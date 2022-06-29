Rimpact Launches New EDH & Gravel/XC Tire Inserts

Jun 29, 2022
by rimpactmtb  
Photo Credit: @tiagonunes96

Press Release: Rimpact

Introducing the Rimpact EDH Tire Insert. Developed for Downhill and Ebike applications, EDH is perfect for those who need top level sidewall support, market leading performance and added piece of mind in the most demanding of cycling disciplines.


Key Info:
● 187 grams per insert (29”)
● Increased Protection from our energy sensitive, dual density technology as seen on our PRO inserts
● Optimised for 2.5” tires but suitable for 2.4"-3.0" tires, 30-45mm rims.
● £99.99 GBP a set (approx $122USD) and includes 2x Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves)
● Made in the UK

An evolution of our test winning PRO tire inserts, the EDH is wider than our current MTB offerings to increase sidewall support and features a thicker PRO layer for maximum rim protection. We have taken the energy sensitive, dual density technology and increased the thickness of the PRO layer but retained the same stack height as our previous inserts. This has allowed us to create an insert which is perfect for hard chargers and the heavier DH and Ebikes on the market but retain the ride characteristics of our PRO insert.


We are also launching a Gravel/XC insert, perfect for when weight is priority but punctures are still likely. This insert sits nicely between our super small CX and our trail bike focused Original Insert offerings, providing protection for XC, Marathon, and Gravel riders.


Key info
● 70 grams per insert (29/700c) also available in 650b or custom sizes on request.
● Made from closed cell foam, cannot absorb sealant.
● Suitable for rim widths of 20mm-30mm and tire widths 40-55c or 1.5"-2.35".
● £52.99 ($65USD) per set and includes Rimpact Insert Compatible Valves).
● Improves tire stability at lower pressures.
● Protects against impact punctures and blowouts.
● Can be used as a run-flat


Inserts are available now for pre-order with an expected shipping date of July 15th. Head over to rimpactmtb.com to pre-order now!

78 Comments

  • 48 6
 Lets see the install video and then let the comments begin.
  • 26 0
 No idea about the new EDH's, but my rimpact originals are FAR easier to install than my cushcore's. Still harder than no insert, but much easier
  • 7 1
 Piece of cake I have them in my full suss and hardtail. Zero issues installing these.
  • 25 0
 TBH, with a cushcore bead dropper, I don't find Rimpact much worse than a standard tubeless install. I'd say it's more dependent on the tyre rim combo than the insert. Vittoria Mazza/Martello - easy. Schwalbe Super Gravity - time for the gardening gloves and shut the garage door so my daughter can't hear the swearing
  • 13 1
 @IsaacWislon82: It's not the install that gets you, it's getting the wobble out after the install.
  • 2 0
 There is a customer at the shop I work in has this on three of his MTB's. He's been running them for a bit now and loves them. Each time I've set up on his bike, I've been able to install them fairly easily. I was able to even get a few on and tires set up without levers. They do stretch a bit with use (as will any) and they set up very easy after being on a set of wheels for a bit. I personally don't have any riding experience, but this customer seems to enjoy them.
  • 8 0
 @gravitybass: getting the wobble out was easy. My rear wobbled after install. The solution was to air out the tire completely and roll the wheel/bike arround on the insert so that the insert straightened out from the twist. Aired back up and wobble was gone.
  • 16 4
 Cushcore is fairly easy to install. I can't understand the whining.
  • 4 0
 @IsaacWislon82: Rimpacts are insanely easy to install. I did both my wheels in under 5 mins.
  • 4 0
 @Gremclon: I wouldn't say mine have zero issues, but yeah it's easy when you learn how to properly put a tyre on.
  • 4 0
 Install of the Rimpact is just as easy or difficult, but way lighter and less expensive than CushCore -- with same level of protection
  • 1 0
 The originals are very easy to install (Hunt trail wide with Schwalbe tyres).
  • 2 0
 @mountainsofsussex: so not much harder than installing just the Magic Marys themselves then?
  • 1 0
 I have rimpact original on all my bikes with different tires - maxxis, wtb, schwalbe - and no complains so far...
  • 1 0
 Installed mine in minutes by hand with no levers. The ride quality was great, nicely damped and supportive. Removing the tyre was another issue - a real battle. Luckily it was only because the tyre was worn out rather than punctured, even after being smashed into rocks on the hardtail. On the trail would have been a real battle so it's a good job they work!
  • 1 0
 @diggery: agreed 100% with this, install is a piece of cake. Getting them out is a whole other ball game. Like you I had to destroy a worn tire to get a tire changed. But they are fantastic on the trail.
  • 1 0
 @Mac1987: exactly!!
  • 2 0
 @diggery: if the sealant has stuck the tyre to the rim, it can be tough. Again, the bread dropper is your friend. If you use it to force the bead away from the rim you can break that seal. Once you have a small opening, it's not too bad. On the advice of another comments section, I've bought a spare tube with removable core and a valve extender so I can poke the valve through the insert if I ever get an unfixable flat, rather than having to somehow carry a sealant-covered insert home...
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: true
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: Not only was my tyre stuck to the rim with sealant, it was stuck to the insert as well. This made it super hard to drop the tyre into the well and remove the first bead. The insert then needed to be torn out.

