Video: This is Home with Thomas Vanderham

Feb 17, 2020
by SHIMANO  


bigquotesIt would be a dream for most mountain bikers of the world... the chance to grow up on Vancouver's North Shore. That became reality in Thomas Vanderham's life as a young kid when his family moved to North Vancouver's Deep Cove. The raw and unruly North Shore terrain was a perfect complement to his natural ability on a bike, and he quickly rose to the highest ranks of a roaring freeride revolution. Thomas' name became synonymous with his distinct style, creativity, and amplitude; attributes which landed him in countless film segments that have inspired mountain bikers across the globe. His impact on the sport has been present ever since.
 
More than 20 years later Thomas still calls Deep Cove home and is as involved as ever in the sport of mountain biking. Like the trails of the North Shore, he has evolved- refining his craft along the way and balancing his duties as an athlete with that of being a father and a husband. Through it all, he has continued to find ways to pass his passion for mountain biking on to past and future generations of the sport.

This is Home.

Thomas Vanderham This is home in Deep Cove British Columbia Canada.

Thomas Vanderham This is home visiting his childhood hometown of Edmonton Alberta

Thomas Vanderham This is home with his father in Edmonton

Thomas Vanderham visiting his dad in Edmonton Alberta

Thomas Vanderham visiting his dad in Edmonton Alberta


Posted In:
Videos Shimano Thomas Vanderham


10 Comments

  • 9 0
 Truly stunning video and photo essay and an amazing tribute to Thomas' career and passion for the sport. Amazing work by the whole crew and we're all so lucky to have enjoyed 20 years of TV (and Simmons) ripping on camera. Here's to 20 more!
  • 5 0
 Great storytelling and such a great tribute to a great character/rider who has influenced and shaped the development of our sport (including myself) in so many ways and for such a long period! Awesome work and well done!

Turning 40 this year, riding/racing for well over 20 years, having three kids by now, being involved in the mountainbike industry for many, many years and still riding 3 times a week, I can so much relate to the statement "having a family has certainly changed my priorities and the way I use time...and being less selfish". I still love mountainbiking and it is still my greatest passion, but family comes first! Reconciling both is without a doubt quite challenging at times...but it's so much worth it!

My greatest respect to you, Thomas Vanderham!!
  • 8 0
 Snap. This might be my favorite photo essay of recent memory.
  • 3 0
 5th horse men in the damp dark and wet and a smile on your face, Thomas you are a true north shore boy
  • 3 0
 One of the best photo story I've ever seen... LEGEND!!!!!!!
  • 3 0
 What a sweet article and video! And 5th in the wet is sketch!
  • 4 0
 Absolutely beautiful
  • 1 0
 This legend is on the list along with Gully, Bearclaw, Hunter, Simmons; all the rad dudes that for me exemplify what mountain biking is all about.
  • 2 5
 We don’t care about bmx career, we don’t care about the Number of siblings he has. We want to see people SHREDDING THE GNAR (like greg min-nar) !! Shimano less about documentaries and focus on the wirless shifthing...Dear god
  • 1 1
 major index finger rsi but the new slayer looks really sick

