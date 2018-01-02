RACING

Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash

Jan 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
2nd for Caroline Buchanan.


The frequent Crankworx competitor and BMX Olympian is expected to make a full recovery after a vehicle rollover on private property left her with collapsed lungs, a broken sternum, and a broken nose.


Heal up Caroline
Photo via Instagram

bigquotesI wouldn't say 2017 ended quite as planned. Its been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll. I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction. Injuries are... Broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs. I'll will keep you guys up to date as we go. Happy New Year! Off season just got a little more tough!!Caroline Buchanan
Heal up Caroline
Photo via Instagram

We're wishing you the best for a speedy recovery Caroline. See you at Crankworx!

41 Comments

  • + 38
 If she recovers as fast as she rides we should all be okay
  • + 7
 you should see the other guy
  • + 1
 What Poop Monkey is trying to say is, "We all hope you recover as fast as you ride!"
  • + 2
 @nuttypoolog: Thanks for clearing that up, I think we were all wondering what he was on about!!!
  • + 11
 Wow wild. I literally just rolled over in my truck going skiing on New Year’s Day. I miraculously walked out without a scratch so hope Caroline makes a speedy and full recovery. Life comes at you fast don’t take it for granted
  • + 17
 f*ck yeah. I walked away from both of my rollovers without injury too. First was my fault, seatbelt on, second I was a passenger and the driver was drunk (I was too drunk to realize or care), no seatbelt.

Unfortunately I lost my best friend a couple years back when he rolled his truck off an embankment while driving home drunk and emotional about a breakup. I say this as a lesson to those out there- don't drive drunk, don't drive while emotional, don't text and drive, and f*cking wear your seatbelts!

Glad you're alright, @FRough, and heal up, Caroline!!
  • + 7
 In light of a near death situation, I don't recommend you try skiing in a truck. Stay safe. Healing vibes to Caroline.
  • + 1
 @dubod22: HA!! My buddy has done that. I never felt like the risk of only being able to afford Walmart quality facial reconstruction was worth it though lol.
  • + 4
 Only injured my ribs so far, couldn't breathe deep for a few months. I used to think my super safe babysitter was retarded, but super safe means super happy, you don't realize how well you have it until you're sick or injured .
  • + 7
 Speedy recovery, Caroline
  • + 5
 Any further details on what happened? #regardless I hope for a full and fast recovery!
  • + 14
 Being that it happened on private property, I have a feeling that it involved hooning around on acreage.
  • + 3
 Doesn't matter who you are, shit happens. She is a BAWS and will overcome this. Stay strong.
  • + 1
 Damn. Sternum injuries suck. Healing vibes to a speedy recovery. Nose looks like it'll be alright.
  • + 1
 I wish you the best. My friend crashed and punctured lung he healed up pretty quick
  • + 2
 I thought 2 collapsed lungs was basically death?
  • + 3
 From the looks of it, the right side lung is only partially collapsed, the left lung has all the fluid shown in the X-ray
  • + 3
 No x-ray up there @Highrevkev:
  • + 2
 Damn!!, sending healing vibes your way.
  • + 1
 I just wish you the best ,you are gonna be fine cause you are a fighter.
  • + 1
 Caroline, heal well! We need you back on the bike!
  • + 1
 Glad to hear she'll make a full recovery! I hope its quick and painless!
  • + 1
 All the best, and speedy full recovery..
  • + 1
 Best Wishes to Caroline, and hopes for a speedy recovery.
  • + 1
 Dang...... Get better and a full recovery.
  • + 1
 Get well Frown
  • + 1
 Heal fast! Ride faster!
  • + 1
 Speedy recovery!
  • + 1
 Heal fast and strong!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



