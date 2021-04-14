First Look: Calfee Design's Ultra-Adaptable Cephal Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Calfee Design are known for their wild and custom creations ranging from tandems to bamboo bikes and beyond. The latest carbon creation from their La Selva Beach, CA, shop is called the Cephal (or Cephalopod) after the highly intelligent, agile, adaptable creature that takes on many shapes and forms to suit its needs.

Based on a standard design with a leaf spring rear end, the bike can be adapted to a variety of needs and situations thanks to a headset flip plate that allows for the head angle to be changed in 1 degree increments through a range of plus 4 degrees and minus 4 degrees. The Cephal frame also comes with an eccentric bottom bracket that makes it possible to change the bottom bracket height to accommodate varying fork lengths and tire sizes.


Calfee have four examples of how the frame can be set up: Enduro with bigger tires, MX wheel sizes, and a 160mm fork; trail with a steep seat angle, slack head angle and 140mm fork; XC with a lightweight build and 100-120mm fork; and big adventure with a drop bar set up. Calfee can also do fully custom geometry for riders who want something totally specific to their needs.



Enduro:


The enduro version is made to be aggressive as can be with a MX wheel setup. It's designed around a 160mm fork. Calfee states that the geometry is halfway to a full suspension bike but with the civility of a hardtail.



Trail:


The trail bike is built around 140mm and a long travel dropper post. It's designed to be ideal for most terrain. While the seat tube angle is slack for flat terrain, Calfee say riders can slide the saddle forward for more vertical conditions.



Cross Country:


The XC bike is made to be a classic hardtail race bike that can be built up lightweight. They believe the carbon leaf spring chainstays balance well with 120mm of front suspension. The bike is a balance of efficiency and capability. Small and XS frames are built around a 27.5"x 2.2" tire in this model but bikes can accommodate a small tread 29" tire as well.



Big Adventure:


The Big Adventure edition is made as an extension of Calfee's Adventure frame but designed around a 120mm suspension-corrected rigid fork. Calfee believe that the carbon leaf spring chainstays combined with wider 40mm-50mm tire widths help the bikes' capabilities. With a low seat tube clamp, riders can also run a dopper post. These frames are available in sizes XS to XXL and can be customized with bikepacking mounts. The geometry is made for fast stretches on pavement with technical prowess to go off-road.


For more information, visit calfeedesign.com





35 Comments

  • 27 6
 Geez that’s ugly.
  • 3 1
 The fork does not look like its fully inserted in any of the pics. Yikes.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: yeah, just crazy thick walls on head tube because of how they do their junctions with a continuously wrapped wet layup.

Here's an old bikerumor shop walkthrough, and this build approach shows up half-way down: bikerumor.com/2013/06/07/calfee-factory-tour-part-one-how-they-make-bikes
  • 10 0
 After watching the video I first checked if it's April 1st, then if it's really 2021 or 2001.
  • 6 0
 This is for people who live in really small apartments. Any Calfee is going to cost as much as 3 bikes, so you only go this route if you can't store 3 bikes.
  • 6 0
 Why not call it: Bigfreecrossdurocountrytrailadventuremullet
  • 5 0
 I'd be scared of the leaf spring snapping. Raw carbon looks good tho.
  • 4 0
 So, can we get some reach numbers up in here? Also, is the TTL actual or effective.
  • 3 0
 Wait.... the rear end is the same for a pavement bike packing bike as an "enduro" hard tail... I'm very skeptical....
  • 1 0
 I mean, I love an adaptable hardtail, but having a rear end compliant so it's comfortable for bike packing and expecting it not to be way too flexible when ridden hard is bs.
  • 1 0
 "They believe the carbon leaf spring chainstays balance well with 120mm of front suspension." This means that's all the other configurations do not balance well.
  • 1 0
 @Konyp: Yeah, I kept looking at the photos thinking there must be modular/interchangeable seat stays or something to adapt the bike for such different purposes.
  • 3 0
 Option for totally custom geometry? I can order a grim donut hardtail? With drop bars?
  • 2 0
 You did it with an adjustable headset that places modifies the fork angle. Angleset placed in different positions depending on the intended use+.
  • 3 0
 Cool concept, can I get it painted?
  • 2 0
 If the frame is gonna be under £1.5k, shut up and take my money
  • 8 0
 Ultra-adaptable and ultra-affordable don’t seem to pair much
  • 3 0
 That frame looks THICC
  • 1 0
 "CROSCOUNTRY"? At about 1:40.

In HUGE font too. Maybe a proof-read prior to release would be a good idea?
  • 1 0
 OK, so maybe it's a deliberate 'cool' spelling gimmick, now I see the 'TRAYL' option...
  • 3 0
 Master of none?
  • 2 0
 Jeez, a right plasticy looking thing. Horrendous
  • 2 0
 Can I get one that looks like it's actually finished? In metal as well?
  • 3 0
 Covfefe
  • 1 0
 I can't explain it, but your comment just fits this post remarkably well.
  • 1 3
 The civility of a hardtail? You mean the sore ankles??

On a Honzo that’s okay-it’s a fun affordable bike. This, on the other hand, is just an expensive bike for wankers who’ll ride it to the local coffee shop and spend an hour telling you about all of its (never used) features.
  • 1 0
 Can we get @Jason_Lucas to huck this to flat in the "Freeduro" configuration please?
  • 1 0
 Adjustable HTA based on size? That's umm.. interesting...
  • 1 0
 Hard no on those paper thin chain/seat stays
  • 1 0
 Cheesiest promotion video of... the last century?
  • 1 0
 The video is a small piece of art!
  • 1 0
 They spelled trail wrong...
  • 1 0
 Move over grim donut, this thing has a -4° headtube angle.
  • 1 0
 I’ll pass. Cute though.
  • 1 0
 This is not what I had in mind when I wanted a 'do it all' bike...

Post a Comment



