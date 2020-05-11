PNW Components Debuts Recycled Dropper Program

Today, PNW Components is rolling out their dropper post refurb/rehab program called "PNW Cycled". The goal of the program is to cut down on waste and give a second life to PNW's dropper posts, making them functional again with some rehab. The program aims to extend product life cycles, reduce waste, and offer more affordable options for riders.
The program allows riders the option to purchase previously used or blemished posts that have been newly refurbished. It also allows riders to trade in their older PNW dropper posts for a credit towards a new or used dropper.
|Knowing how much product gets thrown away in this industry just because it doesn’t look brand new is never something that has sat right with us.
While there are a number of resellers doing programs similar to this in the outdoor industry, from what we know, it's the first time this has been done by a brand in the bike industry. The program was inspired by outdoor industry companies such as Patagonia with their "Worn Wear" and The North Face's "Renewed" programs.
The idea for the program has been something the owners of PNW Components have been considering since the start of the company. With a lot of their product being sold online, it's easy for customers to order whatever they want from home, but it also creates an increase in returns and exchanges when someone orders the incorrect size or fit. This leaves an open box and/or potentially slightly used post that can't be sold "as new". When those posts come back, they will now become part of the PNW Cycled program.
All posts are checked when they come back in and refurbished when needed. The refurbished posts all include a 1-year warranty.
For more information, visit: cycled.pnwcomponents.com
