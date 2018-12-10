9 Bikes from Australia's 2018 Cannonball Festival

Here are 9 bikes from one of Australia's largest annual mountain bike events this past weekend, the Cannonball Festival.Dean Lucas' Intense M29
Dean Lucas' Intense M29 World Champs ride.
Lusty Industries Custom Santa Cruz Nomad
Aussie details and color scheme.
This Lusty Industries - custom Santa Cruz Nomad is being auctioned for charity
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10
Everything about this bike is custom with attention to the tiniest of details and it's signed by the Syndicate.
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er World Champs rig.
South African pride & neat cable routing. Gold marks keep track of suspension settings.
Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT
Weights to balance the wheels along with pre-production and custom Burgtec components.
Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT
Custom orange colour scheme blends well with Fox and Chris King.
Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone
Signature Lizard Skin grips. Peaty holds his bars at the very edge and has found this positioning of the lock on bolts to cause minimal discomfort
Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone
KMC chain & e13 guide
Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta
Softer fork seals help lighter riders like Tracey by causing less resistance.
Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta
Always looking for a laugh.
David McMillan's Specialized DemoDavid McMillan's Specialized Demo
Clear protective vinyl wrap from Ride Wrap Whistler
David McMillan - Specialized Demo
The only Ohlins DH Race Fork in AUS we know of.
Connor Fearon's Kona Operator
Diety bars and bright yellow Magura brakes.
Connor Fearon's Kona Operator
Rockshox suspension front and back. Also, spot the spider.
Red bits all over, Connor runs flat pedals with XL pins for max grip
Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.9
The Kona World Cup team will be running a full Deity cockpit for 2019
Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.8
What's in your emergency stash? Sam carries a tube, multi-tool, C02 canister and levers
Rockshox Lyrik Air with SD Component DVC upgrade
A tribute to Aussie cycling legend, Jared Graves
Aussie brands - Chunked Flat Out titanium pedal & Zelvy carbon wheelset
Supacaz grips & leather Chromag seat
18 Comments
i thought brake spokes as inner for compliance but why stronger (outer spokes) on carbon wheel?
Post a Comment