Commencal Enduro Team Unveil Their New Meta AM 29

Mar 28, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


In recent days, COVID-19 has forced us to stay confined to our homes and many of us have been prevented from riding at all. Unfortunately, our professional riders are subject to the same rules. This weekend (28th & 29th March), the first round of the Enduro World Series in Manizales, Colombia was meant to be taking place.

Like many sporting events around the world, it's postponed. The second round in Chile the following week (4th & 5th April) suffered the same fate.

Obviously disappointed, members of the team managed by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, wanted to show us the META AM 29 that they should have introduced this weekend. The COMMENCAL Enduro Team will ride a 'Sand' version featuring new typography which was inspired by our ABSOLUT and META TR SX designs.

We'll have to wait a little longer to see it in action!


Specs for this META AM 29:

Frame: COMMENCAL META AM 29
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 170mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Transmission: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12 speed
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate
Wheels: Spank 350 front wheel Vibrocore / Spank 359 rear wheel Vibrocore
Tyres: Hutchinson Griffus 29x2.5
Cockpit: Renthal Apex 40mm stem / Renthal Fatbar V2 780mm handlebar
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Flat Elite Team
Seat post: RockShox Reverb AXS 150mm
Pedals: Crankbrothers E11
Chain guide: E13





Photos: Mathieu Ruffray

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Commencal


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
98262 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Albstadt XC World Championships Postponed]
81366 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
67583 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
50881 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
47755 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
43046 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
42513 views
Field Trip: Vitus' $2,000 Mythique 29 VRX - The Value Trail Bike Defined
39212 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 the bike is a beast, looks awesome in this sand colour. At the moment Commencal makes one of the most beautiful bikes there. Now to stay at home will be even more difficult.....
  • 1 1
 This bike is one bad motherf*er. Looks great, ride is a bit rough, but it is very composed. The faster you go, the more it gives. This is an anti-dentist bike Wink
  • 3 1
 So Cecile is back? Well say goodbye to your EWS title hopes everyone else in the women field!
  • 2 0
 Maybe but hope it’s close this year.....
  • 2 1
 Sweet monster truck. But any chance we'll get to see a bike? Let us know when you release a Meta AM 275
  • 1 0
 It clearly has Sram X01 axs on the bike, come on
  • 2 1
 Doesn`t look a Grim Donut; looks like a proper bike.
  • 1 0
 Forgot to put....‘goes like stink’ in the description....
  • 1 0
 Rear travel?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008290
Mobile Version of Website