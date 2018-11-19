Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0

Construction and Features

Impact Protection Unit:

Integrated Seatpost Clamp:

Integrated seatpost clamp Canyon's Impact Protection Unit

Fully Sealed Industrial Bearings:

Sealed bearings Integrated cable channel

Integrated Cable Channel:

The Eject System The Storage Box

Waterbottle Compatible:

Storage Box:

The Spectral WMN has the same distinctly modern aesthetic that other Canyon models do, with the signature "swoosh" in the downtube being even more pronounced on this women's model since it has greater standover height. The redesigned frame comes with 2.6" wide tires, something that wasn't common just a couple years ago.The IPU was designed to protect the top tube from being damaged by the handlebar thanks to an integrated limit stop. It's a bit redundant on the size medium bike for that purpose, since the handlebars are so far above the top tube, but it does ensure that the housing doesn't rip off in a crash. You can still turn the handlebar a good 90°.The seamless integration of the seatpost clamp gives the bike a clean, modern look, and Canyon claims it helps reduce the number of parts susceptible to wear and tear.To hold up over seasons of riding in wet and dry conditions alike, the frame is equipped with fully sealed industrial bearings. In addition, each pivot has additional X-ring seals to avoid premature wear caused by water and dirt penetration. The main pivot also has two bearings on the drive side to cope with the higher loads due to chain tension and the asymmetric design of the linkage.Instead of true internally routed cables through the frame, all carbon and aluminum models of the Spectral WMN come with their newly developed integrated cable channel. The plastic channel seamlessly merges into the frame for a clean look and provides clear and secure channels for all of the cables. It can easily be removed for servicing with Allen keys and also serves as a bash guard to protect your bike from big hits.On the size medium I tested, a regular bottle fits with no issues. For the XXS and XS frames, Canyon developed a new solution: The Eject System. This is two 400 ml bottles that attach to either side of the frame and is an extra fee at check out.The storage box that fits on the front end of the main triangle fits a tube and a CO2 cartridge or a sandwich and a bar. It's available for an additional fee on size S and M frames.