Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 15, 2019
I've always been a proponent of not riding more bike than I need, and Sea Otter's dusty dirt lanes don't exactly require the latest in down-country technology. Instead, I needed something small, agile, and that I could fold in half for easier portaging up those stairs that nearly killed me on that motorbike. The final day's mission: track down a bunch of the latest (and maybe greatest) suspension forks from the folks at RockShox, Fox, Marzocchi, X-Fusion, Trust, Öhlins, MRP, and DVO. One of those outfits had a prototype coil-sprung shock to show us, too.

There's more than suspension forks out there, though. Sarah Moore spotted Kaysee Armstrong's Liv prototype, and RC sat down with Pole's Leo Kokkonen to learn about their wild looking Stamina 140. Speaking of wild looking, Bowhead Adaptive e-Bikes showed RC their articulating front suspension that helps to keep the vehicle stable without requiring widely spaced front wheels.

38 Comments

  • + 5
 Always hoping for a new Manitou fork that can make the reverse arch look sexy and moves up to 35mm stanchions. X-Fusion (along with SR Suntour) are catching up to the big names in everything but weight, so probably a good move to hide that behind some nice coil tech. This trend of $1000 fork is getting a bit crazy.
  • + 3
 On its way perhaps? bikerumor.com/2019/04/15/spy-shot-manitou-long-travel-suspension-spotted-sun-ringle-super-bubba-hubs-return
  • + 3
 Looks like you wont have to wait too much longer...

bikerumor.com/2019/04/15/spy-shot-manitou-long-travel-suspension-spotted-sun-ringle-super-bubba-hubs-return
  • + 1
 That polished/chrome/silver variant looks real nice. I imagine, however that it will not be light. I'm waiting for a Manitou/X-Fusion/SR Suntour alternative to the Pike and Ribbon SL. Under 4.1lbs, 130mm travel, stiff, big tire clearance, 46 or 48mm offset. Perfect for the down country bike, lol.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: timg Back the Sherman Breakout and the TOTEM!!!

Downduro > Downcountry
  • + 4
 So glad to see new options from smaller companies. Fox has been incredibly difficult to get a hold of recently, and I can't stand how every model year they change the rebuild on their forks. It's becoming more and more difficult for people who don't work at a shop to service their forks.
  • + 2
 Big part of the reason I went with a MRP Ribbon on my build this time. Awesome fork, but even better support. Being able to pick up the phone and have my calls answered by a human MRP engineer on the second ring and chat about settings, oil weights, etc is huge. Also their online parts store is very comforting as well.
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: I feel like when you pay $1000 for a fork you should get MRP's level of service. It's also cool that that MRP builds and manufacturers their stuff right here in the USA - unlike Fox and Rockshox. MRP is even becoming more value-oriented by offering the Ribbon derived Raven for $180 cheaper price.

At least X-Fusion, SR Suntour and Manitou pass their overshore production cost efficiencies along to the consumer by offering a better value. Fox and Rockshox are premium level prices, produced overseas, with sometimes difficult aftermarket support.
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: this is why MRP is going to be on my bikes when swapping suspension products, or any of their other offerings. Next level service
  • + 6
 I have no idea what "down country" means
  • - 3
 Maybe he means down contry?
#itsacolourcolorthing
  • + 3
 Down Country might be best described as an overbuilt XC bike with a dropper post, slightly tougher tires, and more relaxed geometry similar to enduro bikes, but with less travel. It's like taking your 24lbs XC bike, voiding the warranty with all kinds of all-mountain components, and testing the limits of the frame construction.
  • + 3
 Down Country is another marketing name for what we have always called Mountain biking. Same will All Mountain, Enduro etc etc. Its just Mountain Biking. Not every slight variance of riding style needs a name.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: The only things that could possibly void the warranty of an XC bike is a too long (axle to crown) fork or a too large rear brake rotor. Or maybe a dual crown fork if it isn't a Cannondale bike already. But it isn't otherworldly silly really. It is basically setting up an XC bike for a not-racer. You know, what people have been doing for well before Levy put a name on it.
  • + 2
 youtu.be/qchPLaiKocI
  • + 0
 @picowatt: isn't down country some PB editor creation? I hate this f*cking name...
  • + 1
 Down country is a @mikelevy special
  • + 1
 @picowatt: Yeah it's a nicer way to say BS and make you feel like your 2 year old bike is insignificant. Bike part manufacturers are always changing wheels, hub standards, bottom bracket axle diameters, drive speeds blah blah blah. It's because parts are significantly stronger/longer lasting which means the only way you are going to buy new parts over the next few years is if they make what you're riding feel dated.
  • + 1
 Down Country is a new market segment aimed at the dentist who isn't entering XC races.
  • + 1
 It’s like the free ride of xc.
  • + 2
 What's more down country than down country? An over-forked hardtail.
  • + 1
 I'm pretty sure there's an actual word for "up country"... it's right on the tip of my tongue... cross nation... upduro.... cross country! That's it.
  • + 1
 Looks like X Fusion has cool stuff coming up. I like the combination of coil and air spring and the DT 535 fork was well appreciated.
  • + 3
 Those forks don't stank
  • + 2
 Jeez man, how bout an "on your right," do it for the children...
  • + 1
 YEAH, DVO told us that we will see the Onyx SC 180mm for 29" this summer. Super nice, I will get that for the next Enduro.
  • + 1
 I called to see how much the 180mm 27.5 weighed, I asked 3 times and clarified I was talking about a Single Crown, it weighs the same as a Fox 40. I wanted that fork, but not at that penalty.
  • + 1
 It's well worth it. It out performs everything @Caddz:
  • + 2
 @Caddz: could be lighter but I honestly don't care if it works like the onyx. If it is also stiff AsF I wont want a lighter version of it. Apparently the DVO 180mm 27,5" is 2,200g what is about 250g more heavy then my current 180mm SC 27,5" fork.
  • + 1
 @NoahColorado love the dark green fork decals
  • + 2
 "both wheel sizes"
  • + 0
 26er is dead for all new bike tech, according to the industry
  • + 1
 @cycleco: 27.5 is so close to 26" already and with reduced offsets, there is no longer a reason to make dedicated 27.5" forks. People can just run 27.5" wheels in the latest 26" forks.
  • + 1
 EIGHT more fork options?? Stick a fork in me, I'm done.
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 1
 Shocking
  • + 0
 Forking ace...
  • - 2
 Bla bla bla FOX bla bla

