Video: Friday Fails #105

Friday Fails #105

Feb 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


When it doesn't go to plan.


Friday Fails presented by ODI





Friday

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


21 Comments

  • 11 1
 The save in the middle was a masterclass performance lol! I would have died for sure..
  • 9 0
 2:25 is definitely not a fail. He held on and rode that thing out like a champ
  • 5 0
 Dog was unimpressed.
  • 4 0
 Pants
  • 1 0
 100% agree
  • 7 0
 Looks like I'll be spending another few minutes sat on the office toilet!
  • 3 0
 Ha Ha, that's where I am right now !
  • 1 0
 No shit!
  • 4 2
 Quick question: If I play the Friday Fails video while I'm in the middle of a work conference call, will anyone be able to hear it?
  • 3 0
 The mute button is a godsend
  • 3 1
 Failed front flips edition plus bonus epic save.
  • 2 0
 Always on a Friday.... just wait and ride on Saturday Razz
  • 1 0
 I feel like i need to buy zebra pants as a good luck charm. That dude at 2:21 barely stayed up!
  • 1 0
 anyone getting three quarters through a backflip isn't failing, just learning
  • 2 0
 :30 - attempts the never before landed mid-jump bike change.
  • 1 0
 First time I've heard someone crash and actually say "ouch." You crash and THAT'S the first thing that comes to mind? lol
  • 1 0
 @ 3:16 I've always wondered what happens if one screws up on that slab.... Smile
  • 1 0
 guy at 1:29 is what I would look like trying to backflip. Almost but in reality not even close!
  • 2 0
 2:25 what a save
  • 1 0
 Dude @ 0:25 broke all the ribs
  • 1 0
 2:42 is in flip flops.

Post a Comment



