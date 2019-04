Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019

I've always been a proponent of not riding more bike than I need, and Sea Otter's dusty dirt lanes don't exactly require the latest in down-country technology. Instead, I needed something small, agile, and that I could fold in half for easier portaging up those stairs that nearly killed me on that motorbike. The final day's mission: track down a bunch of the latest (and maybe greatest) suspension forks from the folks at RockShox, Fox, Marzocchi, X-Fusion, Trust, Öhlins, MRP, and DVO. One of those outfits had a prototype coil-sprung shock to show us, too.There's more than suspension forks out there, though. Sarah Moore spotted Kaysee Armstrong's Liv prototype , and RC sat down with Pole's Leo Kokkonen to learn about their wild looking Stamina 140 . Speaking of wild looking, Bowhead Adaptive e-Bikes showed RC their articulating front suspension that helps to keep the vehicle stable without requiring widely spaced front wheels.