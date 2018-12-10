PINKBIKE TECH

9 Bikes from Australia's 2018 Cannonball Festival

Dec 10, 2018
by Captyvate Media  
Here are 9 bikes from one of Australia's largest annual mountain bike events this past weekend, the Cannonball Festival.


Dean Lucas' Intense M29

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Dean Lucas' Intense M29 World Champs ride.

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Aussie details and color scheme.


Lusty Industries Custom Santa Cruz Nomad

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
This Lusty Industries - custom Santa Cruz Nomad is being auctioned for charity

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Everything about this bike is custom with attention to the tiniest of details and it's signed by the Syndicate.


Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er World Champs rig.

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
South African pride & neat cable routing. Gold marks keep track of suspension settings.

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Weights to balance the wheels along with pre-production and custom Burgtec components.


Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

Cannonball Festival 2018
Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
Custom orange colour scheme blends well with Fox and Chris King.

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
Signature Lizard Skin grips. Peaty holds his bars at the very edge and has found this positioning of the lock on bolts to cause minimal discomfort


Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone

Cannonball Festival 2018
Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
KMC chain & e13 guide

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
Softer fork seals help lighter riders like Tracey by causing less resistance.


Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta

Cannonball Festival 2018
Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
Always looking for a laugh.

Cannonball Festival 2018
Cannonball Festival 2018
Clear protective vinyl wrap from Ride Wrap Whistler


David McMillan's Specialized Demo

David McMillan's Specialized Demo
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
David McMillan - Specialized Demo

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
The only Ohlins DH Race Fork in AUS we know of.

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Diety bars and bright yellow Magura brakes.


Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Rockshox suspension front and back. Also, spot the spider.

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Red bits all over, Connor runs flat pedals with XL pins for max grip

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
The Kona World Cup team will be running a full Deity cockpit for 2019


Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.9

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Sam Fraser's Trek Remedy 9.8

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
What's in your emergency stash? Sam carries a tube, multi-tool, C02 canister and levers
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Rockshox Lyrik Air with SD Component DVC upgrade

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
A tribute to Aussie cycling legend, Jared Graves

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Aussie brands - Chunked Flat Out titanium pedal & Zelvy carbon wheelset

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks
Supacaz grips & leather Chromag seat


18 Comments

  • + 19
 Tracey, that gesture has been out of fashion for ages.
  • + 3
 sadly its becoming increasingly popular.
  • - 3
 @POWsLAYER: idiocy never loses it's appeal to idiots. Pro-communist on one side, pro-nazi on the other
  • + 1
 please tell me it's a dab and not what I think it looks like
  • + 8
 I think Peaty's bike is actually a HT LT.
  • + 7
 I think it should be "Steve Peat's Hightower LT"
  • + 1
 Good to see the OneUp's bash guide on a proper DH rig with a clutched derailleur, without the lower tensioner roller there (Kona). I opted to go this route on my new build without much real-world review. I'm sure Connor smashing it around will surpass what I can put my rig through.
  • + 4
 The Kona's linkage is T h i c c
  • + 2
 dont understand lacing on demo vs zelvy wheel
i thought brake spokes as inner for compliance but why stronger (outer spokes) on carbon wheel?
  • + 1
 The Lusty bike... at first I was like... man that wheel color bothers the hell out of me. Then I realized that the wheels are fine. The match the frame inset.... it's the ugly ass fork...
  • + 3
 Man, the new Santa Cruz 5010 looks great lmao
  • + 2
 Does Yoann have the LA Baguette inserts on his bike? And when’s butter sealant going to come out?
  • + 1
 Tracey's bike looks so low and that Kona really needs a sticker on the rocker.
  • + 1
 also no triair on moseley.....
  • + 1
 Yoann's bike rocking baguette?
  • + 1
 Well that Nomad is certainly... eyecatching?
  • + 3
 its...something alright.
  • - 1
 Heil Tracey

