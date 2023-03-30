Formula Introduces 2-Piece Lever With Increased Adjustability

PRESS RELEASE: Formula
Our new two-piece lever, equipped with FCS (Feeling Control System) and TFRA (Tool-Free Reach Adjustment), is designed to increase the adjustability of our Enduro and Downhill brakes. The Feeling Control System enables the rider to customize the lever to suit their needs, potentially resulting in better performance and comfort. Additionally, the rider can fine tune the balance between the lever's feel and braking power, which wasn't previously an option.
A new system has been developed to attempt to optimize the ergonomics for the Cura, Cura 4, and Cura X.
In addition to the tool free adjustments, the lever has small perforations that provide more feel and grip, especially if the lever is wet. Furthermore, we believe that all riders should have access to these new features, so the lever can only be purchased as a spare part.
This lever is compatible with the Cura, Cura 4, and Cura X braking systems, although it is best suited for the Cura 4.
TFRA / FCS Brake lever Kit have a retail price of €85.80
For more information please visit rideformula.com
