Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018

May 6, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  
Dan Hole's Hope Technology HB160

Dan's Cockpit

Tricked out with the green goods

Prototype 6 pot calipers and some CNC'd aluminium

Stunning carbon laid up in Barnoldswick

Rooting for Callum Russell, who suffered a tragic accident at PMBA Enduro #1 this year

Tubeless plugs locked and loaded

Grip taped shifting

Inspired by the great Simon Sharp

10 Comments

  • + 1
 drool, that guy is such a dan hole
  • + 1
 Do we really need such monster six-piston calipers on a mountain bike?
  • + 1
 The caption is wrong. These are actually seven piston. Three on the outside, four on the inside. Uneven squeezing force dissipates heat better, apparently
  • + 3
 No- but middle aged men will buy it because enduro, bro.
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: is 35 middle aged?
  • + 1
 I am as much a Hope fanboy as everybody else who clicked this article (I suppose), but it seems we're going the way of disposable razors (and number of blades) with brake calipers, it seems. Just imagine, 10 calipers for that smooth skin feel while braking, yay! Wink
  • + 2
 Ebikes? Heavier riders? ... Adam Brayton?
  • + 1
 What grips ?
  • + 2
 Hope's own.
  • + 0
 What size is it? XS?

