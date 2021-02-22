Brandon Semenuk to Race Rally Cars for Subaru Again in 2021

Brandon Semenuk will race the ARA (American Rally Association) season with Subaru again this year after a successful debut season in 2020.
The legendary Canadian freerider raced his debut season in the blue and gold WRX STI Open Class rally cars last year and it was a huge success with four straight podiums and a rally win. These results earned him a second-place finish in the ARA championship behind Ford's Barry McKenna and one place ahead of teammate Travis Pastrana.
Semenuk will continue to race alongside action sports legend Travis Pastrana this year, who is himself a five-time US champion after winning four straight Rally America titles from 2006-2009 and the inaugural ARA championship in 2017.
The pair have already begun the 2021 season at Michigan’s Sno*Drift Rally, which kicks off a planned nine-round ARA campaign. Semenuk finished second at the event
, 1 minute behind Pastrana after the event's 12 stages
|Last year was all about learning for me. I started out focusing on getting my pace up to see if I could run with the top guys in the series, and ended up on the podium at every rally—plus I got my first U.S. win. This year I’m going in knowing I can be quick in the car.—Brandon Semenuk
Check out Semenuk in action behind the wheel from the Southern Ohio Forest Rally last year below:
More info, here
.
24 Comments
Oh................sometimes I make viral MTB webedits that get a couple million views on Youtube. It's sort of a hobby.
Post a Comment