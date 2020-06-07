Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Santa Cruz Syndicate rider Luca Shaw has been riding consistently faster with finishes steadily climbing up the scoreboard. After a number of top-20 finishes last season and then starting the beginning of this season with a 2nd place at the Windrock Pro GRT race in March, he was primed for a strong season until plans changed.



Travel on hold, Luca says that it's felt obviously strange not racing World Cups and having a clear goal in mind, an adjustment to say the least. Since the Lousã race was canceled, Luca says he's ridden his DH bike once up until this weekend but has been training otherwise and working to make a new plan and be ready as possible once World Cups resume.



What does training look like? A lot of bike riding and going to the gym a couple of times a week to maintain strength. Other than that, he's been trying to ride the dirt bike as much as possible and has taken some time to work on projects around his house in Western North Carolina.



Luca says that he misses the adrenaline and buzz he gets from racing top tracks with the top riders in the world so hopefully the weekend at Windrock helps a bit with that.



Rider Name Luca Shaw

Age: 23

Height / Weight: 175 lbs / 79 kg; 6' / 182cm

Hometown: Pisgah Forest, NC

Instagram: @luca_shaw

