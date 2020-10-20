Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'

Oct 20, 2020
by Industry Nine  

Words: Industry Nine
Video: Calvin Kosovich
Rider: Christian Rigal

Being no stranger to creative street riding, Christian Rigal takes the streets of San Diego in this BMX inspired edit, but on a 170mm trail bike...


Mountain bikes open doors to new lines, bigger or rougher options, and general ideas of what's possible. In the street world, the abuse put on a wheel is a testament to its durability and integrity - Christian's riding in 'Redemption' is a testament to the Enduro 305 wheels. Light enough to race, but can handle the abuse of the streets.


bigquotesFor this video I spent over 50 hours driving, riding, and searching around San Diego looking for spots and setups that looked fun to hit on my trail bike! I'm such a spot nerd that it was surprisingly harder to find spots than I thought, or at least for the stuff I was looking for. I definitely wanted to have a couple BMX tricks in there, but I really wanted to focus on spots I couldn't or wouldn't ride on my BMX bike, or tricks I'd never have the balls to do brakeless, or without suspension/big wheels. After all the spot searching was done we spent a total of 4 days filming, with an extra morning to try the banger again! We decided to call the video 'Redemption' for two reasons, with the crash on the last gap being the most obvious. But the main reason was because I got hurt and tore my shoulder filming for my first street video, so I made it my goal to get healthy and film one I'm happy with! After being out for 9 months getting redemption in the streets and ending the video on my own terms was seriously the best feeling.Christian Rigal



"Definitely want to thank Industry Nine for the welcoming me to the team and giving me the opportunity to do my thing and make this video! Riding bikes and making videos is what I love the most so to be able to keep the dream alive and ride for such a rad brand is an honor! Cheers guys!" -Christian


"Welcome to the family, Christian!" - Industry Nine





Video: @CalvinKosovich
Photos: @KevinConners
@Chrismartinez162
Music artist: Travesura
Song: 48
Album: No Sad Song

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Industry Nine Christian Rigal


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120640 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86310 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
85207 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
71987 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
70040 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69440 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67062 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60982 views

26 Comments

  • 7 0
 "Light enough to race strong enough for street" Except for the part where the wheel got destroyed.

Thought that was funny. I don't think any wheel would have survived that case. Good for them to leave it in the edit.
  • 9 0
 Pretty fun seeing all the BMXers picking up the big bikes.
  • 2 0
 Looking at the stuff they hit I always wonder when they'd turn towards forgiving tire pressures and suspension.
  • 8 0
 Mountain biking is not a crime!!!
  • 2 0
 Mountain Bike or Die!
  • 4 0
 BMX to MTB transition is everything and more. My riding style comes directly from my BMX background. Making the switch from BMX to MTB was effortless.
  • 6 3
 Warning to younger riders: 36 is apparently the year you turn old... Watching this the only thing going through my head was "please put some gloves on".
  • 2 0
 nah. i dont ride street or DJ with gloves. only trail. just be happy a BMXer is wearing a helmet for once lol
  • 4 0
 So hyped on this, Christian shreds!!
  • 1 0
 I was half expecting his hands to fall off of his arms at the end when he was taking the tape off his wrists. Very cool edit. Loved it!
  • 1 0
 Industry9 makes a freecoaster rear hub now? There were quite a few shots in there where he was rolling backwards and the cranks were not turning.
  • 2 0
 This should be the new huck to flat program for next years tests.
  • 1 0
 What bike is that? Don't recognize it.

Cool video.
  • 3 0
 @KavuRider looks like an alloy Scott Ransom to me.
  • 2 0
 Is it a Ransom?

OH, I guess the Scott logo on the head tube says yes... stripped frame? Looks cool like that...
  • 1 0
 Ransom
  • 1 0
 Ransom

Edit: @landscapeben beat me to it.
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: yeah agreed, Gee Milner did a dream build with one a little while ago. I think it was his own bike for a while.
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: Beer
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: oh wow, missed that, good catch!
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: thank you!
  • 2 2
 Someone did that last gap on Inline Skates at 3:14 pretty impressive edit btw
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg4iqtPzgmU
  • 1 0
 Rigal is the best filmer
  • 1 0
 Such a Boss!
  • 1 0
 This is what we want
  • 2 3
 Jeff Kendall Weed's cousin.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011586
Mobile Version of Website