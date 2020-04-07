Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah

This new docu-series produced by Steel City Media, aims to give the audience a true insight into what Jolanda and friends get up to both on and off the bike, keeping things fun, fast and fresh, between the tape and during her ‘off’ season.



With the current Covid-19 crisis forcing wreaking havoc across the globe, the first round of the UCI XCO World Cup at Nova Mesto was cancelled and the Olympics postponed, leaving plenty of unknowns for the rest of the 2020 season.



Episode one kicks things off by rewinding back to December 2019. Walking the audience through Jolanda’s potentially life threatening crash out in Pisgah Forest and the initial aftermath, with the start of her long road to recovery. But on a much lighter note, we dive into her first season with Trek Factory Racing, the ups and downs of racing in 2019, the purchase of her first dirt bike, moto-pacing with Luca back in North Carolina, grocery shopping?! And much more…