Video: Sam Hill Downhill Driftin'

What does Sam Hill get up to when he's not winning back-to-back Enduro World Series titles? He jumps on his downhill bike shining a dust-filled foot-out, flat-out light on what's been a pretty dark year so far!



Watch this raw edit of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles racer tearing up his local trails on board a Nukeproof Dissent. A perfect reminder of what an incredible rider he is - whatever the bike.