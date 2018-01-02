Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash





The frequent Crankworx competitor and BMX Olympian is expected to make a full recovery after a vehicle rollover on private property left her with collapsed lungs, a broken sternum, and a broken nose.







I wouldn't say 2017 ended quite as planned. Its been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll. I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction. Injuries are... Broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs. I'll will keep you guys up to date as we go. Happy New Year! Off season just got a little more tough!! — Caroline Buchanan Photo via Instagram Photo via Instagram



We're wishing you the best for a speedy recovery Caroline. See you at Crankworx!



