nines in Germany
, and Bienvenido was stoked to bring this to the table for his Darkfest debut. After dreaming about an invitation to a Fest Series event for the past few years, Bienvenido was beyond stoked when Sam put him on the list for the 2020 iteration of Darkfest.
After taking some runs to warm up on the step up, he took some deep breaths and went for it, his second ever try at a Frontflip Tsunami. Talking to him about how it felt, Bienvenido said: "I'm more scared when I'm hitting big jumps for the first time than doing tricks on a jump I'm comfortable with, but when I did it it was such a huge sense of relief."
|I love doing front flips and tsunamis, so I wanted to put it together, plus no one had done it before. When I landed it the excitement of everyone was insane, they went crazy. The feeling of seeing everyone so stoked was even better than the feeling I got of landing it! Fest is Best!
