Crankbrothers Mallet DH Pedals - Review

Jan 4, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankbrothers Mallet DH review



Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals have been in existence since 2008, although they've gone through several revisions over the course of the last nine years. The wide platform and mud-shedding design have made them a popular option on the World Cup DH circuit, but they don't necessarily need to be mounted up to a downhill bike – they work just as well for general trail riding.

Available in red or black, a set of Mallet DH pedals weighs 479 grams, and will leave your wallet $169 USD lighter.


Crankbrothers Mallet DH Details
• Aluminum body, chromoly spindle
• Platform dimensions: 101 x 77mm
• 57mm q-factor
• Weight: 479 grams
• MSRP: $169 USD
• 5-year warranty
www.crankbrothers.com


Crankbrothers Mallet DH review
The leading edge of the pedals has a chamfer to help keep them from getting hung up on obstacles.
Crankbrothers Mallet DH review
Eight removable pins are in place on each side, and there's plenty of room around the clip-in mechanism to prevent mud from building up.



Design Details

The Mallet DH's aluminum body has been changed slightly compared to the previous version, and it now has a chamfered leading edge to provide a little more clearance from rocks or other obstacles. In addition, deeper grooves have been machined into the platform to provide extra traction for those moments when you're trying to find the pedals again after unclipping.

The traction pad feature first seen on the Mallet E has also been carried over to the Mallet DH, which consists of a removable, rectangular piece of polyurethane that sits on each side of the clip-in mechanism. There are different pad heights available, allowing riders to customize their pedals to work perfectly with their shoe of choice.

The pedal spins on a forged chromoly axle that provides a 57mm q-factor, with an igus LL-glide bushing located on the inboard portion of the axle, and an Enduro cartridge bearing on the outboard portion. Crankbrothers also worked to improve the pedal's wet weather capabilities, and there's now a two-stage rubber seal that's designed to keep water from working its way to the internals.



Malllet DH review
Riders that frequently find themselves hiking in rocky terrain may find that the brass cleats wear quickly, but I didn't run into any issues.
Crankbrothers Mallet DH review
Shoes with a flatter sole, like Shimano's AM9, work best with the Mallet's platform design.



Performance

Riders who are familiar with Crankbrothers' clip-in mechanism won't be surprised by how the Mallet DH functions. If you're making the switch from an SPD-style pedal, the feel of clipping in is slightly different – it's more 'mushy', for lack of a better term, compared to the crisp 'click' that accompanies stepping into an SPD pedal. There are 6-degrees of float compared to the 4-degrees found on Shimano pedals, and the release angle can be set at 15- or 20-degrees depending on the orientation of the cleats.

What do those numbers mean out on the trail? For me, the additional float makes it easier to forget that I'm clipped in, which is a good thing. With the Mallets I was able to twist my feet a little further while cornering or navigating a tricky section of trail, and it felt less like I was locked rigidly into one position. If anything, the Mallets feel like a nice set of flat pedals underfoot, with the added bonus that they keep your feet securely attached to the pedals in really rough sections of trail. The wide platform provides a nice perch for those half-clipped in moments, and while the jury's still out on whether or not those grooves in the body make a noticeable difference, I never had any trouble keeping my feet on the pedals, even in slimy, wet conditions.

For most of the test period I used a pair of Shimano AM9 shoes, which paired perfectly with the Mallet DH. I didn't need to remove any of the pedal's pins, or fuss around with the replaceable traction pads. It's worth noting that the Mallets work best with shoes that have a flatter, skate shoe style sole – that way there's as much contact as possible between the pedal platform and the shoe.


Crankbrothers Mallet DH review


Durability

After eight months of use and abuse, the aluminum body has lost some of its luster (getting dragged over granite will do that), but all of the traction pins are still in place, although rock strikes have ground a couple of them down. Both pedals are spinning smoothly, and when I pulled them apart there wasn't any corrosion to be seen, with a judicious amount of factory grease still in place. Considering everything they've been through, these pedals have fared extremely well, and after a quick cleaning and greasing they're ready to go for another season of rock smashing.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThey may be aimed at the downhill crowd, but the Mallet DH pedals are an excellent choice for anyone who frequently finds themselves in technical terrain. The ease of entry and exit, along with the durability, make them a highly recommended option. 
 Mike Kazimer





