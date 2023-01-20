Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. & Cascade Components
As I'm sure you can imagine, we have been frothing over this news here at Crestline Bike Co.
and Cascade Components
for the last little while. We are happy to officially welcome Sam Blenkinsop
to the Crestline family!
Sam has a number of races on the cards and the stoke is high knowing that we will be an integral part of supporting him in achieving his racing goals this year. Blenki will be racing the Crestline RS 205 VHP at all the DH events he competes in and if he does make it to any EDR rounds, he will configure the rig appropriately.
As some of you already know, Cascade Components has been refining a link that will reduce the travel to 180mm and you can then throw a single crown fork, 12spd drive train and AXS dropper post on the bike no worries. Blenki will also be training on, and potentially sneaking a race or two in, aboard the brand new, Bosch powered Crestline RS 7550 eMTB. Cascade components and Crestline will be working closely with Sam, and if need be, utilizing all the options the RS 205 VHP has to offer to make sure we get the bike absolutely dialed for the stylish southern sheep to hang off of.
In the interest of attempting to avoid the status quo for the types of athlete quotes used when announcing new partnerships, here are two, unsolicited, word for word text messages that were sent from Sam to Troydon. The 1st one around the time when Sam received the initial DH frame. The 2nd, after Sam had some time to throw a leg over it and give it a run. We have to agree with Sam, it's going to be a good year! "Man, I don't think I've been this excited about a new bike in a long time"
- Blenki pre ride "F*#k, bike is sick, it's going to be a good year"
- Blenki post ride
Some detail shots of the Crestline RS 205 VHP DH frame and a few snaps of the recently announced eMTB's
Sam is working on an official release to fill you all in on exactly what he has planned for 2023 and everyone else he will be working with. We can't wait to see him out on the bikes and wish him all the best for this forthcoming race season.
The races Blenki plans to participate in are:
• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Cup Series
• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Champs
• 2023 Crankworx World Tour
• Select 2023 UCI Enduro World Cup races
• NZ National DH Cup Series
• NZ National Championships
• Red Bull Hardline
Find out more about the Crestline Bikes that Sam will be riding this year here - RS 205 VHP DH
the RS 7550 eeb
or the RS 5075 eeb
.
See you at the races!
Also - crestlinebikes.com/product-category/bikes