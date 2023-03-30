Formula Introduces 2-Piece Lever With Increased Adjustability

Mar 31, 2023
by Formula  

PRESS RELEASE: Formula

Our new two-piece lever, equipped with FCS (Feeling Control System) and TFRA (Tool-Free Reach Adjustment), is designed to increase the adjustability of our Enduro and Downhill brakes. The Feeling Control System enables the rider to customize the lever to suit their needs, potentially resulting in better performance and comfort. Additionally, the rider can fine tune the balance between the lever's feel and braking power, which wasn't previously an option.

A new system has been developed to attempt to optimize the ergonomics for the Cura, Cura 4, and Cura X.



In addition to the tool free adjustments, the lever has small perforations that provide more feel and grip, especially if the lever is wet. Furthermore, we believe that all riders should have access to these new features, so the lever can only be purchased as a spare part.

This lever is compatible with the Cura, Cura 4, and Cura X braking systems, although it is best suited for the Cura 4.

TFRA / FCS Brake lever Kit have a retail price of €85.80

For more information please visit rideformula.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes Formula


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
193127 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
81007 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
70855 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
62710 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
48687 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
40801 views
Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup
40494 views
Interview: Talking About Tires With Maxxis, Schwalbe, Continental, WTB, & Others
39226 views

20 Comments

  • 8 0
 Feeling Control System, huh? Do they make that for people? Sounds cheaper than alcohol, long-term...
  • 3 0
 I would love to see the market research that convinces companies to come up with acronyms for things like tool free reach adjust that have existed for years on other brands. are people buying parts because a sweet acronym convinces them?
  • 2 0
 Submitting that acronym two days before April first left us genuinely asking questions.
  • 1 0
 No market research. Just a VP of Marketing making sure he is "adding value".
  • 3 0
 Am I crazy, or am I only seeing one lever piece?
  • 3 0
 One on the left, one on the right perhaps
  • 1 0
 Two piece clamp so that you can install it without removing your grips?
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I can do that with my current Cura 4 as well.
  • 1 0
 @jzPV: Yeah, they introduce a new master and it has a two piece clamp. Doesn't mean the old version didn't have a two piece clamp.

I'm not the one writing headlines here Wink .
  • 1 0
 VLP, Vitual Lever Piece technology?
  • 1 0
 Super underrated brake. Sure there are a few too many acronyms for this new lever, but the power and price of these brakes can't be beat
  • 1 0
 Yeah that's cool, but what about the feel and adjustability?
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, please do not tell us how the feeling control system changes the feel.
Who writes these shitty articles without any useful information?
  • 1 0
 Sincerely, the marketing department
  • 2 0
 Recently when I went for a ride I set the FCS to somewhat exiting, highly exhilarating, and a little scary. Needles to say I could leave the Prozac at home.
  • 1 0
 They clearly found the right formula for acronym use; if they also did for brake development we shall see in tomorrow's full review.
  • 1 0
 I prefer “not having stuff sticking out of the lever” -NHSSOOTL adjustment.
  • 1 0
 cool tech!
  • 1 0
 Chicuracura
  • 2 2
 I dont Cura





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040353
Mobile Version of Website