Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Alright, first impressions. Troy's 750mm wide handlebar feels surprisingly natural, so maybe my skinny shoulders don't need the 780s that I usually prefer, but I couldn't get along with how far back Troy likes to roll his handlebar. It's not a crazy amount, mind you, but just enough for me to feel like his Ergon grips were angled down slightly at their ends.



When it comes to his brakes, it's almost like he asked me how I like them before he set his up, with a close lever position and an extremely firm bite point that makes my own well-bled stoppers feel squishy in comparison. The power was there, too, as it would be with 200mm rotors and four pistons inside each Code caliper.



Troy has the standard headset cups installed rather than 1-degree slacker option, so his bike is sitting right around 63-degrees up front. That's a pretty normal number these days, and I'd describe the handling as surprisingly playful rather than the floppy flier I had readied myself for. The 440mm reach, which is around 10mm shorter than my go-to number for a downhill bike, certainly plays a role as well. ''When I'm barely touching the ground is when I'm going fast,'' Troy told me earlier in the day, so maybe his Sender's impressive agility shouldn't be a shock to me at all.



Rather than being a ground-hugging machine that's fast but not fun, Troy's bike wants to jump from line to line across the trail, and it's relatively easy to make it do whatever needs to be done. At my speed anyway.



With a 440mm reach on the medium-sized frame, the bike felt small when the trail got steep. On the flip-side, it also felt exceptionally agile.