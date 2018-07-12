PINKBIKE TECH

New CushCore Insert, Less Expensive HT Pedals, Smanie's N.spire Seat - Eurobike 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Eurobike 2018

CushCore 27.5+ Insert

CushCore's tire inserts are probably the most well-known flat tire solution on the market right now, but CushCore's Adam Krefting also emphasized how their closed-cell foam inserts are effective at changing the spring rate of the tire for the better, too. That's right, your tire is essentially an air spring, and using a foam insert is kinda like putting volume-reducing tokens into it: It shrinks the volume of the air chamber and means that the rate will ramp up quicker.

This changes how the tire reacts with the ground, Krefting explained, and how the closed-cell foam damps the tire's reactions.

And now you'll be able to run CushCore in your 27.5+ tires, too. The new size isn't just a lot wider than their previous offerings, though, as that would add a load of unneeded weight. Instead, cutouts on the underside keep the wider insert to within just 40-grams of the standard width version. The price is the same - $149 USD for a set - and that also gets you the required valve stems that play nice with the inserts.
Eurobike 2018



Eurobike 2018
Eurobike 2018


Smanie Seats

Smanie is a relatively new saddle company who say they've put a hell of a lot of research and effort into their seat designs, and the N.spire is their fresh mountain bike offering. You'll be able to get it in 136mm, 146mm, and 156mm widths, all of which you can test out via their demo program at participating bike shops. Smanie says that they've employed finite element modeling to design the N.spire, and that it's the brainchild of a pro mountain biker and biomedical engineer who simply wanted the seat to feel invisible.



Eurobike 2018

New HT Pedals

I think HT has debuted a new, or at least a revised, pedal at every single tradeshow in recent memory, and Eurobike 2018 was no different. This time around it's two fresh, less expensive versions of existing models, with the T1 and D1 being joined by the GT1 (pictured above) and GD1. The former is a trail-style pedal that features a medium-sized cage and looks a lot like the T1 that we reviewed back in 2017, but it costs $70 USD instead of $135 USD. HT is able to slash the price in half thanks to going with a slightly taller die-cast body rather than a forged one, with this also allowing for larger bearings to be used inside. It's also powder coated instead of being anodized.

The result is pretty much half the price, sees larger bearings that might last longer, and weighs just 20-grams more than its more expensive brother. Sounds like a good trade-off to me.


Eurobike 2018
Eurobike 2018


The other new offering, the GD1, is, you guessed it, the less expensive version of the D1 that's a single-sided clipless platform pedal. The normal D1 is pretty much just a one-sided X2 DH pedal for those who want a hybrid setup (please comment if that's what you've got as I've never seen anyone using these the wild), and the GD1 (pictured above) features the same die-cast body treatment as the GT1. It's thicker and has larger bearings, too, and also goes for $70 USD.

16 Comments

  • + 16
 CushCore looks really promising, but I can't bring myself to pay $149 for 2 strips of foam. Knock off the leading digit and i might consider it
  • + 1
 Yeah for that price it should come someone to fit it for you considering how hard I've heard they are to fit haha.
  • + 2
 Yep, and I think they only sell them as a set. Were they cheaper and were I able to get just one for the rear, as that's where a majority of the flats are going on, I'd be more likely to buy. It's in the looks cool but not going to buy category currently.
  • + 1
 @snl1200: They're available as singles...
  • + 1
 You can buy single cush core inserts so you could get one for the rear only. And they are not that difficult to install. It took me 30 minutes per wheel to install the first time trying.
  • + 2
 D1 user here, love mine. I originally got mine to use the non-clipless side for a specific long technical climb on one of my home trails where I need to be seated (grip loss on rear wheel) while also having my feet free to balance myself as there's a bunch of tight turns covered with roots. I was simply too stubborn to walk my bike up that part, so these were perfect.

To answer the question what was wrong with the two-sided clipless pedals that I used before - I found that when balancing with one foot off the pedals and the balance shifting so I would quickly have to change which foot I'm balancing with (thus returning the balance-providing foot to the pedal in an exuberant fashion) I would often unintentionally clip back in, with the tired leg then too slow to clip back out to re-establish balance, thus causing me to tumble sideways down a steep loam-covered hillside at a comically slow speed.

(oh yeah, and I'm fully conscious of the fact that this sort of application is probably not what the designers/engineers had in mind... but hey, it solved my problem)
  • + 1
 Nice. Makes sense to me.
  • + 1
 missed the + in the cush core's bit @mikelevy:
When I saw the single sided Funn ones I thought it was a good idea, like to use clips for climbing and flats for descending. Also, the heavier clip side should keep the flat upside when you go flat out-foot out. Had I have some clip shoes and I had give them a go, but not the case so I ended up with Spank Spikes instead.
  • + 2
 The weight bias on these pedals is usually to the platform, meaning you’re clip side up, at least from what I’ve seen. I think these pedals make more sense for commuter bikes
  • + 1
 @mikelevy I am one of those one sided weirdos. I have a set on my SS mtb and my cross bike. Makes it a breeze to cruise down town or take a ride no matter whats on my feet. My dedicated trail bike is still running double sided!
  • + 1
 I have Funn Mamba on my steel hardtail and love them. You can just take normal shoes to commute to the work or around city or take clipless to ride on trail.
  • + 2
 "Smanie says that they've employed finite element modeling to design the N.spire"
... so just like literally every other engineered product?
  • + 2
 Call me when we aren’t still sticking crap in tires to avoid flats
  • + 2
 Is it the same phone number as "when we aren't hanging fragile and expensive pieces of jewelry off the back end of our bike"?
  • + 3
 Im guessing its a landline with a rotory phone and you ride 26 for life...
  • + 1
 Cool.

