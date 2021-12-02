Martin Maes Parts Ways with GT Factory Racing

Dec 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Martin Maes is beyond stoked to be back.

In its latest video release, GT Factory Racing has seemingly confirmed the departure of Martin Maes after many years with the team.

Martin Maes' departure from GT has been heavily rumoured with our rumour round up back in September suggesting a team move could be on the cards. At the time Martin told us: "I can confirm that I've been approached with Orbea as well as other brands. Myself and my manager are still negotiating with the interested brands so I can confirm that nothing has been signed yet." A move away from GT sparks some big changes for Maes as he has seen wins across DH World Cup and EWS races with the team.

bigquotesI’ve known Martin and his family since the early ’90s. Well, at least his dad and grandpa! Martin only showed up in 1997. What a ride it has been since then! I’m sad to see him move on, but I’m extremely proud that I’ve had the chance to work so closely on his side along the way. We’ve had ups, downs, many victories, hangovers that come with those, you name it! You’re only getting started in life. I’m convinced you will achieve many more great things in the (near) future and I’ll be cheering you on, no matter what! Cheers Martin, enjoy the ride!Mark Maurissen, GTFR Team Manager


bigquotesThe time spent with Martin was more than a work relationship, it was a journey of growth and memorable accomplishments in so many aspects. Watching him race as a pro at 16 years old and seeing his pure talent was a treat and just knew he was on a path to accomplish great things. Though we shared in many tremendous wins and accolades the memories I will take with me are the talks we had about everything but bikes and racing. Martin is an old soul and cares so much about everyone and everything around him. It has been an honor to watch Martin mature as an incredible athlete but even more so as a man as he evolved from a shy, wide-eyed teenager into one of the sports role models and a doting father. It has been a hell of a ride that I will always cherish. Keep it pinned buddy and keep being you Martino!Steve Spencer, GT Global Sports Marketing Manager


There is no word yet from Martin or news about where he could be ending up, but we will update this article when we know more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours GT Martin Maes


Must Read This Week
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
62693 views
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
54210 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
50870 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
48765 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
43976 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
39084 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
37046 views
Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Results: What Bikes Do Pinkbike Readers Ride?
31823 views

19 Comments

  • 32 0
 He had the choice to stay on the GT team OR BE A free agent and look for a different team...
  • 2 1
 let's hope he won't geT REKt there!
  • 15 0
 Really decent words from the faces of GT. Not all brands are as personal and give bland ‘all the best for the future statements’. I hope GT secure another good rider as they seem to have the right ethos.
  • 14 0
 Occam on these jokes are childish
  • 11 0
 Forced to leave, he’ll Rise again
  • 2 0
 oh stop with the wild jokes
  • 2 0
 @alexisalwaysonfire: no need to keep it Sensored
  • 6 0
 GT managers showing class and sincerity.
  • 5 0
 Whatever team he ends up on, weRallon his side!
  • 3 0
 I hope he joins a team where he can still participate in downhill races. I like seeing enduro racers competing in world cups.
  • 6 2
 Maes well find another brand
  • 3 0
 hard to move on when you have such good support behind you i bet. Really nice words. get after it Martin you deserve it.
  • 3 0
 He’s a top gun. Hopefully he gets paid top dollar to ride a top bike.
  • 2 0
 Is this the end of GT? I feel like Maes was all they had left.
  • 4 0
 wynmasters !
  • 3 0
 @alexisalwaysonfire: Noga too!
  • 1 0
 Crazy to look back at what Maes has achieved since turning pro and then realizing that he's only just 24.
  • 3 2
 He’s been crushing on crap bikes for years. Curious to see how much faster he might be on a better ride.
  • 1 1
 HUFFY'S gonna sign him.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009505
Mobile Version of Website