XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jan 19, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  


Yesterday I was talking to a trail manager friend of mine. He mentioned the challenge he has balancing trail usage between riders who want to blast down the hills with reckless abandon and those who want to climb up them no matter how much downhill traffic is coming at them. It got me thinking that pure cross-country riders and gravity riders who refuse to pedal uphill are both pretty funny.

And, so, for your entertainment, let’s watch them fight!







Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
104928 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
65773 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
53429 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
47086 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
45669 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
43197 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
42897 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
40330 views

9 Comments

  • 1 0
 ‘O Enduro, Enduro, wherefore art thou Enduro? Deny thy father and refuse thy name; or if thou wilt not, be but sworn my love and I'll no longer be a Downhiller. Shall I hear more, or shall I speak at this?
'Tis but thy name that is my enemy: thou art thyself, though not a Crosscountrier.’
  • 3 0
 I ride singlespeed SS
  • 3 1
 Riding bikes is riding bikes as long as there is no motor.
  • 1 0
 A chair lift and a shuttle van both have motors.
  • 2 0
 Off road unicyclists look down on everyone.
  • 2 1
 I think XCers won that easily.
  • 1 0
 "Look how little your knob is"...Priceless...TAJ you are one funny mofo!Smile
  • 1 0
 Damn BDPs.
  • 1 0
 Full rigid or bust

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008138
Mobile Version of Website