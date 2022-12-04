Fox Factory Invests $1 Million in First Year of Trail Trust

Dec 4, 2022
by FOX Factory  

Fox Factory created Trail Trust in November 2021 to become a new kind of champion – one that leads the way in delivering sustainable adventure to everyone. In just one year, Fox Factory has donated over $1 million to more than 70 nonprofit organizations across seven countries worldwide.


“As an industry leader, we believe it’s our responsibility to ensure that our playgrounds continue to exist for generations to come, and that the outdoor adventurers enjoying these playgrounds represent people of all ages, genders, races, backgrounds, and ability levels,” explains Jackie Martin, Fox Factory’s Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer.


From volunteer-led grassroots organizations to national nonprofits, Trail Trust partners are building and maintaining new trail systems, educating the public about responsible recreation, and expanding access. In just one year, support from Trail Trust enabled over 10,000 individuals from underrepresented communities to experience the thrill of adventure.


Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association, Trail Trust partner and nonprofit organization, advocates for access, trails, and recreation opportunities for adaptive mountain bikers.

“Thanks to support from Trail Trust, we have been able to expand our reach and role within the aMTB [adaptive mountain bike] community, build and develop important policies, and lay the groundwork for even more access to sport and recreation in North America. We’re grateful for Fox Factory’s commitment to making mountain biking more inclusive,” shares Mike Riediger, Chief Executive Officer of Kootenay Adaptive.


When it comes to off-road motorized recreation, Trail Trust’s continued partnership with the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council is focused on educating stakeholders about how to design, construct, maintain and manage sustainable OHV trails. Trail Trust is also working with organizations like Nevada Outdoor School to educate adventurers of all ages about how to safely and responsibly engage in off-road recreation.

Trail Trust Launch Photos

Follow along the Trail Trust journey by visiting "The Journal," which highlights partners and showcases the impact of their work.

Fox Factory aims to invest $10 million globally through Trail Trust by 2030. That’s $10 million going toward new trails, education initiatives, youth programs, bike parks, desert clean ups, and more. The goal is to specifically expand access to 100,000 adventurers from underrepresented populations.

Join the journey to champion sustainable adventure for all. Know of a nonprofit organization that shares this vision? Encourage them to visit www.trailtrust.com to learn more about this Fox Factory initiative and apply for funding.

Posted In:
Industry News Fox Factory


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good
72281 views
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
68825 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
49987 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
47035 views
We're Back!
44619 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
41136 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
37371 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
37370 views

30 Comments

  • 12 1
 All right Pinkers, let's put feelings about "flow trails" & specific brands aside: if every major industry player re-invested 7-figures in building sanctioned trails of any kind, it would be a huge step forward for trail access worldwide. 50% of the "core," unsanctioned trails in my area have been bulldozed by developers in the last 2yrs. The math is simple: no sanctioned builds, no access.
  • 18 14
 It’s the season for tax shelters
  • 22 6
 Y’all really hate on everything, huh?
  • 3 3
 Should we mention the creaking CSU problem that has yet to be fixed?
  • 11 0
 Oh my god an MTB company spending money how they want on something that benefits us is mountain bikers. How dare they!!!
  • 1 0
 @bman33: thank you for finally building Utopia, a place where no one will make fun of us for using our ebikes on walk mode while holding hands. we love you
  • 2 0
 Perhaps they should send some trail building consultants to the local city and county municipalities to school them on how to build trails. Wink
  • 9 6
 The irony of Fox Factory donating money to build trails that are best enjoyed by bikes without suspension is not lost on me.
  • 3 1
 So good to see initiatives like Trail Trust. Hope to see a lot more companies in the industry double down on advocacy and sustainable trail creation.
  • 6 2
 Thanks fox
  • 5 2
 1 million in R&D could maybe solve the creaking CSU problems.
  • 7 7
 Fox Factory’s 2021 Revenue was $1,299 million. A $1M trust represents 0.077% of revenue. The benchmark for companies that are making a difference is 1%. You can do better @foxfactory
  • 6 6
 They didn’t have to do anything, why complain about a company doing something good?
  • 4 2
 A better number to pull percentages from would be net income or profits. Just because they have a high revenue number doesn’t necessarily mean they have a ton of money to throw around.
  • 2 0
 @owenskyle4: The benchmark set by 1% for the planet is 1% of top line revenue. Comparing anything else is apples to oranges.
  • 5 2
 Love to see it!
  • 11 9
 They're giving back because they took too much.
  • 7 1
 They didn't take one single thing. Not a single person was forced to buy anything. Fox. Don't like Fox products come out. There are several other high quality suspension brands out there
  • 5 3
 unreal!!!
  • 5 3
 Why we love you
  • 5 5
 Good. Corporations should be doing more. I do wonder if they would do this without creating an ad about it though.
  • 4 3
 Let’s go!!!
  • 2 2
 mountainbikes are for adventures, not skills!
  • 4 1
 Says who? Better skills bring better adventures
  • 2 3
 interesting to see that they haven't played the diversity card yet. Next up: Google's diversity academy....
  • 2 5
 That’s why I run FOX suspension…oh, and because it’s the best Smile
  • 4 2
 You mean it falls apart the best
  • 2 1
 After having experienced a Walmart something something, a Suntour entry-level fork with 30mm stanchions, and a Rockshox Recon Silver with Turnkey damper? Definitely!

After having ridden a higher-end Manitou, DVO or Suntour? Not necessarily...
  • 2 1
 @endorium: You're not wrong. FOX Suspension is great but boy do they have a ton of problems. I've had to rebuilt every single new FOX shock prematurely. My last one I had to have fully rebuilt before mile 50.
  • 5 7
 Virtue signaling





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011131
Mobile Version of Website