A Muddy Good British Trail Ride - Video

Jan 20, 2017 at 19:00
Jan 20, 2017
by Nico Turner  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Live To Ride - Nowt like the local

by Nico-T
Views: 971    Faves: 27    Comments: 4


In Britain, winter is often the time we wait. To summer, dry trails, road trips and races. Waiting for holidays to dusty more mountainous countries whilst envying the films and photos from people not restrained by the darkness and regular cold rain of the British winter. In waiting however, we overlook what golden opportunities we have right now.

Winter is the time to embrace the local. Forego long hours traveling and instead getting out and riding your trails that have been reinvented by winter. So what are you waiting for?

Live To Ride - Nowt like the local - Video
Aiken Collinge loving making the most of his Derbyshire doorstep.

Nico-T filming aiken
Nico Turner capturing the action over the freezing New Year.

Thanks for watching the video,

Photography by: @lunatyk
Video by: @Nico-T
Special thanks to:
Morvelo & Creation Cycles

MENTIONS: @lunatyk
Must Read This Week
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
97565 views
YT Jeffsy CF Comp 1 - Review
74013 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
60360 views
YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017
54522 views
Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas
52744 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?
47167 views
Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video
44511 views
New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 2
31383 views






5 Comments

  • + 4
 You brits have a funny definition of winter. In Ontario we just call that October.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Perfect amount of slow mo!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks fun as Was fun just watching!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awesome!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036620
Mobile Version of Website