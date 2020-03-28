Commencal Enduro Team Unveil Their New Meta AM 29

META AM 29

COMMENCAL Enduro Team

Photos: Mathieu Ruffray

In recent days, COVID-19 has forced us to stay confined to our homes and many of us have been prevented from riding at all. Unfortunately, our professional riders are subject to the same rules. This weekend (28th & 29th March), the first round of the Enduro World Series in Manizales, Colombia was meant to be taking place.Like many sporting events around the world, it's postponed. The second round in Chile the following week (4th & 5th April) suffered the same fate.Obviously disappointed, members of the team managed by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, wanted to show us thethat they should have introduced this weekend. Thewill ride a 'Sand' version featuring new typography which was inspired by our ABSOLUT and META TR SX designs.We'll have to wait a little longer to see it in action!: COMMENCAL META AM 29: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 170mm: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12 speed: SRAM G2 Ultimate: Spank 350 front wheel Vibrocore / Spank 359 rear wheel Vibrocore: Hutchinson Griffus 29x2.5: Renthal Apex 40mm stem / Renthal Fatbar V2 780mm handlebar: Fabric Scoop Flat Elite Team: RockShox Reverb AXS 150mm: Crankbrothers E11: E13