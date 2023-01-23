Video: Racing the XC Olympic Champion, Jolanda Neff vs. Tom Bradshaw

Jolanda's challenge to Tom was simple - Can Tom beat one of her six XC World Cup laps times?

10 years (and 10 kilos) ago, Tom raced his last World XC Championships in Leogang. Fast forward a decade, what's changed in XC racing, and does he still have what it takes to race at the XC World Cup level?To test this we had Jolanda Neff, the current Olympic Champion and one of the biggest advocates for the sport, challenge Tom to an XC showdown. Can Tom beat the Olympic Champion's lap time on a World Cup XC course?So what was the end result? It's safe to say it wasn't very surprising....