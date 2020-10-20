Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'

Words: Industry Nine
Video: Calvin Kosovich
Rider: Christian Rigal
Being no stranger to creative street riding, Christian Rigal
takes the streets of San Diego in this BMX inspired edit, but on a 170mm trail bike...
Mountain bikes open doors to new lines, bigger or rougher options, and general ideas of what's possible. In the street world, the abuse put on a wheel is a testament to its durability and integrity - Christian's riding in 'Redemption' is a testament to the Enduro 305
wheels. Light enough to race, but can handle the abuse of the streets.
|For this video I spent over 50 hours driving, riding, and searching around San Diego looking for spots and setups that looked fun to hit on my trail bike! I'm such a spot nerd that it was surprisingly harder to find spots than I thought, or at least for the stuff I was looking for. I definitely wanted to have a couple BMX tricks in there, but I really wanted to focus on spots I couldn't or wouldn't ride on my BMX bike, or tricks I'd never have the balls to do brakeless, or without suspension/big wheels. After all the spot searching was done we spent a total of 4 days filming, with an extra morning to try the banger again! We decided to call the video 'Redemption' for two reasons, with the crash on the last gap being the most obvious. But the main reason was because I got hurt and tore my shoulder filming for my first street video, so I made it my goal to get healthy and film one I'm happy with! After being out for 9 months getting redemption in the streets and ending the video on my own terms was seriously the best feeling.—Christian Rigal
"Definitely want to thank Industry Nine
for the welcoming me to the team and giving me the opportunity to do my thing and make this video! Riding bikes and making videos is what I love the most so to be able to keep the dream alive and ride for such a rad brand is an honor! Cheers guys!" -Christian
"Welcome to the family, Christian!" - Industry Nine
Video: @CalvinKosovich
Photos: @KevinConners @Chrismartinez162
Music artist: Travesura
Song: 48
Album: No Sad Song
Thought that was funny. I don't think any wheel would have survived that case. Good for them to leave it in the edit.
Cool video.
OH, I guess the Scott logo on the head tube says yes... stripped frame? Looks cool like that...
Edit: @landscapeben beat me to it.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg4iqtPzgmU
