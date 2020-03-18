Check Out: Fresh Shoes, Lights, Tools, Snacks & More

A $108 Y-wrench is undoubtedly a little over the top, but Silca's Ypsilon wrench is as versatile as one could get. The tool is constructed with soft over-mold grips and is able to be tailored to a mechanic's preference. In addition to the 4mm and 5mm hex that are fixed, there's a 1/4" magnetic bit collet that allows other bits to be interchanged. A variety of other bits are included in the fancy birch case, and any 1/4" bit should fit.



While it's incredibly pricey, Silca have a reputation for tools and pumps that can last a lifetime. The Y-wrench is surely one of the more practical tools available, the trouble is that many times is that it doesn't offer every bit that you may need. Silca have made a good move towards adding versatility to a mechanic's favorite.