I usually have no trouble fitting tyres tool free after years of swapping muddy DH tyres in a field, probably got decent technique and thumb strength Smile

Bead dropper is a great workshop tool but I don't carry one on rides, I just prey the insert does its job and hopefully I never need to fit a tube on the trail or a single tyre lever is up to the job. The valve extender trick is a good one too - I have one in my trail kit. A long stem can tube work as well.
  • 1 0
 Seat it without the insert then open up one side and slide the insert in.
  • 10 0
 E-inserts to go with the e-lube & e-bars. I’m very excited to see the next item developed specifically for the e-category.. very soon e-bikes will have their own specific group of parts
  • 5 0
 E-clips, e-flats and e--grips to round out the contact points with the e-mtb saddle that exists for some reason.
  • 1 0
 Shimano already has you covered for e-bike specific shoes
  • 6 0
 One of the issues I'm hearing w/ Rimpact vs. Cush is that the vertical angle of the foam off of the angled section (at the rubberized looking top part in the image) means that this upper section of the insert is apparently not pushing against the sidewall, and thus, provides about 1/2'' less support to the sidewall than Cush (thus - more pinchflats than Cush). Cush is just fully angled inside to press against the sidewall. Anyone out there experiencing anything like that - I've read this in forums but dunno if that's any more the case than Cush.

Even w/ Cush and even going higher pressures, I still destroy 1-2 rear rear rims per year (DH or enduro). Cush has no rubberized piece above the foam but it looks like Rimpact does have that so maybe that could help prevent rim dents (?) - rims far more costly than tires.

(PS, I'm no ape: pump, unweight & try to pick clean lines but shit happens and this is even going UP slighly w/ pressure vs. tubeless in rougher conditions). I'm curious mostly if this rubberized looking rim / piece / whatever helps soften impacts to rims vs. just the solid foam of Cush (?)
  • 4 1
 I find the 1/2" very hard to believe. With the Rimpacts on, it is butting up against the rim, sidewall of the tire, and protruding out of the rim bead.

I don't thing either of them can prevent rim dents over the other. I'd say just being smoother will be your best bet. There have been many side by side tests and they both products have about the same level of protection.

It is not a rubberized portion on the RP, instead its a denser foam that is connected to the original body.
  • 1 0
 @shred-zilla: I'm only estimating on the 1/2'' - i dont' know what that vertical distance would be but it would translate to another 15-20% of that vertical distance not pressing against the sidewall unless its just as tall - there are no measurements I can find about how high up the pressure from the insert goes up the sidewell. I am only noting the vertical as the "missing" section (as this is what I read) vs. continuous angle & press of of the Cush, so assuming they are the approx same height, the Rimpact would potentially support less vertical sidewall height than the Cush (assuming Pro inserts)... I dunno. Maybe it doesn't matter.

