Only 22% of Enduro Racers Think Penalties are Fair & Consistently Applied - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Jan 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.




The Pinkbike survey has revealed that 49% of EWS racers feel that penalties are not fairly and consistently applied.

Worryingly a further 29% of riders feel neutral on this topic leaving only 22% of racers surveyed finding that the current organisation tackle rules breaches consistently and fairly. The data paints a difficult picture, with racers apparently not having confidence in the organizers that any matter will be handled correctly. In this case, the body in question is the Enduro Sports Organisation, the ESO.

As part of the survey, riders who currently find racing as a whole unfair were asked to leave a comment on why they that way. The response from riders has included allegations that UK riders receive favoritism where "they can break rules and have no consequences, whereas if a French or another national broke the same rule would have been punished."

Other respondents have suggested that some riders are getting extra track time compared to the rest of the field. There are also comments suggesting some elite riders are conducting unauthorized shuttling of stages, generally bending the rules, and even being assisted by mopeds. Also, very concerningly, there is a feeling amongst some that there hasn't been strong enough punishment for riders caught doping.

The low levles of confidence that we have seen by a majority of riders surveyed become particularly worrying this year as the ESO will not only continue to manage the new Enduro World Cups but also take on organizing the XC and DH racing. It is worth pointing out that while riders don't feel rule breaches are being handled to their full extent, there is a general consensus of 65% of riders that the racing is overall fair. This however is notably less than XC or downhill, which both have around 90% of riders feeling that the racing is fair and honest.


Full comments left by riders who do not believe racing is fair:

bigquotesRules are not applied consistently. At one race this year multiple top riders rode a track when the course had been announced and EWS did nothing about it, despite other riders complaining. It had the potential to have a big effect on the overall standings for the year.

bigquotesI believe some people intentionally cut the course on occasion.

bigquotesThere have been different rules for different people. The riders from the UK definitely get favoritism. They can break rules and have no consequences, whereas if a French or another national broke the same rule would have been punished.

bigquotesPeople are constantly being caught cheating, whether that’s hiding jackets in the bushes, Being assisted by mopeds on the liaisons, or having injections in the backside after a shuttle at the start of the race.


bigquotesSome shady stuff goes down and is always swept under the rug. From shuttling stages where it’s “no shuttle” or riding stages by “accident."

bigquotesYear in and year out, people bend the rules and often break them and the EWS doesn't issue any penalties so the same bullshit continues to happen.



