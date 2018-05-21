Is this Specialized's New DH Bike?

Loic Bruni was on a heavily modified, 29'' wheeled Demo at last year's Fort William World Cup. It employed a custom rocker link for his needs, as well as a lengthened rear-end to provide more room for the larger diameter wheels.

Current production Demo on the left, new prototype on the right. The standard Demo's shock is driven by a large rocker, and the main pivot rotates around the bottom bracket shell. The new prototype appears to eschew both of these things, with the shock sitting much lower and no concentric main pivot.