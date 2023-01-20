Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.

Jan 20, 2023
by Crestline Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. & Cascade Components

As I'm sure you can imagine, we have been frothing over this news here at Crestline Bike Co. and Cascade Components for the last little while. We are happy to officially welcome Sam Blenkinsop to the Crestline family!

Sam has a number of races on the cards and the stoke is high knowing that we will be an integral part of supporting him in achieving his racing goals this year. Blenki will be racing the Crestline RS 205 VHP at all the DH events he competes in and if he does make it to any EDR rounds, he will configure the rig appropriately.

As some of you already know, Cascade Components has been refining a link that will reduce the travel to 180mm and you can then throw a single crown fork, 12spd drive train and AXS dropper post on the bike no worries. Blenki will also be training on, and potentially sneaking a race or two in, aboard the brand new, Bosch powered Crestline RS 7550 eMTB. Cascade components and Crestline will be working closely with Sam, and if need be, utilizing all the options the RS 205 VHP has to offer to make sure we get the bike absolutely dialed for the stylish southern sheep to hang off of.

In the interest of attempting to avoid the status quo for the types of athlete quotes used when announcing new partnerships, here are two, unsolicited, word for word text messages that were sent from Sam to Troydon. The 1st one around the time when Sam received the initial DH frame. The 2nd, after Sam had some time to throw a leg over it and give it a run. We have to agree with Sam, it's going to be a good year!

"Man, I don't think I've been this excited about a new bike in a long time" - Blenki pre ride
"F*#k, bike is sick, it's going to be a good year" - Blenki post ride



Some detail shots of the Crestline RS 205 VHP DH frame and a few snaps of the recently announced eMTB's

Sam is working on an official release to fill you all in on exactly what he has planned for 2023 and everyone else he will be working with. We can't wait to see him out on the bikes and wish him all the best for this forthcoming race season.

The races Blenki plans to participate in are:

• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Cup Series
• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Champs
• 2023 Crankworx World Tour
• Select 2023 UCI Enduro World Cup races
• NZ National DH Cup Series
• NZ National Championships
• Red Bull Hardline


Find out more about the Crestline Bikes that Sam will be riding this year here - RS 205 VHP DH the RS 7550 eeb or the RS 5075 eeb.

See you at the races!



30 Comments

  • 47 3
 Imagine he beats Greg Minaar on that rejected V10 prototype at some point this year? Man, that'd be rich.
  • 2 0
 that made me giggle lol
  • 1 0
 lmao
  • 1 1
 SC must be starting to sweat a bit, should've kept paying that VPP patent!
  • 18 1
 Pumped!!! we will be supplying Blinky with cranks and chains this season!
  • 7 2
 Ngl, forgot you made those products
  • 1 0
 @bxxer-rider: while pretty low key I’ve loved their gradient cranks. Super easy to change chainline and modular.
  • 16 0
 Stoked he's got a ride
  • 3 0
 That's pretty sweet. Hopefully we'll get to see a crestline on the broadcast
  • 1 0
 As his primary sponsor is Crestline forking over the costs of entering WCDH for him? That seems like a pretty steep cost for a small brand, but maybe Blenki is their bid at gaining some mainstream traction.
  • 1 0
 It's the 2nd round of the NZ DH Nationals here in Christchurch this weekend so itching to see this in the flesh and on track!
  • 3 0
 As long as Blenki has a ride and is on the circuit, we are stoked!
  • 1 0
 Yesss!!! Nice move Blenki! So stoked for Crestline and the guys behind the scene there
  • 1 0
 So pumped for this colab, the best rider on some sharp looking bikes. Now we just need them for sale in NZ!
  • 1 0
 Very happy to see blenki with a ride, well deserved
  • 1 0
 Woah, who saw this coming!? Thats rad. Get it Blenki
  • 1 0
 Crestline makes some sweet bikes
  • 1 0
 Say what now?
  • 1 1
 They have an Enduro or Trail bike? Or is it just DH and E?
  • 3 2
 Read the article.
  • 1 0
 "Blenki will be racing the Crestline RS 205 VHP at all the DH events he competes in and if he does make it to any EDR rounds, he will configure the rig appropriately."

Also - crestlinebikes.com/product-category/bikes
  • 1 2
 @k2theg: LOL, I did, only saw 180 in the works. Was wondering if I missed other articles about future bikes for them. Guess some people still need their morning coffee around here.
  • 2 0
 @SCCC120: We designed the bike so that you can move the idler pulley placement down to improve pedaling. There is enough clearance to run a 12spd setup. Cascade has some links in the works that we've been testing that reduce the rear travel to 180mm. We have been testing and riding one with a 180mm fork while using a 5mm reach adjust headset that has an external 10mm lower cup. The external lower cup ads stack and this means you A/C measurement is then the same as a 190mm single crown fork which is actually pretty much the same as a dual crown 200. This is how you preserve the geo and just like that you have a burly enduro setup! *It should be noted that you have to run a wireless dropper post!
  • 1 0
 @k2theg: To be fair the press release is formatted pretty poorly, the break between "he will configure the rig appropriately." and the next paragraph is terrible. Took me a second read to understand they were connected.
  • 1 4
 Going from one of the most affordable bikes (Norco), to one of the most unattainable. I love Blenki and hope he does well but the price of those bikes realllllly is bad. And I have 12 bikes Wink
  • 1 0
 There will always be an upper end 'boutique'.
  • 9 0
 Same price as a Santa Cruz V10 and you get 1 of only 50 examples ever released, all individually numbered. We're actually pretty proud of the price point we were are able to offer on such an exclusive bike frame but we understand that everyone has there own perspective on things i just wish you knew what it actually takes to make one and maybe you'd be more understanding of the price.
  • 3 0
 @crestline: No idea what koko "the kook" is talking about up above. its a $3600 frame. same as most other decent bikes out there for frame only. Go ride and stop trying to tear other people down.
Below threshold threads are hidden





