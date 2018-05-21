FIRST LOOK

Is this Specialized's New DH Bike?

May 21, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Is this the new Specialized Demo


Ah, Whistler, the mecca that seems to always deliver. I'm not just talking about that trails, however, as the bike park that every downhiller in the world wants to live at the bottom of is also the chosen location for plenty of testing. Case in point: We've seen Specialized's racers and development riders on unreleased machines at the Whistler Bike Park more than once in the past, and it's actually where the current generation Demo was first spotted a few years ago.

It was déjà vu at the WBP yesterday, with a photo of what sure looks like an unbadged prototype downhill bike (pictured above) under a Specialized rider being sent to us by an enterprising Pinkbike member. Is this the current Demo's replacement? And it sure looks like a 29er, doesn't it? Yes, Specialized's World Cup racers have been on current Demos that the team has modified to work with bigger wheels, including one that Loic Bruni's tested (but didn't race) back in 2017, but this might be their first dedicated 29'' wheeled downhill rig.


Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29
Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29
Loic Bruni was on a heavily modified, 29'' wheeled Demo at last year's Fort William World Cup. It employed a custom rocker link for his needs, as well as a lengthened rear-end to provide more room for the larger diameter wheels.


The all-black, unbadged bike is sporting Magura brakes, DT Swiss rims, and Öhlins suspension that the average park rat isn't able to get his dirty paws on; all bits that you'll find on the team's race bikes. Also, the pants are a bit of a dead giveaway, eh?

I reached out to Vernon Felton, Specialized's Global Mountain Bike Marketing Manager, who had this to say: “We’re constantly working on new bikes—making them faster—and our athletes are a key part of that process. Their input drives what we do. So, yes, that bike is something we’re working on. You can expect to hear more about it in the future—but for now, that’s all we’re going to say about it. Stay tuned.

Fair enough. Replacement or not, you don't need to be a bike surgeon to know that The Big S is obviously working on a new downhill sled. ''Specialized relies on feedback from professional athletes in developing and testing advanced pre-production products in real-world applications,'' Sean Estes, Global PR Manager at Specialized, explained when I went sniffing for details. ''Thanks to this top-level feedback some of these products, or elements of their designs, eventually show up in future retail product offerings. We call this Project Black.'' Okay, no details but we do have a secretive sounding name, which is kinda cool.


Specialized Demo Alloy review
Prototype Specialized DH bike
Current production Demo on the left, new prototype on the right. The standard Demo's shock is driven by a large rocker, and the main pivot rotates around the bottom bracket shell. The new prototype appears to eschew both of these things, with the shock sitting much lower and no concentric main pivot.


But this is a whole new bike from front to back, and it looks like it's a 29er from the get-go. No surprise, really, as many teams now have a big-wheeled downhill bike in their stable, if not for sale, at least for their racers to use. Besides the wheels, what else is different? Nearly everything, it seems, but it still employs a Horst Link suspension layout. However, the main pivot no longer rotates around the bottom bracket; instead, it appears to be well forward of it, and the shock is sitting much lower than it does on the production Demo. Also, it looks like the shock is driven directly off the swingarm rather than by the rocker, although it's hard to see those details in this photo, so there might be a small linkage system as well.

If you think that all we have right now is speculation, you'd be 100-percent right. But the last time we saw a prototype Specialized downhill bike rolling around Whistler, it turned out to be the new Demo. Just say'n.

Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
89487 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
59255 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
55536 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
50947 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
45257 views
First Look: Newmen Components' New Wheels Have Spokes Made of String
42905 views
Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LTs
42024 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
40777 views

24 Comments

  • + 38
 Vernon left PB? That's the real news
  • + 3
 True dat. I was thinking... "THAT Vernon Felton?" Come to think of it, haven't seen anything from him since April 1. Interesting. Or maybe it's just a great name... Razz @vernonfelton, who copied who?
  • - 17
flag stacykohut (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 it's not news, its a relief.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy You are almost correct.
The picture I was shown was of a bike with 29er wheels. The shock sits almost on the down tube like the Sunn bikes of the past. But I didn't see a 4 bar arrangement. The rear triangle was more like a single piece
  • + 3
 Bummer - I really enjoyed Vernons articles / point of view, plus he was one of the better pinkbike contributors for proofreading / checking his facts before hitting submit.
  • + 2
 @stacykohut:

Agreed. Vern was absolutely great with what he did with Bike Mag. Bike Bible was something I looked forward to every year till he left. I loved the other things he did for Bike as well. Since coming to PB I did not see that quality in either Bike mag or in what he contributed to BIKE. I also think he should not rep one company. This imo is a bad move for spesh
  • + 2
 I’m sure he still writes completely unbiased articles for them
  • + 2
 I know. Sad face Frown
  • + 2
 @enrico650: Being almost correct is the story of my life Wink Hard to see much in this photo beyond the fact that it's obviously different.
  • + 1
 @enrico650: spesh had a proto trail bike out and about about a year ago with shock kissing the down tube real low..that was in santa cruz
  • + 1
 Yep Vernon played a big role in many of my favourite PB stories over the last few years and we’re sad to see him go. Stoked for him to take on the new gig though, it’s a great opportunity and I’m sure he’ll do great stuff with Specialized.
  • + 10
 Specialized's new ad campaign: "Friends don't let friends grab your junk."
  • + 2
 that's just how they say hello in Whistler
  • + 2
 shaking hands can spread viruses
  • + 1
 Wow. First reaction: Huh? Then I scrolled up and looked at the picture. Yeah, that looks wrong. But, seriously? lol
  • + 0
 from what i can tell, i think its a moto-style pull link, that long vertical piece will pull up a link that is connected to the shock. saw the typical FSR rear axle pivot so it cant be like a Banshee Legend.......OR the clever BB linkage coverup job and the FSR pivot point is just a ploy to disguise DW-link copycat ????????
  • + 1
 I think the vertical thing is a mud guard. Differences look like longer cs and forward main pivot. Should be much more supple initial stroke
  • + 2
 We need @protour to give us a detailed rundown in how this linkage is going to buck us poor Joe's into orbit... Wherefore art though, oh @protour?
  • + 3
 Its a canfield bro
  • + 1
 A new Demo?

Cue the "racing for Spesh kills careers" comments....
  • + 1
 Hopefully the unstable wheelbase on this new demo wont kill anyone Wink
  • + 1
 More importantly look at that stuff on the bike..is that brown pow pow?
  • + 2
 Neat
  • + 1
 Ta bien perra!!! ????????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038109
Mobile Version of Website