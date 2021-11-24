Video: Can You Ride A-Line Without Braking?

Nov 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom Bradshaw and Matt Beer throw caution to the wind and head out into the Whistler Bike Park to answer the question no one asked: Can you ride A-Line without touching your brakes?





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Matt Beer Tom Bradshaw


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Remeber when the first 27.5 DH bike was released, someone got seriously butthurt in the comments saying their should be different race categories for different wheels it was going to be the end of the sport etc; and then started arguing with people which culminated in him challenging people to settle their dispute with a race down A-line.
Did anyone take him up on the offer, and if so, who won?
  • 2 0
 I wish I could ride A-line without DYING.

Post a Comment



