Commencal Enduro Team Unveil Their New Meta AM 29

In recent days, COVID-19 has forced us to stay confined to our homes and many of us have been prevented from riding at all. Unfortunately, our professional riders are subject to the same rules. This weekend (28th & 29th March), the first round of the Enduro World Series in Manizales, Colombia was meant to be taking place.
Like many sporting events around the world, it's postponed. The second round in Chile the following week (4th & 5th April) suffered the same fate.
Obviously disappointed, members of the team managed by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, wanted to show us the META AM 29
that they should have introduced this weekend. The COMMENCAL Enduro Team
will ride a 'Sand' version featuring new typography which was inspired by our ABSOLUT and META TR SX designs.
We'll have to wait a little longer to see it in action!Specs for this META AM 29:Frame
: COMMENCAL META AM 29Fork
: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 170mmShock
: RockShox Super Deluxe UltimateTransmission
: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12 speedBrakes
: SRAM G2 UltimateWheels
: Spank 350 front wheel Vibrocore / Spank 359 rear wheel VibrocoreTyres
: Hutchinson Griffus 29x2.5Cockpit
: Renthal Apex 40mm stem / Renthal Fatbar V2 780mm handlebarSaddle
: Fabric Scoop Flat Elite TeamSeat post
: RockShox Reverb AXS 150mmPedals
: Crankbrothers E11Chain guide
: E13Photos: Mathieu Ruffray
