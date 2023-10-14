Day 1 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023

Rheintritt

The 176 mm rear travel "Ruffer"

A dual toptube and three tool/bottle mounts.

The galvanized, copper-plated frame is unique - even more so because it didn't get a clearcoat, which led to a nice patina.

The 120 mm rear travel "Ruffy"

Dlouhy

29 x 3.0" is not dead

How do you like the purple Transmission parts?

Every Dlouhy frame comes with a unique bird on the headtube.

Woodalps

The Woodalps "Iggy".

Arnaud uses carbon inserts for the headtube, seattube and bottom bracket.

Ingrid

The new Ingrid trigger

Ingrid now offers this crank protector that can be retrofitted to their cranks. The shifter was one of the most-touched products at Bespoked 2023.

The hard anodized finish of this group is difficult to beat. Ingrid also had a mock-up of their new road shifter at the show.

Stay tuned for more colourful parts from Ingrid. Ingrid now offers a beefed-up crank protector. The cranks are hollow.

Actofive

Actofive won the "best offroad" award at Bespoked 2023.

The I-Train now comes with Actofive's own sophisticated chainstay guard.

The attention to detail is incredible.

The new crank on the left side is machined from one block of aluminium. It will be a bit heavier, but significantly cheaper than the hollow and bonded crank on the right. Details of the AM/EN P-Train frame.

Custom-made and machined, as everything from Actofive. Simon was stoked to win the "best offroad" award. This year's trophies are inspired by Star Wars characters.