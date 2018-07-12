New CushCore Insert, Less Expensive HT Pedals, Smanie's N.spire Seat - Eurobike 2018

CushCore 27.5+ Insert

This changes how the tire reacts with the ground, Krefting explained, and how the closed-cell foam damps the tire's reactions.



And now you'll be able to run CushCore in your 27.5+ tires, too. The new size isn't just a lot wider than their previous offerings, though, as that would add a load of unneeded weight. Instead, cutouts on the underside keep the wider insert to within just 40-grams of the standard width version. The price is the same - $149 USD for a set - and that also gets you the required valve stems that play nice with the inserts.

Smanie Seats

New HT Pedals

CushCore's tire inserts are probably the most well-known flat tire solution on the market right now, but CushCore's Adam Krefting also emphasized how their closed-cell foam inserts are effective at changing the spring rate of the tire for the better, too. That's right, your tire is essentially an air spring, and using a foam insert is kinda like putting volume-reducing tokens into it: It shrinks the volume of the air chamber and means that the rate will ramp up quicker.Smanie is a relatively new saddle company who say they've put a hell of a lot of research and effort into their seat designs, and the N.spire is their fresh mountain bike offering. You'll be able to get it in 136mm, 146mm, and 156mm widths, all of which you can test out via their demo program at participating bike shops. Smanie says that they've employed finite element modeling to design the N.spire, and that it's the brainchild of a pro mountain biker and biomedical engineer who simply wanted the seat to feel invisible.I think HT has debuted a new, or at least a revised, pedal at every single tradeshow in recent memory, and Eurobike 2018 was no different. This time around it's two fresh, less expensive versions of existing models, with the T1 and D1 being joined by the GT1 (pictured above) and GD1. The former is a trail-style pedal that features a medium-sized cage and looks a lot like the T1 that we reviewed back in 2017, but it costs $70 USD instead of $135 USD. HT is able to slash the price in half thanks to going with a slightly taller die-cast body rather than a forged one, with this also allowing for larger bearings to be used inside. It's also powder coated instead of being anodized.The result is pretty much half the price, sees larger bearings that might last longer, and weighs just 20-grams more than its more expensive brother. Sounds like a good trade-off to me.The other new offering, the GD1, is, you guessed it, the less expensive version of the D1 that's a single-sided clipless platform pedal. The normal D1 is pretty much just a one-sided X2 DH pedal for those who want a hybrid setup (please comment if that's what you've got as I've never seen anyone using these the wild), and the GD1 (pictured above) features the same die-cast body treatment as the GT1. It's thicker and has larger bearings, too, and also goes for $70 USD.