72 Comments

  • + 61
 I'm not willing to bash a company that has transparently addressed their reliability issues head-on, then put serious effort on R&D to correct them. Crankbros has worked hard to change the public narrative of their products. I already ride on a pair of mallets that have worked flawlessly, and am taking a hard look at their other components. I say well done, 'bros.
  • + 19
 I am also impressed with their Highline dropper. Not one issue in the first 1000 miles.
  • + 10
 @funkendrenchman: 2nd you on the Highline. Replaced a miserable reverb with one and havent looked back. Only took 20 mins and two IPAs to install as well.
  • + 30
 @NebulousNate: I think that measuring repairs in IPA count should be an industry standard.
  • + 3
 @zsandstrom: I concur completely!
  • + 3
 I bought a pair of the DH last year (?) just after CB did the Q&A on PB, along with some Mallet Enduro and also some Eggbeaters for the CX bike.

Must have done about 5k km across all the pedals and never had any issues - really impressed.

Only very trivial problem I had was the plastic contact pads on the Mallet E coming loose over time from clipping in/out... really can’t complain!
  • + 2
 @funkendrenchman: I am still rolling on a kronlog post (OEM on my 2013 process) - almost 2500 miles on it.... LOL....
  • + 2
 @zsandstrom: that is one industry standard we all need to get behind!
  • + 2
 @funkendrenchman: Ditto... Highline is by far the best height adjust post I have used. 1500+ miles, no issues.
  • + 33
 stamps and 5-10s tho
  • + 9
 I freaking love that setup. They're tearing up my 5 10's though lol
  • + 22
 This would be a good chunk of troll food, but after poor Sam Pilgrims case, I’m so fed , that I will give CB props for this product and possibly buy them before the summer
  • + 63
 what happened to you, man?
  • + 14
 @shutupWAKI: Haha an user only concerned with shutting up another user, that's what pinkbike's comment section is!
  • + 2
 @shutupWAKI: New Year's resolutions.
  • + 4
 Whats the Sam Pilgrim issue?
  • + 0
 @scary1: Exactly.
  • + 1
 @TheR: Hahaha
  • + 3
 @scary1: he has given up on riding bicycles
  • + 0
 @scary1: The Haibike e-bike new sponsor issue. "Deal With It."
  • + 17
 Using Mallet E pedals on trail and dh bike.
  • + 14
 are those the e-bike specific ones???
  • + 1
 @adrennan: Yes. Electric shock warning just before disaster strikes! Through rubber?
  • + 7
 I absolutely love these pedals. Had earlier versions that had some reliability issues but my newer ones have been going rock solid for over a year and a half.
  • + 3
 These are great pedals. They need a rebuild after a Washington winter, but what doesn't? I have cracked 2 frames, sheared off a crank bolt under load, and been through 4 chains and 2 cassetes all with these same pedals on the bike. Just replaced the cleats for the first time, but they feel better if you replace the cleats a little sooner. Glad the cleat is brass so that the pedal mechanism doesn't wear.
  • + 4
 Any idea if these work with Fiveten Hellcat Pro? Been struggling to get a good compromise between no contact with pedal body and so much I can't even get in.
Anyone had any joy?
  • + 1
 To get it to work with mine required a metal shoe shield and two plastic shims between the cleat and my shoes. This is on the previous version of the Mallet DH that doesn't have the adjustable traction pads.
  • + 1
 I'd be interested to know as well, I find they don't play well with impact vxi's. I found they worked best with some cheap touring shoes I had.
  • + 1
 @tbmaddux: Same story on the peds, mine are originals.
Hate the rock involved with running 3 spacers though+ it was gypo as f*ck.
  • + 2
 I've really struggled with my mallet E pedals and five ten vxi shoes. I couldn't release consistently and kept toppling over. Only remedy is a ton of spacers when ch negates the benefit of the platform.
  • + 1
 I'm using Hellcats with XT Trails. Work well but not much contact between sole and pedal.
  • + 4
 Ive got them with the 5-10 Maltese Falcon shoes (very similar to the hellcats) and I run them with no shims, the smallest traction pads, and the pins wound down a good bit (slightly sticking out of the pedal for added stability for my foot. When I first put them on I rly wasnt thinking and I had no shims, stock traction pads, and the pins wound all the way out (the way it comes out of the box) and I got my foot in but had to shout at the neighbors to come outside and rip my foot out of the pedal lmao. Good times, good times.
  • + 2
 Running Mallet E pedals with the new Five Ten Kestral Lace, no shims, lowered my pins quite a bit and they're working perfectly. Nice float, feels like I'm riding flats, but I stay connected when it gets nasty.

