Video: Sam Hill Downhill Driftin'

What does Sam Hill get up to when he's not winning back-to-back Enduro World Series titles? He jumps on his downhill bike shining a dust-filled foot-out, flat-out light on what's been a pretty dark year so far!
Watch this raw edit of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles racer tearing up his local trails on board a Nukeproof Dissent. A perfect reminder of what an incredible rider he is - whatever the bike.
Bedroom scene of rider waking up
Kitchen scene of come coffee/breakfast for rider
Slow motion dressing and putting on helmet and goggles
Gratuitous shots of dog accompanying you on ride to trailhead in your tacoma
random nature grabs before the shred happens
thanks Sam
We will never know.
