Rimpact Launches New EDH & Gravel/XC Tire Inserts

Press Release: Rimpact
Introducing the Rimpact EDH Tire Insert. Developed for Downhill and Ebike applications, EDH is perfect for those who need top level sidewall support, market leading performance
and added piece of mind in the most demanding of cycling disciplines.Key Info:
● 187 grams per insert (29”)
● Increased Protection from our energy sensitive, dual density technology as seen on our PRO inserts
● Optimised for 2.5” tires but suitable for 2.4"-3.0" tires, 30-45mm rims.
● £99.99 GBP a set (approx $122USD) and includes 2x Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves)
● Made in the UK
An evolution of our test winning PRO tire inserts, the EDH is wider than our current MTB offerings to increase sidewall support and features a thicker PRO layer for maximum rim protection. We have taken the energy sensitive, dual density technology and increased the thickness of the PRO layer but retained the same stack height as our previous inserts. This has allowed us to create an insert which is perfect for hard chargers and the heavier DH and Ebikes on the market but retain the ride characteristics of our PRO insert.
We are also launching a Gravel/XC insert, perfect for when weight is priority but punctures are still likely. This insert sits nicely between our super small CX and our trail bike focused Original Insert offerings, providing protection for XC, Marathon, and Gravel riders.
Key info
● 70 grams per insert (29/700c) also available in 650b or custom sizes on request.
● Made from closed cell foam, cannot absorb sealant.
● Suitable for rim widths of 20mm-30mm and tire widths 40-55c or 1.5"-2.35".
● £52.99 ($65USD) per set and includes Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves).
● Improves tire stability at lower pressures.
● Protects against impact punctures and blowouts.
● Can be used as a run-flat
Inserts are available now for pre-order with an expected shipping date of July 15th. Head over to rimpactmtb.com
to pre-order now!
I usually have no trouble fitting tyres tool free after years of swapping muddy DH tyres in a field, probably got decent technique and thumb strength
Bead dropper is a great workshop tool but I don't carry one on rides, I just prey the insert does its job and hopefully I never need to fit a tube on the trail or a single tyre lever is up to the job. The valve extender trick is a good one too - I have one in my trail kit. A long stem can tube work as well.
Even w/ Cush and even going higher pressures, I still destroy 1-2 rear rear rims per year (DH or enduro). Cush has no rubberized piece above the foam but it looks like Rimpact does have that so maybe that could help prevent rim dents (?) - rims far more costly than tires.
(PS, I'm no ape: pump, unweight & try to pick clean lines but shit happens and this is even going UP slighly w/ pressure vs. tubeless in rougher conditions). I'm curious mostly if this rubberized looking rim / piece / whatever helps soften impacts to rims vs. just the solid foam of Cush (?)
I don't thing either of them can prevent rim dents over the other. I'd say just being smoother will be your best bet. There have been many side by side tests and they both products have about the same level of protection.
It is not a rubberized portion on the RP, instead its a denser foam that is connected to the original body.
My cush inserts sit in the rim but extend about 1/3 the tire sidewall distance upwards, so if that angle pressing against the sidewall were to instead be bent upward inside the tire vs. pressing against it, that should equal less sidewall support and more room to pinch - if I understand the forum comments.
Ditto on the denser foam. Cush is quite dense but I've wondered if it can get soft over time...mine have been in for 2 years so its a thought.
I previously had pinch flats with Maxxis DD but since I installed the original Rimpact even with Exo+ or Schwalbe Supertrail I haven't had any anymore. Although I still managed to slightly bend a rim.
After a failed Michelin tubeless install I even wound up riding home with no pressure at all, just on the insert, and it was absolutely fine too. They're pretty tough!
Might have to try EDH at some point.
I do think the sidewall support is superior with CC, just look at the shape of CC and how it has the bottom channel, Rimpact has more room to move laterally.
Overall for a pedaling bike I'll choose Rimpact, CC would probably go in a full DH bike though. Again EDH could be intereresting there.
Easy to install, much lighter than Cushcore which probably does offer more protection but the Rimpact has never let me down.
Had arm pump I’ve not had since riding Fort Bill DH track fighting the tyre
In the end I had to admit defeat
Anyone know if the pros use them?
You prob don't care, but Ritchie Rude's riding Pro Cush on both tires and yeah, uphill times don't matter in enduro, but he's got DH casings too and says he just 'strengthed up to it'. I'd bet XC riders could easil just strengthen to make up for the added weight (not much on XC versions) and the bene's would be worth it. Everyone except Nino of course, he just Ninos & doesn't give AF.
These people literally run single clamp grips to drop the extra weight from a second clamp; there's not a chance in hell they're going to add tire inserts and then just "suck it up"
I don't ride XC at all but def admire the endurance (which I don't have for it vs. climbing all day then bombing down in a tizzy) but for what its worth - the idea that a 1/2 pound or pound can't be compensated for by strengthening or the actual dymamics of added suspension & damping (ie less stress on the body) sounds like hyperbole and dogma in practice vs. actual truth. Just saying that sometimes the dynamics of a part or tool can compensate for weight. Example: susp forks. Shocks. Fat tires on hardtails.
Hear ya on that - I'm bigger too (6'4'') and destroy shit bimonthly. Expensive. But the tire slashing ended w/ the Cush, esp w/ DD / DH casings which for my area is good as a sledge. The rear 27'' is more fun tho and even w/ DH tire, its still squirrelly & fast...easily as fast as the 29, better in tighter area and continue to get faster PRs on each of them. I'm just not sure if went exo or exo+ for DH / enduro and total weight went from 220 to 219 or even 218.5 that this would mean anything or better trail sensation...thoughts?
cyclingtips.com/2022/03/why-foam-tire-inserts-are-one-of-the-best-upgrades-for-your-gravel-bike
Basically comes down to being able to drop the pressure and keep the same sidewall support whilst improving puncture protection is worth the increase in weight for a lot of riders.
www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-comparing-trek-factory-racings-supercaliber-setups.html
for xc at least its worth it to not destroy your expensive carbonie rims as much
www.rimpactmtb.com is a no go with brexit