Tech Briefing: Bike Storage, Copper Components, A Snowbike Conversion Kit & More - January 2021

Reverse Components Nico Vink Signature Series Grip in Copper
€19.90 / $24.99 to €79.90 / $99.99
The Nico Vink Signature Series Grip is now available in a new Copper colourway. (Learn more.)
Children's Illustrated MTB Book - 'A Bike For You'
$17.99 USD
'A Bike For You' is a children’s illustrated book about bicycles and the animals who ride them. (Learn more.)
Get Dirty Gaiters for Trail Builders
$29.95 USD
Keep your shoes free of dirt, sticks, and rocks with the Bandit gaiters from Get Dirty Designs. (Learn more.)
Mossy Cog Tight Stack Bike Rack
$375 USD
Mossy Cog Designs has launched its new bike storage solution which is designed to free up space while still storing up to four bikes. (Learn more.)
Canyon Stoic Hardtail
€799 to €1,699
Canyon's new hardtail is made to be affordable and versatile. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth GeoShift Performance Angle Headset
$104.95
The new headset allows riders to alter the geometry of their bike by changing the head tube angle by 1 degree. (Learn more.)
Scott Stego Plus Helmet
€ 199.95
The Stego has been completely redesigned for 2021. (Learn more.)
Trailforks on Garmin Wearables
Free locally or $3/month for Trailforks Pro
The Trailforks app now works on the Garmin wearables like the Forerunner and Fenix watches. Check out the article about some of the useful features when following a route with a watch.(Learn more.)
Carbon Marin Alpine Trail Enduro Bike
$3,189 to $4,099 USD
Matt Jones and Martha Gill take a rip on their new carbon steeds. (Learn more.)
Commencal Meta Power TR
$4,999 up to $7,199 USD
The new Meta Power TR is equipped with Shimano's new EP8 motor with a 630Wh battery. (Learn more.)
Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
$749.99 USD
Built from the same chassis as the Mezzer Pro, the new Expert fork looks to offer similar performance at a lower cost. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components Specialized Enduro and Norco Sight Links
$358 USD
Tune the suspension characteristics of the latest Specialized Enduro and Norco Sight with these new links. (Learn more.)
2021 Canyon Strive
$3,599 to $6,999 USD
Canyon's Strive gets colour and spec updates for 2021 and all models now feature 170mm forks. (Learn more.)
Kali Mission and Cascade Gloves
$30-40 USD
Kali adds two new lightweight gloves to their lineup. (Learn more.)
Melon Optics Rob Warner Signature Alleycat Riding Glasses
£120 /€135 / $150 USD
A wild new colorway for a wild kind of guy. (Learn more.)
Monserat Sustainable Mountain Bike Jersey
69€
Monserat has spent three years researching how they can make a sustainable and responsible riding jersey. (Learn more.)
Bird Aether 9AL Short Travel Trail Bike
Frames start at £1260
Following the Aether 9C Bird has now revealed an alloy version of their short travel bike. (Learn more.)
VHS Slapper Tape Version 2.0
$44.99 NZD / £24.99 GBP
Velocity Hucking Systems' newest tape is claimed to be softer, wider, and quieter than the original. (Learn more.)
Commencal Updated Prices & Timelines
Various
Long lead times for components, skyrocketing transportation costs, and Taiwanese exchange rates are issues facing a lot of companies at the moment. (Learn more.)
Salsa Cassidy & Blackthorn
$3,199 - $7,499 USD
An inside look at how Salsa's biggest, most aggressive mountain bikes came to be. (Learn more.)
ENVO Electric Snowbike Conversion Kit
$2000 USD
A pedal-powered snowmobile with a throttle option? Interesting. (Learn more.)
Pivot Shuttle eMTB
$10,999 USD
Pivot's $11,000 eMTB receives updated geometry and a new motor. (Learn more.)
