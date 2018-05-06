Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018
May 6, 2018
by
Tristan Tinn
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Dan Hole's Hope Technology HB160
Dan's Cockpit
Tricked out with the green goods
Prototype 6 pot calipers and some CNC'd aluminium
Stunning carbon laid up in Barnoldswick
Rooting for Callum Russell, who suffered a tragic accident at PMBA Enduro
#1
this year
Tubeless plugs locked and loaded
Grip taped shifting
Inspired by the great Simon Sharp
Mentions:
@hopetech
//
@steelcitydh
//
@tris400d
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
64320 views
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
64199 views
Is This the Longest MTB Jump Ever? - Video
47999 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
47700 views
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
45055 views
Brandon Semenuk's 'Gallery': A Visual Feast - Video
44856 views
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
38426 views
Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video
37476 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
upchuckyeager
(53 mins ago)
drool, that guy is such a dan hole
[Reply]
+ 1
skylinespeed
(48 mins ago)
Do we really need such monster six-piston calipers on a mountain bike?
[Reply]
+ 1
jaame
(39 mins ago)
The caption is wrong. These are actually seven piston. Three on the outside, four on the inside. Uneven squeezing force dissipates heat better, apparently
[Reply]
+ 3
NotNamed
(32 mins ago)
No- but middle aged men will buy it because enduro, bro.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeAzBS
(14 mins ago)
@NotNamed
: is 35 middle aged?
[Reply]
+ 1
countzero1101
(14 mins ago)
I am as much a Hope fanboy as everybody else who clicked this article (I suppose), but it seems we're going the way of disposable razors (and number of blades) with brake calipers, it seems. Just imagine, 10 calipers for that smooth skin feel while braking, yay!
[Reply]
+ 2
tris400d
Plus
(10 mins ago)
Ebikes? Heavier riders? ... Adam Brayton?
[Reply]
+ 1
Borke
(52 mins ago)
What grips ?
[Reply]
+ 2
tris400d
Plus
(27 mins ago)
Hope's own.
[Reply]
+ 0
IluvRIDING
(47 mins ago)
What size is it? XS?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026699
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Post a Comment