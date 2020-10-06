Video: Sam Hill Downhill Driftin'

Oct 6, 2020
by Chain Reaction Cycles  


What does Sam Hill get up to when he's not winning back-to-back Enduro World Series titles? He jumps on his downhill bike shining a dust-filled foot-out, flat-out light on what's been a pretty dark year so far!

Watch this raw edit of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles racer tearing up his local trails on board a Nukeproof Dissent. A perfect reminder of what an incredible rider he is - whatever the bike.

Posted In:
Videos Chain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof Sam Hill


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
52578 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
46782 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46325 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42206 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV Adds 7 South American Countries & The Netherlands to World Champs Geoblocked List
40735 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
39298 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38281 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
33281 views

14 Comments

  • 16 0
 things this video doesn't have that no one misses...
Bedroom scene of rider waking up
Kitchen scene of come coffee/breakfast for rider
Slow motion dressing and putting on helmet and goggles
Gratuitous shots of dog accompanying you on ride to trailhead in your tacoma
random nature grabs before the shred happens


thanks Sam
  • 1 0
 So how does he start off with his goggles backwards on his neck and then magically they get on his face?!


We will never know.
  • 5 0
 no huge sprint into the trail timed perfectly with fast music, no blowing up berms...all business, clean lines, calm upper body, eyes up....its amazing to watch. It looks like he just out for a cruise, the same as when hes competing, never rushed, I dont get it but its awesome to watch....looking forward to 2021
  • 1 0
 and no car shuttle to the trail head, although there are car tyre marks ...
  • 6 0
 Do you even drift bro? What a legend!!
  • 4 0
 Wow, I saw the picture with Sam Hill on a DH bike and realized nothing in life is more important right now than watching this video.
  • 5 0
 Nice mellow real life video and nice to see spring has sprung in the land of Oz.
  • 3 0
 It's crazy how sam is still wearing the same shoe after 15+ years. Shame that they cant figure out how to improve it while keeping what works
  • 6 0
 Maybe it doesn’t need to be improved?
  • 3 0
 Rad! GOAT
  • 2 0
 I liked it but it has left me wanting more...
  • 2 0
 ahh Perth... maybe you'll let me back in soon
  • 2 0
 MUST WATCH
  • 1 0
 Sam doesn't ride uphill!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009021
Mobile Version of Website