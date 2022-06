Rimpact Launches New EDH & Gravel/XC Tire Inserts

Photo Credit: @tiagonunes96

Press Release: Rimpact

Key Info:

Introducing the Rimpact EDH Tire Insert. Developed for Downhill and Ebike applications, EDH is perfect for those who need top level sidewall support, market leading performance and added piece of mind in the most demanding of cycling disciplines.● 187 grams per insert (29”)● Increased Protection from our energy sensitive, dual density technology as seen on our PRO inserts● Optimised for 2.5” tires but suitable for 2.4"-3.0" tires, 30-45mm rims.● £99.99 GBP a set (approx $122USD) and includes 2x Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves)● Made in the UKAn evolution of our test winning PRO tire inserts, the EDH is wider than our current MTB offerings to increase sidewall support and features a thicker PRO layer for maximum rim protection. We have taken the energy sensitive, dual density technology and increased the thickness of the PRO layer but retained the same stack height as our previous inserts. This has allowed us to create an insert which is perfect for hard chargers and the heavier DH and Ebikes on the market but retain the ride characteristics of our PRO insert.We are also launching a Gravel/XC insert, perfect for when weight is priority but punctures are still likely. This insert sits nicely between our super small CX and our trail bike focused Original Insert offerings, providing protection for XC, Marathon, and Gravel riders.Key info● 70 grams per insert (29/700c) also available in 650b or custom sizes on request.● Made from closed cell foam, cannot absorb sealant.● Suitable for rim widths of 20mm-30mm and tire widths 40-55c or 1.5"-2.35".● £52.99 ($65USD) per set and includes Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves).● Improves tire stability at lower pressures.● Protects against impact punctures and blowouts.● Can be used as a run-flatInserts are available now for pre-order with an expected shipping date of July 15th. Head over to rimpactmtb.com to pre-order now!