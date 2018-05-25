PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29FS - Nove Mesto World Cup XC

May 25, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
BIKE CHECK
Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29FS

Don't worry if you're not familiar with Protek - the company's mountain bike lineup is almost entirely focused on cross-country racing. Vlad Dascalu will be aboard their 29FSTeam during this weekend's World Cup XC race in the Czech Republic, battling it out in the U23 category.

The 29FSTeam is a lightweight carbon fiber speed machine that's handmade in Italy, with 100mm of travel, 29" wheels, and sharp handling XC race geometry. Dascalu rides for the Brújula Bike Team, which helps explain a good portion of the bike's parts spec - Rotor, Doctor Wheels, and MSC Tires all have headquarters in Spain, where the team is based. And yes, you read that correctly - there's a carbon wheel company called Doctor Wheels.
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Dascalu


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
The 29FS team frame is said to weigh a scant 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg) without a shock, and the entire bike likely weighs somewhere in the neighborhood of 22 pounds (10 kg). Protek use T800 carbon fiber with a 12k weave, which is what gives the frame such a distinctive look.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
There aren't any rear pivot points to be seen - the bike relies on the flex of the stays to provide the compliance necessary to allow it to go through all 100mm of travel.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Not all racers are locked into one suspension sponsor, and Vlad is running a RockShox SID up front and a Fox Float DPS in the rear, both attached to a remote on the handlebar that can be used to lock them out on the fly.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Those MSC Roller tires are aired up to 21 psi in the front and 23 psi in the rear.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Prologo takes care of the bike's saddle and grips.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Got teeth? When your bike only weighs 22 pounds, and you're one of the fastest U23 racers in the world, it's a little easier to get away with running a 36-tooth chainring.


Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Fatto a manno in Italia.


10 Comments

  • + 4
 "And yes, you read that correctly - there's a carbon wheel company called Doctor Wheels." Thanks for the clarification, because I was headed straight to the comments section ....
  • + 4
 Perfect for dentists.
  • + 1
 I thought racers didn't want the Eagle? Seems like this one flies.

FWIW I can just imagine the bike design conversation:

Engineer: "Well it should be carbon for light weight and speed"
Designer: "ZMOGGGG....WE WILLL MAKE THIS THE MOST CARBON BIKE OF ALL TIME!!!"
  • + 5
 Just what the doctor ordered.
  • + 1
 But what about my prescription for more cowbell?
  • + 2
 that chainstay / seatstay connection is so thin, brahhhh.
  • + 1
 Bafta Vlade!!! Suntem cu ochii pe tine că pe butelie. ????
  • + 1
 Some of the most beautiful carbon I have ever seen.
  • + 1
 Now that is a super bike. How they used to be! Wow!
  • + 1
 Looks like a Pole.

