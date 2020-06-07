Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Jun 7, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Luca Shaw's
Santa Cruz V10
Photos: Daniel Sapp


Santa Cruz Syndicate rider Luca Shaw has been riding consistently faster with finishes steadily climbing up the scoreboard. After a number of top-20 finishes last season and then starting the beginning of this season with a 2nd place at the Windrock Pro GRT race in March, he was primed for a strong season until plans changed.

Travel on hold, Luca says that it's felt obviously strange not racing World Cups and having a clear goal in mind, an adjustment to say the least. Since the Lousã race was canceled, Luca says he's ridden his DH bike once up until this weekend but has been training otherwise and working to make a new plan and be ready as possible once World Cups resume.

What does training look like? A lot of bike riding and going to the gym a couple of times a week to maintain strength. Other than that, he's been trying to ride the dirt bike as much as possible and has taken some time to work on projects around his house in Western North Carolina.

Luca says that he misses the adrenaline and buzz he gets from racing top tracks with the top riders in the world so hopefully the weekend at Windrock helps a bit with that.
Rider Name Luca Shaw
Age: 23
Height / Weight: 175 lbs / 79 kg; 6' / 182cm
Hometown: Pisgah Forest, NC
Instagram: @luca_shaw

This weekend at Windrock, Luca has his V10 running with a 29" wheel up front and 27.5" wheel on the back. Riding a size XL fame, he has stock links with a prototype rear end to fit the smaller rear wheel, giving the bike the same geometry as a stock V10 29'er.

He's been working with his mechanic, Tom Duncan, on getting everything set up and running as well as possible throughout the off-season.



V10 Mullet Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10, 29" / 27.5", XL size
Fork: Fox 49 - 200mm travel
Shock: Fox DHX2 550lb spring
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve carbon w/ Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis DHRII, 24psi - front, 27psi - rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Burgtec carbon DH bars, 30mm rise; 50mm stem w/5mm spacer, ODI grips

Chris King headset with Burgtec components.

Burgtec bars and Shimano Saint brakes.

Reserve carbon wheels laced to Chris King hubs.

The Fox 49 has 95psi.

Rear suspension is managed by the new Fox DHX2 and a 550lb spring.





16 Comments

  • 10 2
 Took me a few looks to realize this wasn't a repost of the Intense.
  • 1 1
 It’s the same colors but in the mirror/opposite way than the intense
  • 3 1
 Ha! Me too! I clicked on here looking to see if anybody thought my water bottle quip was amusing. Wrong thread.
  • 2 0
 Soooo, can we all agree the 8 year old Saint groupset is DH drivechain perfection?

www.bikeradar.com/news/shimano-saint-2013-unveiled
  • 3 0
 It's a pretty interesting outlier in this hyper-marketed sport of latest and greatest and forced obsolescence for sure. I mean the number of people who still default to saint brakes regardless of drivetrain is pretty wild. In a way you could say the fact that Shimano has not felt a need to update is it evidence in itself.
  • 1 0
 I'm still running my saint cranks, derailleur, shifter from 2 bikes ago. I could use a new derailleur as I smashed mine but the damn thing still shifts great.
  • 2 0
 The rear tyre is off peatys "last orders" v10. one of the coolest colourways
  • 1 0
 Interesting tire choice, that’s what, a 4 year old tire at this point? Seems like it would be better kept as memorabilia since I doubt the rubber is all that fresh and it’s not like 27.5 Maxxis DH tires are hard to find
  • 1 0
 @maxyedor: just keep your stock of cool (or on sale) tires in your wine cellar and they will be good for a few years.
  • 2 0
 Please Santa Cruz make a mullet rear end for the Megatower!!
  • 1 0
 Fork 102psi and 5 volume spacers - same as Neko’s bike.. or a typo?
  • 1 0
 95psi. Smile
  • 1 0
 Is that the wheel he rebuilt 2 weeks ago?
  • 1 0
 Fox 49... sick!
  • 1 0
 It's just the 40 now.
  • 1 0
 Whats up with Jolanda???

Post a Comment