My cush inserts sit in the rim but extend about 1/3 the tire sidewall distance upwards, so if that angle pressing against the sidewall were to instead be bent upward inside the tire vs. pressing against it, that should equal less sidewall support and more room to pinch - if I understand the forum comments.

Ditto on the denser foam. Cush is quite dense but I've wondered if it can get soft over time...mine have been in for 2 years so its a thought.
  • 3 0
 I read somewhere at some point in my research that Rimpact was aiming for more lateral cushion and CushCore was aiming for more sidewall support. May or may not be remembering that right... Anyhow, I have had the same set of Rimpact inserts with Maxxis EXO+ tires on my Ripmo, and I have not had a flat in 2 years, so I have had either had great luck or the RImpacts do prevent pinches. I have dented my rims twice (perfectly fixable and could have been much worse) but in all fairness I ride in very rocky terrain.
  • 1 0
 @ct0413: So...what does that mean? I'd think lateral would include the sidewall, but maybe they reason the insert will just press up against the cornering sidewall and provide that support while turning and thus, maybe a tad less weight for the insert? Wish I could say the same about my last rim - I'm now riding a f*cking tube in the rear because it won't sit a bead anymore due to the dent (and that was running Cush w/ DH casings / DD and higher pressure just to be sure)...bummin!
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I think it just means it is more for protecting the rim against impacts (rimpacts) rather than adding support for cornering. It seems CushCore really focuses on the cornering sidewall support. But yeah, that sucks about your rims. Maybe it’s the rims you’re using? Idk
  • 1 0
 @ct0413: Identical configuration and identical results.

I previously had pinch flats with Maxxis DD but since I installed the original Rimpact even with Exo+ or Schwalbe Supertrail I haven't had any anymore. Although I still managed to slightly bend a rim.
  • 2 0
 Running a Rimpact Pro in a DD DHR II. Lower half of the tyre feels like solid rubber, loads of support
  • 2 0
 Rims are not that far more costly then tires anymore. An OK DT swiss 532 rim costs less then a 3C DHRII. But replacing them is a pain though.
  • 1 0
 I find the "more pinch flats" thing hard to believe. With a 2.5" Assegai and a 2.4" DHR II, the Rimpact basically fills the bottom part of the tyre so you'd be doing well to pinch it. For context I've had the Originals on for two years. The only flat I've had was a slash in my tyre. I cased a jump and landed directly on a rock with my back wheel and the only thing that happened was I somehow put a small dent in the inner wall of my Spank rim... I fully expected the tyre or wheel to be dead but the insert helped massively even though it's "only" the Original.
After a failed Michelin tubeless install I even wound up riding home with no pressure at all, just on the insert, and it was absolutely fine too. They're pretty tough!
  • 7 0
 rimpact sounds like something off the brazzers network
  • 2 0
 Back of a taxi and no money
  • 6 0
 Will this fit in my Mavic 717?
  • 1 0
 You may be better off on our CX model
  • 1 0
 @rimpactmtb: Does custom sizing mean I can get a 24” model for my son? We run 2.4” DHR2 front and rear…. Right now we’re running a cut down std huck norris which seams to do almost nothing.
  • 1 0
 Still lighter than CushCore Pro. I've ran CC F&R since late '17 and love it for the sidewall support and huge reduction in flats but it is noticeable on long, hard steep chunky climbs where the bike is always having to be accelerated in some way. Switched to Rimpact Pro this spring and so far so good as far as flats go, it does seem like the rim is not quite as protected as CC but maybe that's just in my head as the sound of hard hits is definitely different and it sounds like the rim is taking more of a beating. I do think there is less sidewall support than CC Pro and I miss that. The real win is that the bike is noticeably less draggy on said difficult climbs.

