Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0

There's no shortage of options in the 140 - 150mm travel segment, but just because two bikes have the same amount of travel and similar geometry doesn't mean that they'll behave the same way on the trail. Take the Canyon Spectral WMN and the Norco Sight 7.1 for example. Both bikes have 140mm of rear travel, 430mm rear centers, 1160mm wheelbases, and very similar head tube angles at 65.9 (Canyon WMN) and 66 (Sight), but they have different strengths out on the trail.
Interestingly, while the Canyon Spectral WMN has a 10mm shorter reach than the mainline Canyon Spectral, it's still 8mm longer than the Sight C 7.1. While I never had any comments about how short the reach on the Sight C 7.1 looked, that was the top comment I got when I was riding the Canyon Spectral WMN. I believe it's the super low standover height on the Canyon Spectral WMN that makes it look shorter than it actually is.
Appearances aside, the Canyon Spectral WMN is lighter, which gives it the advantage on the climbs. On the Sight C 7.1, I often climbed with the suspension in open mode for optimal traction, and there was minimal bobbing in that setting. On the Spectral WMN, there was more movement in the suspension while climbing, and I used the lockout more frequently.
On the descents, the Sight has a plusher, more balanced feel. The Sight isn't well-suited to bike park laps, but it rarely meets its limits in technical terrain, and I raced it during the 2017 Enduro World Series race in Whistler. The Spectral, however, would be my preference for long backcountry days when you want to go fast and far on a light bike.
In sum, when it comes to climbing prowess and efficiency, the Spectral takes the win, but for outright speed and control on gnarly descents, the Sight C 7.1 comes out on top.
