Greg Minnaar Sustains Suspected AC Separation in Snowshoe World Cup Qualification Run

Sep 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Could the rainbow stripes really be cursed?

In his qualifying run today, Greg Minnaar hit a root, he said, that sent him into a losing battle with a tree.

Minnaar shared a video on Instagram of his team physio Laura Robson examining his injured shoulder and declaring it a separated AC joint, likely grade II or III, recognizable by the injury's signature step-down shape at the end of the collarbone.

Robson described the incident as Minnaar having 'concertinaed into a tree' but said he doesn't appear to have a head injury. The incident happened near the top of the course and he did not finish the run.

bigquotes'He just concertinaed into a tree' is not quite the outcome I was after when I entered the start hut today. Unfortunately, I hit a root that flung me funny and I ended up wrestling one of the locals [tree emoji]

Gutted is an understatement, but stoked for @luca_shaw laying down a solid run.

Let’s see what happens next…Greg Minnaar

We wish him all the best in his recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Greg Minnaar DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


30 Comments

  • 42 10
 Apologies in advance for our healthcare
  • 4 13
flag mtbtrekracer (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 thats great you have health care like the rest of the world but the rest of the worlds is mostly free.
  • 9 42
flag deliriousduncan (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 TRUMP 2024
  • 7 2
 WAP... wrong ass president lol
  • 3 1
 It kicks ass if you do a little planning like providing good insurance for yourself. Let's not start this again, but every ER I've been to on bike trips has been excellent. Covid-related bed shortages could be a new twist, however......
  • 3 0
 If i had good insurance (only if) i know where i would rather get surgery. And it aint canada.
  • 26 1
 I hope the tree is alright
  • 8 0
 don't mind me, just an idiot American over here googling 'concertinaed'
  • 4 0
 HAHA!!! My phone thinks its a word. Now I have to look it up too.America!!!
  • 7 1
 I'm assuming the Russians had something to do with this, with the goal of sabotaging my fantasy team. Thanks a lot comrades.
  • 4 1
 @jgdblue it was Newsom
  • 1 3
 @deliriousduncan: I just voted against your boi Larry.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: lol... where is Arnold when you need him
  • 4 0
 Well.. Time to change my fantasy team.. joking aside, heal up man, that's not a fun injury. Been there, done that. Best wishes mate.
  • 1 0
 Too late my guy.
  • 3 0
 Let's face it. He was too handsome... Needed some crazy lumps to make him more human. On that note.... Gws!
  • 3 0
 Snowshoe locals are reportedly tough as wood and tall as trees.
  • 1 0
 ER doctor told me I had a ac separation when I broke my wrist, turned out 6 weeks later my clavical was still fully fractured.
  • 3 0
 Shit
  • 1 0
 Snowshoe has bitten me a few times really bad. Like had to check to see if I shit myself kinda bad! %100 RAGDOLL
  • 1 0
 Did he not get 3rd at Ft Bill whilst breaking his shoulder blade? Barely a scratch to him
  • 2 0
 The tree was older than Minnaar, that's why he won...
  • 1 0
 I've had 3 AC separations, 2 needing surgery. Can anyone beat that? I'm sure you can Smile
  • 1 0
 Heal up Greg! That must’ve been one tough tree
  • 2 0
 Gutted
  • 1 0
 GOAT vs. Tree. Get well Greg!
  • 1 0
 What tree was it? I’ll make sure to piss on it when I see it
  • 1 0
 @#$& let me change my pick!
  • 1 4
 He is in a bad luck strike since World champs celebration.... I have my spiritual/sportive reasons to not drink alcohol... thecostaricanews.com/spiritual-consequences-alcohol-consumption
  • 1 0
 Lol my guy you trippin

