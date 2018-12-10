9 Bikes from Australia's 2018 Cannonball Festival

Dean Lucas' Intense M29

Dean Lucas' Intense M29 World Champs ride.

Aussie details and color scheme.

Lusty Industries Custom Santa Cruz Nomad

This Lusty Industries - custom Santa Cruz Nomad is being auctioned for charity

Everything about this bike is custom with attention to the tiniest of details and it's signed by the Syndicate.

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er World Champs rig.

South African pride & neat cable routing. Gold marks keep track of suspension settings.

Weights to balance the wheels along with pre-production and custom Burgtec components.

Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

Custom orange colour scheme blends well with Fox and Chris King.

Signature Lizard Skin grips. Peaty holds his bars at the very edge and has found this positioning of the lock on bolts to cause minimal discomfort

Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone

Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone

KMC chain & e13 guide

Softer fork seals help lighter riders like Tracey by causing less resistance.

Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta

Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta

Always looking for a laugh.

Clear protective vinyl wrap from Ride Wrap Whistler

David McMillan's Specialized Demo

David McMillan's Specialized Demo

David McMillan - Specialized Demo

The only Ohlins DH Race Fork in AUS we know of.

Diety bars and bright yellow Magura brakes.

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Rockshox suspension front and back. Also, spot the spider.

Red bits all over, Connor runs flat pedals with XL pins for max grip

The Kona World Cup team will be running a full Deity cockpit for 2019

Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.9

Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.8

What's in your emergency stash? Sam carries a tube, multi-tool, C02 canister and levers Rockshox Lyrik Air with SD Component DVC upgrade

A tribute to Aussie cycling legend, Jared Graves

Aussie brands - Chunked Flat Out titanium pedal & Zelvy carbon wheelset

Supacaz grips & leather Chromag seat

Here are 9 bikes from one of Australia's largest annual mountain bike events this past weekend, the Cannonball Festival.