Day 1 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023

Oct 14, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Bespoked 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting mountain bikes for you.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

For the first time in its history, Bespoked is taking place outside the UK - in Dresden, Germany. To be precise, it's on the third level of the Dresden International Airport building.

It's difficult to describe Bespoked in a better way than James Smurthwaite did in 2021: "Bespoked is the kind of show where beards outnumber bikes by 10 to 1 and there's barely a lick of carbon to be seen. It's a celebration of handbuilt European bikes and, as you might expect, is populated with some wonderful and weird machines."

With a rather unconventional venue, everything was set for a unique show - and Bespoked 2023 certainly didn't disappoint.

Rheintritt

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The 176 mm rear travel "Ruffer"

Phil from Rheintritt had two really interesting bikes at Bespoked. The 176 mm rear travel "Ruffer" is a bike that he originally designed for himself, but now you can order this bike with custom reach, stack, head angle and seat tube length. The CNC parts are made in-house and the frame uses big 32x15x7 bearings. Phil suggests running a 180 mm fork in the front.

The dual toptube is a nice touch, as are the three tool/bottle mounts.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
A dual toptube and three tool/bottle mounts.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The galvanized, copper-plated frame is unique - even more so because it didn't get a clearcoat, which led to a nice patina.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The 120 mm rear travel "Ruffy"

"Ruffy" is a project that Phil worked on together with steel frame enthusiasts from a German mtb forum. They call themselves the "Rudel", which means "pack". Ruffy stands for "Rudel Fully" and it's a 120 mm rear travel steel bike. Phil offers the frame in three different versions: 1. Completely finished with a shock. 2. You can build your own frame in a frame-building course. 3. Phil will also sell you all the tubes and CNC parts for a reasonable price in case you want to build the frame yourself.

The geometry is customisable, you can choose reach, stack, head angle, seat tube length, the tubing and the gussets. The rear travel is either 120 or 130 mm, the fork should be between 130 and 150 mm.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

- Website: https://www.rheintritt.nrw/
- Instagram: @rheintritt_fahrradmanufaktur



Dlouhy

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
29 x 3.0" is not dead

The team from Leipzig-based workshop Dlouhy had an amazing hardtail at the show. The purple AXS Transmission parts look great on the raw frame, but the perfectly integrated Eightpins dropper post is really interesting too. With 29 x 3.0" tires and a 140 mm fork, the bike should handle pretty well on gnarly trails.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
How do you like the purple Transmission parts?

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Every Dlouhy frame comes with a unique bird on the headtube.


- Website: https://www.dlouhy-cycles.com/fahrraeder
- Instagram: @dlouhycycles



Woodalps

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The Woodalps "Iggy".

Woodalps is the passion project of Arnaud, who runs this small company out of his garage. He's got a big CNC machine that he uses to create these unique frames, which are hollow and surprisingly light (2.3 kg / 5 lbs for the hardtail). Arnaud tested the frames himself and in his own test lab before he had them tested according to ISO 4210.

The "Iggy" Hardtail is designed around a 110 or 120 mm fork. While he says that the frame handles great, the "Grooty" road bike profits from the vibration-reducing properties of wood even more.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Arnaud uses carbon inserts for the headtube, seattube and bottom bracket.


- Website: https://www.woodalps.com/
- Instagram: @woodalps_wooden_bikes




Ingrid

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The new Ingrid trigger

After many years of hard work, the Ingrid team was very proud to show us their new shifter. The shifter completes their drivetrain lineup - you can now get derailleurs, cassettes, cranks, chainrings, spindles, bottom brackets and shifters from the Italian company.

The shifter has only one paddle, which has to be pressed in one direction or the other to shift up or down (see the video). Building a shifter is probably as difficult as watchmaking and the Ingrid team managed to create a shifter with a very crisp feel. The first impressions were really positive.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Ingrid now offers this crank protector that can be retrofitted to their cranks.
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The shifter was one of the most-touched products at Bespoked 2023.

New Ingrid shifter at Bespoked 2023

by TEBP
by TEBP


Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The hard anodized finish of this group is difficult to beat.
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Ingrid also had a mock-up of their new road shifter at the show.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Stay tuned for more colourful parts from Ingrid.
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Ingrid now offers a beefed-up crank protector. The cranks are hollow.

- Website: https://ingrid.bike/
- Instagram: @ingridcomponents


Actofive

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Actofive won the "best offroad" award at Bespoked 2023.

Simon from Actofive brought the latest iteration of his I-Train fully to the show, which helped him to win the "best offroad" award. This new version still has chainstays which are made by Nicolai, but the seat stays are now completely machined - as is the front triangle. The "champagne" colour looks incredibly classy and Simon says that this is how this specific alloy looks after natural anodizing (no colour is added).

The I-Train can be used with different shocks, resulting in 105mm / 115mm / 125mm /135mm rear travel. Simon suggests using forks that have 120 - 140 mm travel.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The I-Train now comes with Actofive's own sophisticated chainstay guard.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The attention to detail is incredible.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
The new crank on the left side is machined from one block of aluminium. It will be a bit heavier, but significantly cheaper than the hollow and bonded crank on the right.
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Details of the AM/EN P-Train frame.

Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Custom-made and machined, as everything from Actofive.
Bespoked 2023 in Dresden. c by The European Bike Project
Simon was stoked to win the "best offroad" award. This year's trophies are inspired by Star Wars characters.

- Website: https://www.actofive.com/
- Instagram: @actofive_cycles


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
35 articles
Report
11 Comments
  • 9 1
 Brendog got Robbed
  • 2 0
 I guess a 55mm chainline for 148mm wide hubs means a conventional frame design for 29"x3" is possible... personally I'm not convinced of the merits of that configuration. I would rather just go to 83mm BB, 56-57mm chainline and 157 wide hubs... think crank manufacturers need to work on Q factor more.
  • 4 0
 I really appreciate these great pictures. Thanks!
  • 2 0
 I guess I'm in the minority but I don't think "patina" and "nice" belong together, especially when it's so contrived...
  • 1 0
 i guess you're in the minority there... looks even better in person.
  • 4 1
 That actofive I-train in absolutely beautiful.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't get much more "Mad Max" than that Ruffy,like it a lot!
Nice with the options too
  • 2 0
 That Actofive looks amazing!
  • 1 0
 I wood absolutely ride that Iggy (actually, everything up top looks superb, particularly that Ruffy too)
  • 1 0
 Wow that ruffer is just gorgeous.
  • 2 0
 Ruffer. I like it.





