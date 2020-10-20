Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'

For this video I spent over 50 hours driving, riding, and searching around San Diego looking for spots and setups that looked fun to hit on my trail bike! I'm such a spot nerd that it was surprisingly harder to find spots than I thought, or at least for the stuff I was looking for. I definitely wanted to have a couple BMX tricks in there, but I really wanted to focus on spots I couldn't or wouldn't ride on my BMX bike, or tricks I'd never have the balls to do brakeless, or without suspension/big wheels. After all the spot searching was done we spent a total of 4 days filming, with an extra morning to try the banger again! We decided to call the video 'Redemption' for two reasons, with the crash on the last gap being the most obvious. But the main reason was because I got hurt and tore my shoulder filming for my first street video, so I made it my goal to get healthy and film one I'm happy with! After being out for 9 months getting redemption in the streets and ending the video on my own terms was seriously the best feeling. — Christian Rigal