Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah

Apr 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A new web series is kicking off that's set to follow Jolanda Neff through her year. It kicks off with her wintering in Pisgah, North Carolina with the Shaw family, picking up groceries, buying a dirt bike and enjoying American life.

Unfortunately, her stay in the USA came to a difficult end as she crashed while filming, and ended up intensive care with potentially life-threatening injuries. Thankfully she is on the road to recovery now and you can read our in-depth interview with her later this week.


bigquotesThis new docu-series produced by Steel City Media, aims to give the audience a true insight into what Jolanda and friends get up to both on and off the bike, keeping things fun, fast and fresh, between the tape and during her ‘off’ season.

With the current Covid-19 crisis forcing wreaking havoc across the globe, the first round of the UCI XCO World Cup at Nova Mesto was cancelled and the Olympics postponed, leaving plenty of unknowns for the rest of the 2020 season.

Episode one kicks things off by rewinding back to December 2019. Walking the audience through Jolanda’s potentially life threatening crash out in Pisgah Forest and the initial aftermath, with the start of her long road to recovery. But on a much lighter note, we dive into her first season with Trek Factory Racing, the ups and downs of racing in 2019, the purchase of her first dirt bike, moto-pacing with Luca back in North Carolina, grocery shopping?! And much more…

We wish Jolanda all the best on her continued road to recovery.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jolanda Neff


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
107017 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
96129 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
81676 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
67273 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
67211 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
48428 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
46071 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
43772 views

11 Comments

  • 4 0
 I feel bad for the production team. I can picture making the pitch to spend a year following around Jolanda Neff as she prepares for the Olympics. She takes on the World Cup circuit and the World Championships, then heads to Tokyo to compete for the ultimate prize - an Olympic gold medal. There's so much potential drama as she goes through the highs and lows of an Olympic year. Then she suffers a serious injury, but that's OK, because it adds drama to the production. Will she recover on time? Tune in next week to find out...

Meanwhile, in China, some guy eats a bat.
  • 1 0
 She was freaking ripping pre-crash. I know that the other XC girls can ride, but I would be curious to see if training with Luca would end up giving her an edge over Kate on the more technically difficult modern XC tracks.
  • 1 0
 Stoked shes recovering well!
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the next episode already!
  • 1 0
 that was the most fun ive had all day
  • 1 0
 I can't stress this eneff, always pre-ride!
  • 1 0
 Pre-ride, re-ride, freeride!
  • 1 0
 Amazing!
  • 1 0
 Brevard Ingles FTW.
  • 1 0
 It's no Thrills River concept store but it's pretty great.
  • 1 0
 @danielsapp: the MotherIngles.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007917
Mobile Version of Website