Check Out: Bolt-On Fenders, Micro Jackets, Frame Protection, and a Zero-Plastic Bike Wash

Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On Fender
Features
• 100% recycled PP • Adaptors to fit a variety of forks • Designed, made, and packed in the UK
• Length 515 mm total - 185 mm front / 330 mm rear • Weight: 125 g without fittings • $40 USD • themudhugger.co.uk
We've all wondered why there were even threaded holes in the back of the fork crowns if no fenders were out there. Mudhugger, a manufacturer from the UK, has jumped in with a bolt-on version of their classic EVO front fender. They're easy to pop on and off with just a few small bolts. Adaptor packages are available for almost all forks including RockShox, Fox, DVO, and Ohlins, noting that some short offset forks and older models are not compatible.
You'll never have to zip tie another fender on crooked or worry about dirt chaffing the inside of the fork arch and legs. On that note, the greener side of me loves to do away with the single use item, plus there are no sharp edges left over from the dead end of the zip tie.
The fender featured is the long EVO version and measures in at 515 mm in length (185 mm front/330 mm rear). It covers the fork seals and has an indent behind the arch to give way to the crown under full bottom out. There's no noise when riding down the trail as the fender is very secure. I run a fender almost all year round because they weigh so little and really do keep the spray down, even if it's only the odd surprise puddle.
Velcio Men's Trail Ultralight Hooded Jacket
Features
• Ultralight weight, windproof and water-resistant (6K) • 50 gsm Quantum Air fabric from Pertex • ECO DWR treatment and PU coating
• Fire Red, Deep Sea colors • $229 USD • velocio.cc
Investing in quality riding kit is crucial for the off-season and the Velcro Ultralight Hooded Jacket is an exceptional piece to add to the collection. Don't judge a book by its cover - this 135-gram flyweight jacket's windproof qualities help keep you warm on flowing trails in cool temperatures.
Made in Italy from 50% recycled content (51% recycled nylon/49% nylon), the jacket is cut for multiple disciplines of cycling with a hood to stretch over a helmet and a longer waist hem out back. Inside the body is a small zippered pouch where the jacket bundles itself into when not in use, and is minimal enough to even fit in the pockets of your pants or shorts. The DWR treatment helps keep light rain at bay, and while the jacket can't compete with a fully waterproof option, it is handy to have in case the weather suddenly changes.
The Quantum Air fabric breathes exceptionally well and a tighter fight actually keeps you dryer, but should you want to open the jacket a double ended zipper makes one handed adjustments on the bike easy. The jacket has a fairly slim fit, so be sure to consult the sizing chart.
Ride Wrap Chainstay and Shuttle Armor
Features
• Perfect for high-wear areas • Chainstay Armor: Pliable 50 mm x 1000 mm • Shuttle Armor: 55 mm x 130 mm, 3M adhesive backing
Best known for their clear frame finish protection, Ride Wrap also offers two additional products that keep your frame looking fresh in high-wear zones, like the downtube and chainstay. Although some frames are equipped with these features, the adhesives can be sub-par or you may need to remove them for repairs.
Shuttling through the grimy winter conditions can take a toll on your frame paint, but this thick downtube bumper covers that area well with a 55 mm x 130 mm footprint. The sticky backing is strong when applied at room temperature, but make sure the frame warms up to that mark too before committing to a location. 24-hours after the install, you are good to go.
I've used products like the Chainstay Armor before, mind you it can be tricky to track down in Canada or just outrageously expensive. There can be a list of areas that need more noise damping and making your bike quiet with this product is blissful. The passage of the chain between the rear triangle is a good place to start, on both the top and bottom sides of the stays. At a wide 50 mm, the 1000 mm length should let you do a full wrap of the stays or choose the trim method for a cleaner look.
Other troublesome spots are along the cable routing where the hoses might encounter the frame. You can also use the pliable tape to make mud-flaps in critical areas that jam up with rocks and mud. The creative possibilities for this rubbery material are endless. For the same price as a pint and burger, you can look after your frame and increase the resale value.
Pinkbike Neck Gaiter
Features
• Multiple ways to be worn • Doubles as backup Covid mask • Prevents Old Man Winter from breathing down your neck
I first stumbled upon neck gaiter at the Fort William World Cup, not for their warming qualities, but actually for protection against the swarms of midge flies. Since then, I've used them in the desert to cover my neck and face against the strong UV rays and added it to layers of wool and waterproofing in the Pacfic Northwest.
They've become a mainstay with the ski touring crowd, but I find them extremely useful to manage body heat on cooler days to insulate around my neck in a hardshell jacket. They fit well over top of your head and due to their thin, stretchy materials, fiddling with helmet adjustments isn't necessary. Stuffing them into a pocket is a no-brainer and even if you don't find you need them for warmth, another handy use is cleaning your goggle or glasses on those squishy trail days.
Muc-Off Punk Powder
Features
• Makes 2x litres of bike cleaner • 100% plastic and petroleum free packaging • 75% plant based biodegradable ingredients
• Safe to use on all parts, including disc brakes & carbon fibre • $19.99 USD • muc-off.com
Water is heavy and bulky to ship, and liquids usually require a plastic container to house them, so why not just remove those problems from the equation? Muc-Off's Punk Powder does just that. There's no shortage of plastic in our daily lives, so finding a spray bottle to reuse shouldn't be a chore.
Made up of 75% plant based ingredients, this bike specific cleaner is safe to use on all components and materials on your bike, while also being biodegradable. Each sachet is compostable (certified to EN 13432 standard) and made from renewable raw materials. So it's not only the powder that’s eco-friendly, but the packaging is 100% plastic-free and uses veggie-based ink.
We've all been duped by spraying our bike clean and thinking it looks brand new, until it dries. The Punk Powder leaves your precocious bike shiny and streak-free, making it essential for those of us that store bikes inside our living quarters. Wrenching on a spiffy bike makes it easier to spot problematic components and saves time from cleaning surfaces before putting them back together.
