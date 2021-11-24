Check Out: Bolt-On Fenders, Micro Jackets, Frame Protection, and a Zero-Plastic Bike Wash

Best known for their clear frame finish protection, Ride Wrap also offers two additional products that keep your frame looking fresh in high-wear zones, like the downtube and chainstay. Although some frames are equipped with these features, the adhesives can be sub-par or you may need to remove them for repairs.



Shuttling through the grimy winter conditions can take a toll on your frame paint, but this thick downtube bumper covers that area well with a 55 mm x 130 mm footprint. The sticky backing is strong when applied at room temperature, but make sure the frame warms up to that mark too before committing to a location. 24-hours after the install, you are good to go.



I've used products like the Chainstay Armor before, mind you it can be tricky to track down in Canada or just outrageously expensive. There can be a list of areas that need more noise damping and making your bike quiet with this product is blissful. The passage of the chain between the rear triangle is a good place to start, on both the top and bottom sides of the stays. At a wide 50 mm, the 1000 mm length should let you do a full wrap of the stays or choose the trim method for a cleaner look.



Other troublesome spots are along the cable routing where the hoses might encounter the frame. You can also use the pliable tape to make mud-flaps in critical areas that jam up with rocks and mud. The creative possibilities for this rubbery material are endless. For the same price as a pint and burger, you can look after your frame and increase the resale value.