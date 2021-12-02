Martin Maes Parts Ways with GT Factory Racing

In its latest video release
, GT Factory Racing has seemingly confirmed the departure of Martin Maes after many years with the team.
Martin Maes' departure from GT has been heavily rumoured with our rumour round up back in September
suggesting a team move could be on the cards. At the time Martin told us: "I can confirm that I've been approached with Orbea as well as other brands. Myself and my manager are still negotiating with the interested brands so I can confirm that nothing has been signed yet." A move away from GT sparks some big changes for Maes as he has seen wins across DH World Cup and EWS races with the team.
|I’ve known Martin and his family since the early ’90s. Well, at least his dad and grandpa! Martin only showed up in 1997. What a ride it has been since then! I’m sad to see him move on, but I’m extremely proud that I’ve had the chance to work so closely on his side along the way. We’ve had ups, downs, many victories, hangovers that come with those, you name it! You’re only getting started in life. I’m convinced you will achieve many more great things in the (near) future and I’ll be cheering you on, no matter what! Cheers Martin, enjoy the ride!—Mark Maurissen, GTFR Team Manager
|The time spent with Martin was more than a work relationship, it was a journey of growth and memorable accomplishments in so many aspects. Watching him race as a pro at 16 years old and seeing his pure talent was a treat and just knew he was on a path to accomplish great things. Though we shared in many tremendous wins and accolades the memories I will take with me are the talks we had about everything but bikes and racing. Martin is an old soul and cares so much about everyone and everything around him. It has been an honor to watch Martin mature as an incredible athlete but even more so as a man as he evolved from a shy, wide-eyed teenager into one of the sports role models and a doting father. It has been a hell of a ride that I will always cherish. Keep it pinned buddy and keep being you Martino!—Steve Spencer, GT Global Sports Marketing Manager
There is no word yet from Martin or news about where he could be ending up, but we will update this article when we know more.
19 Comments
Post a Comment