Might have to try EDH at some point.
  • 1 0
 Interesting heatproofgenie, I found that the rim is actually super protected with Rimpact and the sidewall support is similar. I have CC in the rear and RP up front. They definitely are lighter than CC
  • 1 0
 how wide are your rims?
  • 1 3
 Someone post the weights of the Rimpact, CushCore & Tannus Tubeless for me.
  • 11 0
 @blowmyfuse: Rimpact Pro - ~150g, Rimpact EDH ~187g, Cushcore Pro - ~268g, Tannus ~161g all 29"
  • 1 0
 @shred-zilla: Like I said it could be that the sound transmitted from an impact is different with Rimpact so it makes me think the protection is different, also it's hard to be scientific when comparing impacts while riding as no two are the same.

I do think the sidewall support is superior with CC, just look at the shape of CC and how it has the bottom channel, Rimpact has more room to move laterally.

Overall for a pedaling bike I'll choose Rimpact, CC would probably go in a full DH bike though. Again EDH could be intereresting there.
  • 11 6
 $122 for some pool noodles? Ouch
  • 6 3
 pricing is ridiculous for two layers of foam
  • 2 0
 @bashhard: If it saves 1 tire and a walk to the truck it’s totally worth it. They’ve saved me plenty. If you don’t flat it’s obviously not an issue for you. All about the terrain.
  • 1 0
 Love Rimpact. I run the Std in the front and Pro in the rear of my Enduro bike (35mm Internal rims) and Std in the rear of my Trail bike (30mm Internal rims)
Easy to install, much lighter than Cushcore which probably does offer more protection but the Rimpact has never let me down.
  • 2 0
 Props to Rimpact. Their continued growth is testimony to their great product and customer service. Have been running the original and pro inserts for about three years now. Cheers guys.
  • 1 0
 I had the struggle of all struggles getting a Rimpact and a DH 34 tyre to play together
Had arm pump I’ve not had since riding Fort Bill DH track fighting the tyre
In the end I had to admit defeat
  • 1 0
 First time running these in the Pro model this season. Very impressed with Rimpact inserts. I usually cannot run Maxxis EXO tyres without at least one pinch flat per day. Six weeks with my current rear and not one flat!
  • 1 0
 Coming soon the 30+ lb "gravel bike" with 30mm kashima travel. Straight bar option from the factory. $10k s dollars. (But high pivot) Review recommended over fork and move seat forward, plus dh carcass
  • 3 0
 Looks like installing this will be quite the rim job
  • 1 0
 XC inserts... I get it for DH and Enduro where barrelling into rocks is fairly standard, but I don't get it for XC or gravel.

Anyone know if the pros use them?
  • 4 0
 Not a pro but a ripper buddy of mine installed XC (Cush) on his XC bike and loves 'em. Part of the deal (at least for Cush) is damping & suspension and apparently not all inserts also assist suspension. So while they add a tad of weight, the impact reduction and added suspension are palpable even w/ XC where there can still be some rugged impacts, at least in my area (western NC/US) for sure in DH/Enduro. My bud races too, and his times continue to get faster - no negetive affect, but no more flats either - and he can ride out on one if needed w/ the insert.

