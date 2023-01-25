Only 22% of Enduro Racers Think Penalties are Fair & Consistently Applied - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

49% of EWS racers feel that penalties are not fairly and consistently applied

only 22% of racers surveyed finding that the current organisation tackle rules breaches consistently and fairly.

general consensus of 65% of riders that the racing is overall fair.

less than XC or downhill, which both have around 90% of riders feeling that the racing is fair and honest.

Full comments left by riders who do not believe racing is fair:

Rules are not applied consistently. At one race this year multiple top riders rode a track when the course had been announced and EWS did nothing about it, despite other riders complaining. It had the potential to have a big effect on the overall standings for the year.

I believe some people intentionally cut the course on occasion.

There have been different rules for different people. The riders from the UK definitely get favoritism. They can break rules and have no consequences, whereas if a French or another national broke the same rule would have been punished.

People are constantly being caught cheating, whether that’s hiding jackets in the bushes, Being assisted by mopeds on the liaisons, or having injections in the backside after a shuttle at the start of the race.

Some shady stuff goes down and is always swept under the rug. From shuttling stages where it’s “no shuttle” or riding stages by “accident."

Year in and year out, people bend the rules and often break them and the EWS doesn't issue any penalties so the same bullshit continues to happen.

