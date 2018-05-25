Bike Check: Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29FS - Nove Mesto World Cup XC

Don't worry if you're not familiar with Protek - the company's mountain bike lineup is almost entirely focused on cross-country racing. Vlad Dascalu will be aboard their 29FSTeam during this weekend's World Cup XC race in the Czech Republic, battling it out in the U23 category.



The 29FSTeam is a lightweight carbon fiber speed machine that's handmade in Italy, with 100mm of travel, 29" wheels, and sharp handling XC race geometry. Dascalu rides for the Brújula Bike Team, which helps explain a good portion of the bike's parts spec - Rotor, Doctor Wheels, and MSC Tires all have headquarters in Spain, where the team is based. And yes, you read that correctly - there's a carbon wheel company called Doctor Wheels.



