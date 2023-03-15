Review: Northwave Corsair Trail Shoes

I'm not sure we'll ever be in the realm of snow-sports, where shoe stiffness and style are recommended based on an individual's skill or experience, and I don't think we ever want to get there, but the Corsair is a good shoe for beginners. It's comfortable, casual, and lightweight, plus its lack of contact on the pedal makes it very easy to get your foot and out away from the bike. For more experienced riders though, even those on XC or light trail bikes, it ultimately doesn't have the stiffness that they will demand.

— Henry Quinney