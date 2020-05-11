PNW Components Debuts Recycled Dropper Program

May 11, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Today, PNW Components is rolling out their dropper post refurb/rehab program called "PNW Cycled". The goal of the program is to cut down on waste and give a second life to PNW's dropper posts, making them functional again with some rehab. The program aims to extend product life cycles, reduce waste, and offer more affordable options for riders.

The program allows riders the option to purchase previously used or blemished posts that have been newly refurbished. It also allows riders to trade in their older PNW dropper posts for a credit towards a new or used dropper.


bigquotesKnowing how much product gets thrown away in this industry just because it doesn’t look brand new is never something that has sat right with us.

While there are a number of resellers doing programs similar to this in the outdoor industry, from what we know, it's the first time this has been done by a brand in the bike industry. The program was inspired by outdoor industry companies such as Patagonia with their "Worn Wear" and The North Face's "Renewed" programs.

The idea for the program has been something the owners of PNW Components have been considering since the start of the company. With a lot of their product being sold online, it's easy for customers to order whatever they want from home, but it also creates an increase in returns and exchanges when someone orders the incorrect size or fit. This leaves an open box and/or potentially slightly used post that can't be sold "as new". When those posts come back, they will now become part of the PNW Cycled program.

All posts are checked when they come back in and refurbished when needed. The refurbished posts all include a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit: cycled.pnwcomponents.com

26 Comments

  • 51 0
 Could PNW get any cooler? Seriously?
  • 4 0
 Easily one of the best new MTB companies out there.
  • 25 0
 Finally some one is using common sense. This will put you leaps ahead of other companies.
  • 3 0
 Given that refurbished items are a norm in the consumer electronics world, I find it surprising the bike industry hasn't considered it until now. I have been perfectly happy with my refurbished Ninja blender, and I would be perfectly happy with a refurbished dropper post, as well. I hope more brands catch on.
  • 8 1
 You don't even know how much I love my refurbished vibr.... I mean... electronics.
  • 4 2
 after a couple of years, my Fox transfer got sticky and wouldn't return to full extension so I had to send it in for service. it cost $108 for the service including return shipping, plus $15 to ship it from MI to NC. For that kind of money, Fox could have thrown my dropper in the trash and sent me a new one at cost, and brought their total costs down by ordering a larger volume from whatever factory makes the post. I will say the fox post is the nicest i've used (TransX, Oneup, Specialized, Intense OEM post) but there's no world in which I'll service that post again. I went ahead and bought the Oneup 180mm dropper from Jenson for $105 and haven't looked back (I still use the fox post on a different bike but it's going in the scrap bin once it needs service again).
  • 2 0
 If this is anything like refurbished home theater gear works the stuff will be even better than brand new ones. I usually buy refurbished Denon and Marantz because the products get tested with a fine tooth comb and really makes them better than brand new because each one gets a real QC test.
  • 1 0
 Our sport needs MORE of this! Shame someone hasn't taken it a step further, and started doing OTHER brands, in addition to their own. How many riders out there have a box of half broken parts, or had to throw something out due to a small malfunction and replacement parts simple weren't available? On their own, our parts bins are usually pretty useless, but if a motivated company started collecting them, with knowledgable mechanics, you could keep more people riding and less waste out of landfills. For the sake of our planet, it would almost be nice to see some sort of "extended manufacturer responsability" with certain bike components. Hydraulic brakes, for instance, would be a BIG one! My latest battle to find a replacement for a cracked shimano caliper piston has been nothing short of a nightmare. Granted, COVID sure didn't help matters Razz
  • 3 0
 I didn't seen mention of what the expected discount is on a recycled post. Did i miss it?
  • 6 0
 You get a 40% discount on a refurbished post!
  • 1 0
 @sdurant12: Wow! tup
  • 4 0
 I really like the idea!
  • 1 0
 This is nice! Solid argument to buy posts from them! I never understood how can i dispose broken mtb parts, so typically left this for the bike shops as spare parts
  • 2 0
 This should be part of the business model for....every company that sells a product. PNW for the MVP.
  • 2 0
 It's about time. The auto parts industry has done this for decades when you turn in your old part for a 'core value'
  • 1 0
 I'm just shocked that they would accept a slightly used post because you ordered the wrong size. Top notch customer service!
  • 2 0
 Good on ya PNW Components, this is awesome!
  • 1 0
 Reverb users refurbish their droppers over the time too til they get a Fox Transfer.
  • 1 0
 Can anybody tell me the brand of those adjustable pliers wrench's? Looking for a cheaper alternative to knipex!
  • 1 0
 Hey Race Face, your move.
  • 1 0
 This is really cool, will it be available to the uk??

Thanks very much.
  • 1 0
 Only us and Canada shipping:/
  • 1 0
 Make friends. I could use some caviar.
  • 1 0
 Pretty cool, saves almost $100 on the Bachelor post!
  • 1 0
 This is great.
  • 1 0
 no kidding

Post a Comment



