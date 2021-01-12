Video: Sam Hill is Back in Action on the New Nukeproof Mega

Press Release: Nukeproof

My initial impression of the new (V4) Mega is how quick and positive it feels to change lines and direction on the trails. The changes also make it feel a lot more playful to ride, but really stable when you’re going fast. — Sam Hill

The internet may have just repaired itself from Sam Hill’s breaking it last week. We’re stoked Sam’s staying with Nukeproof for another 3 years (minimum). Probably time to show him riding the new Mega:While Sam was absent from the 2020 Enduro World Series rounds, he’s not been in full feet up mode, although it has been nice for him to “relax” and enjoy a full year at home with his young family for the first time in his illustrious career. The V4 Mega is a ground up design and Sam’s been out to ensure the bike is dialled for the 2021 season. He’s even been putting in times against the clock (and winning) at his local Western Australia Gravity Series. With Sam taking a hattrick of Enduro World Series titles on the Mega V3, the V4 Mega had some big shoes to fill. But the redesigned V4 Mega has allowed our engineers to implement some fresh thinking and changes on both 27.5” and 29” platforms. Geometry changes, all new linkage and suspension curve and a full carbon frame (with a fully optimised carbon layup).Sam’s weapon of choice is again will again be the Mega 290c, seen here built to Team Chain Reaction Cycles-Nukeproof spec featuring components from a full selection of Nukeproof & Sam Hill Signature components along with Sram’s AXS set up, Rockshox ZEB fork, MRP AMG guide and DH22 rubber from Michelin.The new 2021 Mega: Race Proven.Filmed in Western Australia at the awesome Linga Longa. Taking on some of his favourite enduro and downhill trails. For those that may not have been to this area, the park is pretty remote, situated about 3 hours from Perth, towards the southernmost tip of Western Australia. Originally the land was bought in 2012 as a family retreat by owner Boxer (as he put it “to run wild and free”). As a relative local Sam has been instrumental in helping design and build in the park along with hundreds of volunteers. What they have created is a little piece of MTB paradise, well worth a visit https://www.lingalongabikepark.comEdit by Mark Garlic