Greg Minnaar Sustains Suspected AC Separation in Snowshoe World Cup Qualification Run

'He just concertinaed into a tree' is not quite the outcome I was after when I entered the start hut today. Unfortunately, I hit a root that flung me funny and I ended up wrestling one of the locals [tree emoji]



Gutted is an understatement, but stoked for @luca_shaw laying down a solid run.



Let’s see what happens next… — Greg Minnaar

Could the rainbow stripes really be cursed?In his qualifying run today, Greg Minnaar hit a root, he said, that sent him into a losing battle with a tree.Minnaar shared a video on Instagram of his team physio Laura Robson examining his injured shoulder and declaring it a separated AC joint, likely grade II or III, recognizable by the injury's signature step-down shape at the end of the collarbone.Robson described the incident as Minnaar having 'concertinaed into a tree' but said he doesn't appear to have a head injury. The incident happened near the top of the course and he did not finish the run.We wish him all the best in his recovery.