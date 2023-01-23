Video: Racing the XC Olympic Champion, Jolanda Neff vs. Tom Bradshaw

Jan 23, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

10 years (and 10 kilos) ago, Tom raced his last World XC Championships in Leogang. Fast forward a decade, what's changed in XC racing, and does he still have what it takes to race at the XC World Cup level?

To test this we had Jolanda Neff, the current Olympic Champion and one of the biggest advocates for the sport, challenge Tom to an XC showdown. Can Tom beat the Olympic Champion's lap time on a World Cup XC course?

Jolanda Neff back on top after obliterating the rest in the worst imaginable conditions. What a way to end a four year drought.
Jolanda's challenge to Tom was simple - Can Tom beat one of her six XC World Cup laps times?

So what was the end result? It's safe to say it wasn't very surprising....




4 Comments

  • 3 0
 nothing like a good old XC sufferfest....

Tom, I hope you are going back to Sea Otter this year to repeat your 1 bike + all races challenge. That was a blast to watch
  • 5 1
 i would win ong
  • 2 0
 Not even with an EBike...Jolanda is a generational talent.
  • 2 0
 I really want the Jolanda hat.





