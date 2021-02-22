Brandon Semenuk to Race Rally Cars for Subaru Again in 2021

Feb 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Brandon Semenuk will race the ARA (American Rally Association) season with Subaru again this year after a successful debut season in 2020.

The legendary Canadian freerider raced his debut season in the blue and gold WRX STI Open Class rally cars last year and it was a huge success with four straight podiums and a rally win. These results earned him a second-place finish in the ARA championship behind Ford's Barry McKenna and one place ahead of teammate Travis Pastrana.

Semenuk will continue to race alongside action sports legend Travis Pastrana this year, who is himself a five-time US champion after winning four straight Rally America titles from 2006-2009 and the inaugural ARA championship in 2017.

The pair have already begun the 2021 season at Michigan’s Sno*Drift Rally, which kicks off a planned nine-round ARA campaign. Semenuk finished second at the event, 1 minute behind Pastrana after the event's 12 stages


bigquotesLast year was all about learning for me. I started out focusing on getting my pace up to see if I could run with the top guys in the series, and ended up on the podium at every rally—plus I got my first U.S. win. This year I’m going in knowing I can be quick in the car.Brandon Semenuk

Check out Semenuk in action behind the wheel from the Southern Ohio Forest Rally last year below:


More info, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Brandon Semenuk


24 Comments

  • 24 0
 People like this are wired differently than most mortals. There has to be something more to it than practice when you see some people able to excel in various disciplines that all require focus, lightning quick decisions, risk management and supreme mental toughness.
  • 15 2
 Yep, some people are just pure talent, crush at everything they do. Bastards...
  • 7 1
 Probably has more to do with how they approach learning / practice.
  • 5 0
 @nvranka: Imagine Brandon winning goldmedals when starting to do figure skating...
  • 6 1
 @gravity354: the only talent I was born with was eating burritos and storing the weight at my belly.
  • 2 0
 It really is something that is super interesting to me. It would be very interesting to see a study done on athletes like him, travis, etc they all just can jump into whatever action sport they want and crush it. Palmer I guess would be the first to come to mind with this. Wild stuff.
  • 3 0
 @gravity354: as much as I agree, I find it unfair to sum it up as pure talent, people at this level of their profession usually have a lot better focus, work ethic and drive, they have mental strength to push themselves further and do the extra things when their body and mind say stop. we don't see the hardwork and sacrifice it takes to get there, we just see them succeed a lot of the time. but I agree In a sense, the pure talent comes out from a lot of other things we don't get to see.
  • 2 0
 @onone26: that´s something I think about a lot. There seems to be certain people who have figured out the recipe to success. That´s way more than pure talent. I think there´s a very specific mindset that those guys have, a mixture of knowing exactly what is feasible and the drive to prove it
  • 1 0
 @onone26: mindset and resilience are surely a huge part of it. Of course training is key too, but even the 10,000 iteration theory is about being competitive, not being able to dominate like some people can in their respective multi-discipline pursuits. Very curious stuff!
  • 14 0
 I've always been curious to see how he'd do in a WC Downhill race
  • 10 0
 Same. I suspect if he focused on training he’d be very competitive. His talent and work ethic are world class.
  • 10 0
 What do you when you're not driving Brandon?

Oh................sometimes I make viral MTB webedits that get a couple million views on Youtube. It's sort of a hobby.
  • 5 0
 I can’t even read one paragraph in a moving vehicle without getting carsick.
  • 1 0
 Ha!! Right?
  • 5 0
 this guy just does it all. so rad watching the subaru series!
  • 1 0
 Why won't society value those of us who want to try everything, and thus never have enough time or dedication to become exceptional at anything?! When will my across-the-board mediocrity be celebrated? Wink
  • 2 0
 This sport reminds me of chess-boxing. Like, you're driving all out with no tolerances, and trying to interpret this cryptic language
  • 1 0
 Wow! This guy must have a really good sense of weight transfer, traction, trajectories, etc.
  • 2 0
 pure boss
  • 1 0
 He’s going to race with Travis Pastrana right
  • 1 0
 Semenuk is a machine! GOAT
  • 1 0
 first generation a.i. replicant. confirmed.
  • 1 0
 Awesome work, congrats!
  • 1 0
 #legend