You prob don't care, but Ritchie Rude's riding Pro Cush on both tires and yeah, uphill times don't matter in enduro, but he's got DH casings too and says he just 'strengthed up to it'. I'd bet XC riders could easil just strengthen to make up for the added weight (not much on XC versions) and the bene's would be worth it. Everyone except Nino of course, he just Ninos & doesn't give AF.
  • 2 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Richie Rude is also one of the heaviest riders on the circuit. He and Cody Kelley are two big dudes for racing Enduro. That's my #1 issue with any tire made for aggressive trail riding is that at some point, my body weight, no matter how good my technique...is a sledge hammer.
  • 3 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I'd bet XC riders could easil just strengthen to make up for the added weight


These people literally run single clamp grips to drop the extra weight from a second clamp; there's not a chance in hell they're going to add tire inserts and then just "suck it up"
  • 1 1
 @plyawn: Hear ya on all that but also: cliches much? By that I mean the general notion in XC that weight alone cannot be countered by any other dynamics... I just don't buy it. My XC racing bud added 2 cush, and cont's to get faster times formally racing & on Strava (to be sure, he is a former marine). He sucked it up - seems to be working (and can then ride out on a flat whereas that wasn't possible before).

I don't ride XC at all but def admire the endurance (which I don't have for it vs. climbing all day then bombing down in a tizzy) but for what its worth - the idea that a 1/2 pound or pound can't be compensated for by strengthening or the actual dymamics of added suspension & damping (ie less stress on the body) sounds like hyperbole and dogma in practice vs. actual truth. Just saying that sometimes the dynamics of a part or tool can compensate for weight. Example: susp forks. Shocks. Fat tires on hardtails.
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse: Whats yr body weight...are you a ballerina (that's a joke).

Hear ya on that - I'm bigger too (6'4'') and destroy shit bimonthly. Expensive. But the tire slashing ended w/ the Cush, esp w/ DD / DH casings which for my area is good as a sledge. The rear 27'' is more fun tho and even w/ DH tire, its still squirrelly & fast...easily as fast as the 29, better in tighter area and continue to get faster PRs on each of them. I'm just not sure if went exo or exo+ for DH / enduro and total weight went from 220 to 219 or even 218.5 that this would mean anything or better trail sensation...thoughts?
  • 3 0
 Cyclingtips did a good article on this for gravel here:

cyclingtips.com/2022/03/why-foam-tire-inserts-are-one-of-the-best-upgrades-for-your-gravel-bike

Basically comes down to being able to drop the pressure and keep the same sidewall support whilst improving puncture protection is worth the increase in weight for a lot of riders.
  • 2 0
 I know trek factory xc uses inserts depending on the course

www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-comparing-trek-factory-racings-supercaliber-setups.html

for xc at least its worth it to not destroy your expensive carbonie rims as much
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: haha! I just put enduro tires on my 23lb xc bike and it’s never felt better
  • 3 0
 Ordered for the weight weenie downcountry bike.
  • 1 0
 So what insert do I run on a 27.5" Magic Mary Super Gravity that's 2.35" width? It's too narrow for the EDH one and somehow the XC insert seems out of place...
  • 3 0
 Either the Original or the Pro.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see a chart or graph on what happens to the change in air pressure in the tire with vs. without insert during compression
  • 1 0
 Really glad to be reading this, the morning after I have just installed (read: wrestled for hours) Rimpacts on my new bike. Yay!
  • 1 0
 Where can you order rimpacts in europe?

www.rimpactmtb.com is a no go with brexit
  • 1 0
 eu.huntbikewheels.com/products/rimpact-tyre-insert-and-valve?variant=31702229909559
  • 1 0
 We still ship direct, you'll just pay the VAT to your courier rather than us. Alternatively you can purchase from a number or retailers listed on our website.
  • 2 0
 The bigger version works great in the eavestroughs
  • 2 0
 If it had the word “sustainable” in article I’d buy it .
  • 1 0
 How to sell a 50cent piece of Extruded Foam for 99$...ffs what have we become haha
  • 1 3
 They were up all night on a bender and finally they came up with "RIMPACT, guys guys is the URL available :-))"
  • 1 4
 45i rims on an xc bike? hmmmm
  • 8 1
 Hmmm... That would be the inserts intended for DH and e bikes... It says 20-30mm rims for the XC Inserts... reading is hard...
  • 2 0
 @millsr4: apparently.. Haha. thanks for pointing that out.





