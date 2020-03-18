Check Out: Fresh Shoes, Lights, Tools, Snacks & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Silca Ypsilon Home Kit
Features
• Y-Wrench with fixed 4mm and 5mm hex • 1/4" bit collet with magnetic bit attachment • $108.00 USD
A $108 Y-wrench is undoubtedly a little over the top, but Silca's Ypsilon wrench is as versatile as one could get. The tool is constructed with soft over-mold grips and is able to be tailored to a mechanic's preference. In addition to the 4mm and 5mm hex that are fixed, there's a 1/4" magnetic bit collet that allows other bits to be interchanged. A variety of other bits are included in the fancy birch case, and any 1/4" bit should fit.
While it's incredibly pricey, Silca have a reputation for tools and pumps that can last a lifetime. The Y-wrench is surely one of the more practical tools available, the trouble is that many times is that it doesn't offer every bit that you may need. Silca have made a good move towards adding versatility to a mechanic's favorite.
Bontrager GR2 Shoe
Features
• Roomy high-performance fit • Nylon composite sole is stiff but walkable • trekbikes.com
Gravel shoes are XC shoes in my mind and Bontrager's GR2 gravel shoe is one of the better-looking lace-ups I've seen lately. Laces allow for a little more fine-tuning in the fit department, and for an all-day XC romp that's always welcome. The upper is synthetic and the sole is a nylon composite that is made to be stiff when pedaling yet still retain some walkability. The shoes measure a 6 on Bontrager's stiffness scale, which goes up to 14.
The toe and heel have Bontrager's "GnarGuard" rubberized coating to protect feet from flying rocks and the tread is a Tachyon rubber that should have some grip even on rough terrain and slippery surfaces, according to Bontrager.
Trail Butter
Features
• Whole foods, plant-based, nut butter blend • No refined sugars or corn syrup • trailbutter.com
• Dark Chocolate & Coffee, Maple Syrup & Sea Salt, Original • 3 sizes - Single, big, jar • $2-$15 USD
Trail Butter is one of the best snacks I've had on the bike, off the bike, and sitting at my desk with a jar and a spoon. It's high-calorie, high-fat, and high-protein - all things that are good to have for a long day in the woods - and it's made of trail mix and nut butter blended together.
The flavors are easy on the stomach during exercise and provide a huge dose of energy that tastes a lot better than any gel or bar I've sampled. There are small individual serving sizes and then larger "big squeeze" bags with a screw-top cap that fit nicely in the pocket for longer outings.
• Garmin computer-style mount • Weight: 132g • $84.99 USD
Magicshine's Allty 1000 light is designed to put out 1000 lumens of light in its maximum power mode. It also has lower power modes including a 25-lumen daytime running option. The light uses a CREE LED main light and can run for 1.8 hours on full brightness mode. In the low power safety mode, the light is said to run up to 28.5 hours.
The light is USB rechargeable and housed in a CNC alloy housing. The standard mount fits most handlebar sizes, including 35mm bars. The optional TTA out front mount allows users to mount a computer on top and a light on the bottom. It also fits most handlebars, including 35mm.
Saris H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer
Features
• Quiet electromagnetic resistance • Measures speed, power, cadence with no external sensors • $999.99 USD
• Thru-axle compatible • Compatible with training apps such as Zwift or TrainerRoad • saris.com
If you're stuck indoors due to rainy weather or other factors, a trainer is one way to maintain and build fitness so that getting back on the trail is a seamless transition. Saris' H3 smart trainer is their top-of-the-line option. The trainer is compatible with road and mountain bikes and links up to computers or phones for those who want to use an app such as Strava or TrainerRoad for a workout.
The trainer provides resistance that can adjust on the fly with apps or a steady resistance that Saris claim is similar to their fluid trainer. The trainer legs collapse for storage and there's a built in carrying handle to make moving the nearly 50-lb machine easier. Saris claim the H3 is one of the quietest trainers available, outputting only 59 decibels at 20mph.
