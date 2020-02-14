Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #105
Feb 14, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
When it doesn't go to plan.
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Friday
Videos
Friday Fails
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
1
norcalmrb
(39 mins ago)
The save in the middle was a masterclass performance lol! I would have died for sure..
[Reply]
9
0
Ausatz
(32 mins ago)
2:25 is definitely not a fail. He held on and rode that thing out like a champ
[Reply]
5
0
tbmaddux
(25 mins ago)
Dog was unimpressed.
[Reply]
4
0
Ensminger
(22 mins ago)
Pants
[Reply]
1
0
Gareth-R
(16 mins ago)
100% agree
[Reply]
7
0
jlawie
(42 mins ago)
Looks like I'll be spending another few minutes sat on the office toilet!
[Reply]
3
0
ATV25
(23 mins ago)
Ha Ha, that's where I am right now !
[Reply]
1
0
whiteboarder
(3 mins ago)
No shit!
[Reply]
4
2
Marcencinitas
(40 mins ago)
Quick question: If I play the Friday Fails video while I'm in the middle of a work conference call, will anyone be able to hear it?
[Reply]
3
0
blkmrktrider156
(37 mins ago)
The mute button is a godsend
[Reply]
3
1
vapidoscar
(38 mins ago)
Failed front flips edition plus bonus epic save.
[Reply]
2
0
Jacquers
(23 mins ago)
Always on a Friday.... just wait and ride on Saturday
[Reply]
1
0
dporteous
(22 mins ago)
I feel like i need to buy zebra pants as a good luck charm. That dude at 2:21 barely stayed up!
[Reply]
1
0
Gareth-R
(15 mins ago)
anyone getting three quarters through a backflip isn't failing, just learning
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(14 mins ago)
:30 - attempts the never before landed mid-jump bike change.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(4 mins ago)
First time I've heard someone crash and actually say "ouch." You crash and THAT'S the first thing that comes to mind? lol
[Reply]
1
0
Bikedude666
(1 mins ago)
@ 3:16 I've always wondered what happens if one screws up on that slab....
[Reply]
1
0
Johnnyboy22
(0 mins ago)
guy at 1:29 is what I would look like trying to backflip. Almost but in reality not even close!
[Reply]
2
0
Derek6p
(34 mins ago)
2:25 what a save
[Reply]
1
0
Bobby12many
(9 mins ago)
Dude @ 0:25 broke all the ribs
[Reply]
1
0
mwjetta
(22 mins ago)
2:42 is in flip flops.
[Reply]
