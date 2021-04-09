Randoms: New Clip-In Platform Pedals, Sustainable Clothing, Bikepacking Gear, and More - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
It's another year of not going to the Sea Otter Classic, so we're back with another round of Pond Beaver. Although Sea Otter is scheduled for this October, we don't quite have the tech here at Pinkbike to predict the future, so we can't say yet whether we're doubling up or being proactive. Either way, here are a few intriguing releases from several different corners of the bike industry.



Funn Mamba S Pedals

Funn has slimmed down the original downhill-focused Mamba pedal, shaving off almost 10% of the pedal's weight for enduro and trail riders. The aluminum pedals aim to combine the best of both flats and flips, with sturdy pins and SPD clips. The pedals are available in both double- and single-sided versions.

At 465g for the double-sided pair and 405g for the single-sided version, the Funn Mamba S pedals are on par with most trail SPD pedals and are lighter than most downhill-oriented pedals, both flats and clips.

The pedals retail for $125 USD and $135 USD for the single- and double-sided versions, respectively. More information is available at FunnMTB.com.




7mesh Spring Lineup


7mesh has launched a spring collection, focusing on natural fiber tops, minimalist chamois, and functional accessories. The Squamish company's Elevate tech collection ($50-$60 USD) features polyester and lyocell (wood fiber) blended shirts, which 7mesh says are soft, anti-microbial, lightweight, and breathable. There are also new merino wool and polyester jerseys ($60-$170 USD), neck covers ($25-$35 USD), and some good-looking socks ($20 USD) that have what is described as a "reassuring" 7.5-inch cuff height. Whatever a reassuring cuff height is, I think I'm into it. The socks look awesome.

More information at 7mesh.com.





Tailfin Bikepacking Gear

On-bike storage is cool. So more on-bike storage is cooler, right?

Tailfin has updated the alloy arches on all of the AeroPack, X, and S series racks with increased carrying capacity and side bosses to allow for bottle storage. The racks' off-road carrying capacity is now 15kg for models that don't fit panniers and 27kg for pannier-compatible versions. Tailfin also introduced a CNC-machined mount ($30) that adds bosses to the back of the Tailfin AeroPack for even more water, fuel, etc. storage.

The various racks range from $147 to $580 USD.

Tailfin has also introduced a thru-axle ($69 USD) that allows the racks to be mounted on any standard mountain bike without requiring rack mount eyelets and some custom Voile Straps ($20 USD).

Shop at tailfin.cc.

Lindarets Frame Boss Mount

While we're on the topic of bosses and mounts, Lindarets has a new ultra-lightweight option for attaching cylindrical objects -- like bike pumps -- to any extra bosses. While some riders have turned to tube holders to make the most of those two top-tube bolts that are popping up on frames nowadays, Lindarets has introduced an option for mounting a pump or another light-ish cylindrical object to those bosses. Also, they're made with lasers.

And if you just got one of those new Tailfin racks? Mounts on mounts on mounts.

A set of two weighs 12g and costs $14.95 USD at lindarets.com.

Selle Italia Flite Boost Van der Poel Edition Saddle

Mathieu Van der Poel joined forces with Selle Italia to develop a signature version of the 162g Flite Boost saddle, which he uses on both his cyclocross and road bikes. The collector's item comes in packaging that details Van der Poel's cycling achievements.

The saddle is expected to retail for $499 USD. More information is available at selleitalia.com.
Mondraker / TLD Collaboration

Mondraker and Troy Lee Designs have teamed up to create a full Mondraker-branded kit. The collection centers on the new A3 helmet, along with the long-sleeved Sprint jersey, the short-sleeved Skyline jersey, TLD's classic Skyline shorts, and Air gloves. Available in a few variations of red and blue designs, the kit seems particularly well-matched to Mondraker's Level RR "super-enduro" eMTB and F-Podium RR top-of-the-line full suspension XC bike.

Shop the collection on mondraker.com.

Santini Eco-Friendly Jerseys

Italian apparel company Santini Cycling Wear has increasingly focused on eco-friendliness, switching to local textile manufacturers as part of a "Zero Miles" commitment and making technical jerseys from recycled materials. As the kit manufacturer for the Trek Segafredo pro road teams and the company behind the UCI World Champion jerseys, this is no small feat.

This year, Santini launched an Eco line made of 100% recycled materials. The company has also replaced the standard packaging with completely biodegradable materials, taking 1.2 million garments' worth of plastic packaging out of circulation.

Learn more at santinicycling.com.

