Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. & Cascade Components

"Man, I don't think I've been this excited about a new bike in a long time"

"F*#k, bike is sick, it's going to be a good year"







Some detail shots of the Crestline RS 205 VHP DH frame and a few snaps of the recently announced eMTB's



The races Blenki plans to participate in are:

• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Cup Series

• 2023 UCI DH MTB World Champs

• 2023 Crankworx World Tour

• Select 2023 UCI Enduro World Cup races

• NZ National DH Cup Series

• NZ National Championships

• Red Bull Hardline