These are my first set of clipless after using flats for about 10 years. My only issue at first was that I thought I'd set the release degree at 20 thinking it would feel more like the flats I was used to. After I toppled over about 6 times on my first ride, I turned the cleats around to lower the release degree from 20 to 15, now it's perfect.

Maybe you need one plastic shim... then just play with the pin length?
  • + 3
 I use these pedals with Fiveten Hellcat Pros. With the metal shim under the cleat, and making sure the egg beater of the pedal isn't rubbing against the sole (specifically the side of the cleat recess), it works great. Love the setup.
  • + 1
 I ride these pedals with 5.10 districts. Run the pins super low otherwise can’t unclip easily and shred the sole with the pins. Work real nice. I predominantly run flats for downhill but use these for XC/light trail work
  • + 1
 @ianwish: Always go with the 15. I've never felt the need for the 20. I think I made that mistake once also, I don't think my foot twists that far.
  • + 1
 Just remember, $25 for a new set of cleats, and those things wear out fast! Also, you can't buy just the do or no-dot ones, so you're gonna end up with a whole bunch of extras for one side.
  • + 3
 I might buy this to replace my DX pedals if they ever fail. ....so probably never.
  • + 3
 So these don't just explode anymore? That's good.
  • + 1
 Does anyone find themselves less prone to throw manuals and wheelies with clips? I want to switch to flats this year for that very reason.
  • + 1
 I find it more comfortable to throw Manuel’s and wheelies on clips because you can control the bike better
  • + 3
 I have these pedals and love them. Well done CB.
  • + 3
 Still don't understand the pins-on-clips thing.
  • + 4
 I'm still undecided on this. On the one hand, they're great if you can't get clipped in and you're already going down scary technical stuff - your feet won't just blow off them. On the other hand, they basically eliminate any kind of float the pedal offers, and makes it harder to unclip. I just try to find a happy medium by running my pins super low.
  • + 5
 helps if you can't get clipped in quick enough. Esp in a race run just getting back on the pedal for a section is critical, so all the new DH pedals do run spikes or pins. Even my old shimano DX ones have some grip on the resin section. It's extremely useful in a race.
  • + 2
 having the pin is phenomenal when at time do can't clip-in on time. I set the pin just above the surface of the pedal.
  • + 2
 I have ridden these pedals many times without clipping in, either because I had the wrong shoes or because I was too lazy to switch the pedals, and they have performed very well. On even relatively rough tracks, my Freeriders stayed pretty put, and I even felt comfortable doing tables and whips. I have a feeling the pins helped with that
  • + 2
 I have used Mallets for the last year and love them!
  • + 2
 The best pedals mofos
  • + 0
 I don't understand why the mushy cleat engagement is so popular. I like a real click.
  • + 1
 I just came here for the CB haters.
  • + 0
 Shimano fanboy. I tried CB never liked them. Also every time I find someone on the trail with a broken pedal it's always a crack Brothers.
  • + 1
 Was any of this unknown?
  • + 31
 There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know.
  • + 0
 Donald Rumsfeld for president!
  • + 0
 @Zen-Potatoes: As your name implies, you sound like a master of zen contemplation.
  • + 0
 @WaterBear: he stole it from Rumsfeld...
  • + 1
 @Zen-Potatoes: all my knowledge falls into the latter two categories
  • - 1
 @WAKIdesigns: don't know why people are neg. propping this - it's funnier because it's true!
  • + 1
 @Zen-Potatoes: all I know is I know nothing
  • - 1
 @Zen-Potatoes: If I could up-vote you more than once, I would up-vote you all of them!
  • + 0
 @endurendo: Give credit where credit is due. Ironically this is how Rumsfeld motivated going to Iraq Big Grin as someone smart commented afterwards: holding two contradictory theories in ones mind is a sign of prime intelligence... as long as you realize that they actually are contradicting each other...
  • - 1
 I broke mine twice
  • + 8
 2002 doesn't count.
  • - 1
 HT x2 > CB Mallet DH
  • + 1
 X2 is an awesome pedal
  • + 0
 @guytherev: I agree ! HT have been flawless for me the last 3 years
Below threshold threads are hidden

