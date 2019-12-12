Video: Jill Kintner VS Mike Levy - Humbled on the Pumptrack

Somewhat ironically, getting the most out of your mountain bike rides can sometimes mean not riding on a mountain at all. So while the last episode of Humbled saw Levy in Lugano, Switzerland, chasing Nino Schurter high above the treeline, this chapter has him at sea level doing something very, very different.

When it comes to bikes and berms, Norco's Jill Kintner has won pretty much everything: Countless Crankworx overalls, multiple World Champ four-cross titles, and even a bronze medal on a BMX bike at this little thing called the Summer Olympics that you may have heard about. And if you think the skills used on the smooth rollers, berms, and jumps of a pumptrack don't apply to singletrack, you're dead wrong; taking those abilities to the mountain can mean free speed.

There was plenty to learn as Levy had spent less than five minutes on a pumptrack prior to this, and while we're doubting his 2020 World Champ ambitions, he managed to only flip over the handlebar once during his lesson. Small victories.


5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Mike Levy, you should go show Emil Johansson how it's done
  • 2 0
 Levy thinking to himself: "M'kay you needa jill out, girl"
  • 2 0
 "Why yes, I can show you how it's done."
  • 1 0
 Mike was lost in that sauce 90% of the video lololol
  • 1 0
 Gender equality? Dolphin vs man!

